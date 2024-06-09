How I’d invest £20k in a Stocks and Shares ISA to get passive income for life

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

Despite currently being limited to £20,000, the annual Stocks and Shares ISA allowance is not something investors want to miss out on. After all, it enables a portfolio to grow unimpeded by capital gains or dividend taxes. And in the long run, that can make an enormous difference to an investor’s wealth and potential investment income.

So with that in mind, let’s explore how investors can leverage this powerful tool to secure a lifelong passive income stream.

Making the most of an ISA

Because the annual allowance doesn’t roll over, any amount that goes unused is lost forever. Therefore, it makes sense for investors to try and capitalise on it as much as possible. However, in some instances, that may be unwise.

Investing’s a long-term game. And when putting money into a portfolio, investors should behave as if that money has been locked away for at least three to five years. Why? Because should another stock market crash or correction rear its ugly head, a portfolio is likely to take quite a tumble, even when invested in top-notch stocks. And one of the worst situations an investor can find themselves in is being forced to sell a terrific business at a terrible price to pay the bills.

In other words, while it’s important to try and maximise the £20,000 ISA limit each year, investors must stick to the golden rule of never investing money that they’ll need in the near term.

Generating a passive income

Earning a steady stream of cash flow from a stock portfolio’s fairly straightforward. One method is to slowly sell some shares in a position to earn an income stream each month. A more popular approach is to invest in dividend-paying companies.

Businesses that don’t have any major growth opportunities often end up redistributing excess earnings back to shareholders in the form of a dividend payment. While it can vary, these stocks usually pay out every quarter, giving income investors a fairly predictable income stream.

However, like most things with investing, dividends aren’t guaranteed. Let’s take a look at Carnival (LSE:CCL) as an example. Prior to the pandemic, the cruise ship operator was a favourite among income funds and portfolios. The consistent demand for cruise-style holidays enabled management to raise dividends regularly and, with it, the dividend yield.

In 2019, this trend seemed like it would go on for decades to come, especially as the firm operated in an industry with enormous barriers to entry, fending off any young disruptor threats. But then the pandemic came along and changed the game. With the global travel industry brought to its knees, Carnival went from industry stalwart to near bankruptcy. And even now, four years later, the dividends haven’t resumed.

Diversification is paramount

The assassination of Carnival’s dividend was a surprise to many. After all, it wasn’t caused by an internal problem but rather an unforeseen external threat. And while it may not be another pandemic, there will undoubtedly be other industry catastrophes in the future.

Predicting such events is likely going to be quite the challenge. Fortunately, there’s a far easier solution – diversification. By spreading an investment portfolio across many top-notch dividend-paying stocks operating in different sectors and geographies, the overall impact of one failing can be mitigated by the continued success of the other positions within a portfolio.