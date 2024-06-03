2 cheap FTSE 250 shares I’d buy in June for a £2,020 passive income!

These FTSE 250 passive income shares are on sale! Royston Wild explains how these dividend stocks could provide a four-figure second income this year.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

The FTSE 250 has climbed 5% since the start of quarter two. Yet despite these healthy gains, many top UK shares on the index still look mega-cheap.

Today I’m looking for low-cost shares that could help me make a brilliant second income. The following two have flashed up on my radar:

FTSE 250 stock Forward P/E ratio Forward dividend yield Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LSE:BSIF) 9.1 times 8.5% NextEnergy Solar Income (LSE:NESF) 10.9 times 11.6%

A £2,020 passive income

Dividends are never, ever guaranteed. But if broker forecasts prove correct, a £20,000 investment spread across both companies could net me a £2,020 passive income this year.

I’m confident these companies will make good on current dividend forecasts, too. I also think there’s a great chance they will grow their dividends over time. Here’s why.

Spectacularly cheap

I believe NextEnergy Solar Fund could be one of the greatest cheap dividend stocks on today.

It carries that ultra-low price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio and near-12% dividend yield, one of the largest on the FTSE 250. At 72p per share, the renewable energy stock trades at a 30%+ discount to its estimated net asset value (NAV) per share, of 104p.

Investors are often wary of shares with gigantic dividend yields like this. They can signal that a dividend may not be sustainable over time, or even that a payout cut could be coming.

I don’t think this is the case with NextEnergy. The green power giant has been offering market-beating yields since its IPO in 2014, supported by steady dividend growth over the period.

This is thanks in large part to the company’s highly defensive operations. The energy it produces and then sells on remains stable at all points of the economic cycle, which means it has the revenues and cash flows to deliver a large and rising dividend over time.

Dividend growth since 2020

Year 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 Dividend per share 6.87p 7.05p 7.16p 7.52p 8.35p

On the downside, building and running solar farms is expensive business. And costs are rising, putting growing strain on earnings forecasts.

But on balance, I think NextEnergy’s other qualities offset this risk. And I expect growing demand for low-carbon energy to keep its dividends marching higher.

Another dividend bargain

It’s the same reason I’d buy Bluefield Solar Income Fund shares for my portfolio.

This FTSE 250 operator — after cutting dividends during the Covid-19 crisis — has ramped out payout growth more recently.

And as with NextEnergy Solar Income, City analysts expect dividends at Bluefield to continue rising over the next couple of years, too.

Dividend growth since 2019

Year 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Dividend per share 8.31p 7.9p 8.0p 8.2p 8.6p

Earnings at renewable energy stocks have been dampened by higher interest rates. And this remains a threat given signs of more stubborn inflation in recent months.

But I believe this is reflected in both companies’ ultra-low valuations. At 105.6p per share, Bluefield also trades at a meaty discount to its NAV per share of 133.1p. This stands at 21% right now, making it a bargain in my book.