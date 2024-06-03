Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Why Diageo is my top FTSE 100 stock to buy in June

Why Diageo is my top FTSE 100 stock to buy in June

The FTSE 100 only has a few truly exceptional companies. But Stephen Wright thinks one of them is trading at a bargain price right now.

Stephen Wright
Latest posts by Stephen Wright (see all)
Published
| More on:
BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

In general, I look to focus my investing on companies with truly exceptional attributes. That means I’m only really interested in a handful of FTSE 100 shares.

It’s rare to find these stocks trading at bargain prices. But in the case of Diageo (LSE:DGE), I think there’s an opportunity with the share price at a 52-week low.

Economics

Diageo’s dominant position in the spirits industry allows the business to maintain some impressive economic characteristics. The first is returns on equity (ROE) and the second is cash conversion.

Over the last 10 years, the company’s managed to achieve an average ROE of around 28%. That’s significantly higher than the FTSE 100 average of 11%. 

Cash conversion’s also impressive. Around 33% of the cash the business generates through its operations is used in capital expenditures, meaning 67% becomes available to shareholders.

It’s no accident Diageo has these attractive properties. With some of the leading brands in a number of categories and a huge distribution network, it has some durable advantages over its competitors. 

Cyclicality

Despite its attractive properties, the Diageo share price has been going down. The stock fell 5% in May, while the FTSE 100 advanced 1.3%. 

The main reason seems to be macroeconomic pressure. Weak consumer spending has been weighing on sales in Latin America and the Caribbean and there’s a risk of something similar happening in the US.

Most of Diageo’s portfolio is focused on the premium end of the market. And with no real switching costs, the company has no real way of stopping customers trading down.

The big risk is that the trend towards premium spirits that emerged over the last few years might not prove durable in a world with higher interest rates. But it’s not all bad news for shareholders.

Reasons for optimism

Last month, pub group JD Wetherspoon issued a trading update. The company noted that sales of Guinness – Diageo’s beer product – had been growing strongly, especially outside its traditional customer base. 

Guinness accounts for around 20% of Diageo’s total revenues. So growth in this area might go some way towards offsetting weak sales in other categories. 

Wetherspoon’s chairman Tim Martin put this down to fashion. But I think there’s something more significant than this for investors to take note of. 

The increased popularity of Guinness might be the result of consumers being more price conscious at the moment. And this indicates Diageo has a portfolio that can generate growth even in a downturn.

A stock for all seasons

Investors are justifiably wary about consumers trading down from premium products. But I think the market’s underestimating the resilience of Diageo’s portfolio. 

Growing Guinness sales should help stabilise revenues in the short term and I expect the firm’s strong position to generate good returns over time. That’s why I’m buying the stock at today’s prices.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has positions in Diageo Plc and J D Wetherspoon Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

5 UK shares to watch as the general election approaches

| Stephen Wright

As Labour and the Conservatives set out their plans for the UK, which shares should investors be watching? Stephen Wright…

Read more »

happy senior couple using a laptop in their living room to look at their financial budgets
Investing Articles

Profit up almost 12%! This FTSE stock has growth and a decent dividend for shareholders

| Kevin Godbold

I’d consider shares in this FTSE company, which is rolling out its expansion across the UK and Canada -- and…

Read more »

Investing Articles

If I’d invested £10k in this world-class UK stock 10 years ago I’d have £80k today

| Harvey Jones

This UK stock has smashed the FTSE 100 for the last 20 years, but Harvey Jones still thinks there's a…

Read more »

Syringe and vial on blue background
Investing Articles

1 intriguing growth stock that could send Scottish Mortgage shares above £10

| Ben McPoland

Scottish Mortgage shares have been recovering nicely, boosted by a very strong performance in one of the trust's largest holdings.

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

Are these FTSE 100 stocks worth considering in June?

| Charlie Keough

This Fool picks out two FTSE 100 stocks that he wants to investigate further. He thinks they could be worth…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 46% over 5 years, the IAG share price could explode from here!

| Dr. James Fox

The IAG share price is far below pre-pandemic levels, but business is booming. Dr James Fox takes a closer look…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

Why does the Diageo share price continue to fall?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

While the UK stock market is rising, the Diageo share price is falling. Here, Edward Sheldon looks at what’s going…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

£10,000 in savings? I’d aim for a £21,859-a-year second income

| Charlie Keough

With thousands stashed away, here's how this Fool would start making a second income through buying dividend shares.

Read more »