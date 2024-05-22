Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 2 UK shares I’d buy and hold in a Stocks and Shares ISA for the long term

2 UK shares I’d buy and hold in a Stocks and Shares ISA for the long term

Harvey Jones is keen to start using this year’s Stocks and Shares ISA allowance. These two FTSE 100 companies are high on his wishlist.

Harvey Jones
Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
| More on:
The words "what's your plan for retirement" written on chalkboard on pavement somewhere in London

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

My £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA limit is sitting there waiting to be filled and I can’t wait to get stuck in. I’m drawing up a hit list of top FTSE 100 blue-chips I’d be happy to buy and hold all the way to retirement and beyond.

I’m looking for top companies that have been overlooked by the market and are cheap as a result, while offering above average yields. These two leap out at me.

Oil and gas giant BP (LSE: BP) has been hovering around the top of my buy list for months. I’d have bought it on several occasions, if I’ve had enough cash. Sadly, I can’t afford to buy every stock I like.

FTSE 100 opportunities

I’m building my ammunition because with the oil price idling at around $80 a barrel, BP shares look priced to go. While the FTSE 100 has repeatedly broken all-time highs over the last month, BP shares have fallen 4.68%. They’re up just 1.95% over the past year.

That doesn’t put me off. Quite the reverse. The stock looks super cheap, trading at 7.1 times earnings. The rebased dividend is offering a halfway decent yield again, at 4.66%. That easily beats the FTSE 100 average of 3.36%.

There are risks, of course. In the short term, oil prices could fall further, making BP shares even cheaper. In the longer run, a green energy breakthrough could deliver a mortal blow to fossil fuels. Politically driven windfall taxes are a menace whenever profits pick up.

Yet in the longer run I think BP can deliver both share price and dividend growth, and I want my share of it. I’m keen to buy while it’s still cheap.

The other FTSE 100 company that’s been vying for my attention is mining giant Rio Tinto (LSE: RIO). The commodity sector has been rocked by falling demand from China, whose economy now seems hooked on stimulus.

Another dividend hero

Yet with Beijing trying to revive the economy and Western countries engineering a potential soft economic landing, the Rio share price has picked up. It’s climbed 17.71% over 12 months, yet is valued at just 10.2 times trailing earnings. That’s nicely below the FTSE 100 average of 13 times.

Like BP, Rio Tinto shares give me a handsome income, with the hope of more to come tomorrow. It’s forecast to yield 5.9%, covered 1.7 times by earnings.

My concern is that China’s voracious consumption of metals and minerals will slow even faster than markets anticipate. Natural resources stocks are famously cyclical, and we’re heading into the traditional summer slowdown. I plan to pounce on any sign of weakness (while hoping the stock won’t climb higher before I have cash to hand).

When central bankers finally start cutting interest rates, hopefully this summer, I’d expect both BP and Rio Tinto enjoy a rerating. I hope to add them to my Stocks and Shares ISA before that happens, while they’re cheap, rather than afterwards. Then I’ll simply leave them there for years, and hunt for the next FTSE 100 shares to buy.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Marks and Spencer’s share price rises almost 10% on results day – should I buy?

| Kevin Godbold

Adjusted earnings up 45% -- no wonder the Marks and Spencer share price is flying. But there may be much…

Read more »

Investing Articles

If I’d invested £10,000 in BT shares 5 years ago, here’s how much passive income I’d have now!

| Gordon Best

Dividend investing can be a game changer for passive income, but how would an investment in BT have performed over…

Read more »

Affectionate Asian senior mother and daughter using smartphone together at home, smiling joyfully
Investing Articles

The Vodafone share price is only 75p. I think it could go much higher

| Alan Oscroft

The Vodafone share price has had a horrible five years. But if the firm's new shake-up works out well, it…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How I’d look for cheap shares to buy for an empty ISA, before it’s too late

| Alan Oscroft

With the Footsie rising, there are fewer dirt cheap shares around. I want to buy as many as I can…

Read more »

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

Where on earth will Nvidia stock be in 1 year?

| Ben McPoland

Nvidia stock has been rising lately in anticipation of the firm's first-quarter earnings. Could it be trading even higher in…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce’s share price still looks around 50% undervalued to me at £4.33

| Simon Watkins

Rolls-Royce’s share price looks set for strong growth as it joins the elite ‘investment grade’ of global firms, with a…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Dividend Shares

18% per annum: is this dividend stock too good to turn down?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith scratches his head over a dividend stock that has a very high yield, but appears to be that…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

After sifting through the dogs of the FTSE 250, here’s what I found

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through two FTSE 250 stocks that are down at least 15% over the past three months and…

Read more »