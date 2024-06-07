Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Market Movers » The GameStop share price is making at least one billionaire. Here’s why it’s not me

The GameStop share price is making at least one billionaire. Here’s why it’s not me

Jon Smith runs over the recent moves in the GameStop share price and explains why the underlying reasons for the rally don’t make him keen to buy.

Jon Smith
Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Just when I think the remarkable story around the GameStop (NYSE:GME) share price is over, there comes another twist in the tale. The stock jumped 47% yesterday (6 June), taking the rally over the past year to 78%. The sharp move in just the past couple of weeks means that some retail investors are making a large amount of money, but I’m not sure I’m going to join the party.

A rapid rally

The most incredible retail investor gain I’ve seen was posted yesterday by Keith Gill (known online as Roaring Kitty). He posted showing his account online, owning 5,000,000 shares at $21.27 and Call options at $20. Call options are a form of financial derivative where you pay an upfront premium to have the right to purchase a stock at a particular price. If I purchase the option at $20 and the share price gains, I profit. If it falls, I just lose the premium paid.

Based on the move yesterday and where the share price is likely to open today, Keith Gill would be worth a billion dollars just from his GameStop shareholdings. That’s a figure I think few of us would even contemplate making from the stock market over the course of a lifetime, let alone the past month.

Even though Gill is the one making the headlines, I’m sure there are others like him that have made huge gains due to the sharp spike in the stock price of late.

Speculation versus fundamental value

I don’t want to sound bitter, as I’m very happy for Gill and others like him. However, it can give a false impression to newcomers about how to invest in the market.

From what I can see, Gill invested pretty much all of his money in just one stock. That means it’s an all-or-nothing play. There’s no diversification in his portfolio that would help him if the share price fell.

Further, I’d classify this as purely speculative trading rather than investing based on fundamental principles. The share price hasn’t rallied based on strong earnings, a bright outlook or new partnerships. In fact, the 2023 results showed that net sales fell from $5.9bn the previous year to $5.3bn.

It recorded net income of just $6.7m, which is rather incredible based on the current market cap of $14bn. There’s a clear disconnect between how the business is performing and the stock movements.

Not for me

In my view, this shows that GameStop price swings are being driven by speculative buyers and sellers. As a result, I think it’s too high-risk for me to get involved. There’s little rational reason for me to buy at $46 now based on where I think it will be in a years’ time.

So even though I take my hat off to Gill and co, I think we all need to remember that for every billionaire made, many more might end up losing money.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Market Movers

Electric cars charging in station
Investing Articles

NIO stock slides 6.6% on negative Q1 earnings results 

| Mark David Hartley

Missed expectations in its first quarter results today have caused NIO stock to slide 3%. Where to from here for…

Read more »

happy senior couple using a laptop in their living room to look at their financial budgets
Investing Articles

Earnings up 29%! Should I buy this FTSE 250 stock for growth and income?

| Kevin Godbold

This FTSE 250 company has been investing for "accelerated" growth and is paying a decent dividend for shareholders right now.

Read more »

Investing Articles

It’s down 5% on results day, but behind the B&M share price is a profitable rollout story

| Kevin Godbold

I’d ignore today’s share price dip and focus on B&M’s fat dividend yield and the almost unstoppable growth of the…

Read more »

Satellite on planet background
Investing Articles

Major brokers are buying this FTSE 250 stock. Should I join the crowd?

| Mark David Hartley

A lesser-known FTSE 250 defence stock has been flashing up on my radar recently after it got positive ratings from…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

NATO supplier Chemring’s order book rises 39%! Is the UK stock a decent buy now?

| Kevin Godbold

Chemring targets £1bn revenue by 2030, citing a rearmament upcycle lasting at least a decade. Is the UK stock a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The GameStop share price surges! But I won’t touch it with a bargepole

| Dr. James Fox

The GameStop share price surged around 70% in pre-market trading after an influential trader pointed to a huge $115.7m holding…

Read more »

happy senior couple using a laptop in their living room to look at their financial budgets
Investing Articles

Profit up almost 12%! This FTSE stock has growth and a decent dividend for shareholders

| Kevin Godbold

I’d consider shares in this FTSE company, which is rolling out its expansion across the UK and Canada -- and…

Read more »

Young black man looking at phone while on the London Overground
Investing Articles

JD Sports’ shares just fell 5%! Is this now a stock market bargain?

| Ben McPoland

Our writer casts an eye over the trading update from JD Sports and asks whether this stock market underperformer could…

Read more »