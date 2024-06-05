Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 5 dividend shares I’d buy today for passive income

5 dividend shares I’d buy today for passive income

Owning this handful of FTSE 100 dividend shares could help boost our writer’s passive income streams. Here he explains what he likes about them.

Christopher Ruane
Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A common way to earn passive income is to buy dividend shares in blue-chip FTSE 100 companies.

If I buy a share in a company like Tesco, each time it pays a dividend I receive a payment for each share I own.

Imagine I bought 100 shares, for example. That would cost me around £311 at the current price (ignoring fees and commissions, which I would try to manage carefully through my choice of share-dealing account).

Calculating dividend yield

At the moment, Tesco is paying two dividends a year totalling 12.1p per share. If it maintains that payout level, my 100 shares ought to earn me £12.10 in annual dividends. £12.10 is 3.9% of the £311 purchase cost, so we say that Tesco has a dividend yield of 3.9%.

Dividends are never guaranteed though. Tesco has cancelled its payout in the past, when the business went through tough times.

On top of that, though 3.9% is close to the average FTSE 100 yield, some dividend shares offer markedly higher yields. If those yields are sustainable, that could be a good way for me to boost my passive income streams.

With passive income as my objective, here is a handful of FTSE 100 shares I would be happy to buy today for my portfolio if I had spare cash to invest.

Dull but profitable

At the moment, a lot of the high-yield dividend shares in the London market are in the financial services sector. That is not an exciting business field in some people’s opinion, but it can be lucrative.

For example, I would happily buy Legal & General with its 8.1% yield and 10.6%-yielding Phoenix.

Both firms are set to benefit from long-term high demand for retirement-linked financial services products. Both benefit from strong brands (Phoenix owns the rights to the Standard Life brand).

Another company with a strong brand and large customer base I would happily buy more shares in (I already have a stake) is M&G, with its 9.8% yield.

What about risks?

A market downturn could hurt all three, if it sees clients pull out funds. Phoenix’s mortgage book could be negatively affected by a property crash. Legal & General’s growing focus on ESG investing could turn off some investors (although perhaps attracting others). Still, I would be happy to own all three dividend shares.

Consumer focus

I would also add to my holding of British American Tobacco. Despite declining, cigarette sales are still large. The 9.6%-yielding dividend share could also benefit from rising demand for non-cigarette products like vapes.

The fifth dividend share is another I already own: Vodafone (LSE: VOD).

Vodafone plans to halve its dividend. But as its yield is 9.9%, that could still mean the payout is substantial even after the cut.

The company’s balance sheet concerns me. Servicing its debt eats into profits. But asset sales and the dividend cut could help accelerate debt reduction.

Its market is vast and Vodafone has a strong position in many countries across Europe and Africa.I expect demand for data and mobile services to grow over time. I also like Vodafone’s exposure to emerging markets in Africa and see its mobile money offering as an exciting growth opportunity there.

A well-known brand, large customer base and pricing power all play to its advantage.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in British American Tobacco P.l.c., M&g Plc, and Vodafone Group Public. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c., M&g Plc, Tesco Plc, and Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

2 cracking value stocks investors should consider snapping up!

| Sumayya Mansoor

As UK markets seem to be regaining some confidence, our writer details two brilliant value stocks she reckons investors should…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Should I be paying attention to the SSE share price?

| Gordon Best

With renewable energy one of the key issues to tackle in the coming decades, should investors be paying more attention…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Revealed! One of the FTSE 100’s greatest passive income stocks

| Royston Wild

Looking for the best passive income stocks to buy in June? Here's one I expect to keep paying a growing…

Read more »

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

With a 5% yield, how attractive is the Lloyds dividend?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane looks at the recent growth of the Lloyds dividend with a longer-term perspective as he weighs investing in…

Read more »

Young black man looking at phone while on the London Overground
Investing Articles

Here’s why this FTSE 250 stock looks more attractive than ever to me!

| Sumayya Mansoor

This FTSE 250 stock has been on our writer’s radar for some time. She explains why it’s an even more…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is NatWest still one of the best FTSE 100 shares to buy now? Here’s what the charts say…

| Stephen Wright

After a 40% rise, is there still an opportunity to buy one of the best-performing FTSE 100 shares of 2024?…

Read more »

A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent
Investing Articles

2 superb FTSE 100 stocks I’d buy for a SIPP and hold for a decade

| Ben McPoland

This Fool highlights a pair of excellent blue-chip stocks that he'd buy today and tuck away in a SIPP portfolio…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

9.8%+ yields! 2 high-yield shares I happily own

| Christopher Ruane

One of these high-yield shares currently offers 9.8% and the other one well over 10%. This writer holds them both…

Read more »