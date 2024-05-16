Member Login
If I'd put £3,000 in Nvidia stock 18 months ago, here's what I'd have now

If I’d put £3,000 in Nvidia stock 18 months ago, here’s what I’d have now

Nvidia stock’s been one of the hottest AI investments since late 2022. Our writer takes a closer look at the chipmaker’s incredible performance.

Charlie Carman
Published
| More on:
Abstract bull climbing indicators on stock chart

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is one of the biggest investment themes right now. Amid the excitement, the share prices of many tech companies and semiconductor firms have been catapulted to astronomic highs. However, few have benefitted more than the poster child of generative AI — Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock.

Its business model is multi-faceted and highly profitable, spanning powerful graphic processing units (GPUs), data centres, and AI model development and training. Over the past 18 months, the company’s consistently stunned investors with big earnings victories quarter after quarter.

So let’s take a closer look at what a £3k investment made in late 2022 would be worth today.

18-month return

The date a year and a half ago was 14 November 2022. A little over two weeks after this, OpenAI took the investing world by storm with the release of ChatGPT. So began the AI boom, which is still going strong today.

Investors with the foresight and good fortune to invest in Nvidia before this date would be sitting on considerable gains today, provided they still owned the shares.

Before the AI-fuelled frenzy, Nvidia stock was changing hands for $162.06. Since then, it’s risen by a whopping 484% to hit $946.30 today.

In essence, a £3,033 investment would have been able to buy me 22 shares back in late 2022. That shareholding would be worth £16,413.94 now, accounting for exchange rate fluctuations and dividend payments.

A remarkable return in a mere 18 months, it must be said.

Is it a bubble?

This does raise the question of whether the rally is sustainable or might it all end in tears? Well, the company’s valuation doesn’t look cheap compared to most S&P 500 stocks.

With a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio around 76.5, there’s a credible argument to suggest Nvidia shares are overvalued. Some even suggest we might be heading for a brutal selloff.

However, Nvidia’s no ordinary stock. That multiple has compressed a fair amount since soaring to near 250 in mid-2023, largely due to rapidly rising earnings.

Plus, there’s a reasonable counter-argument that Nvidia deserves a premium valuation. It has a wide moat and there might be potential for exponential growth in the AI systems and cloud computing sector. If so, the sky’s the limit.

It’s also worth exploring how Nvidia stacks up against competitors. AMD and Intel are commonly cited as two key threats to Nvidia’s market share. While the former has a much higher P/E multiple of 223.7, the latter’s cheaper with a ratio of 32.4.

The fact that it sits comfortably in the middle fills me with confidence that the shares aren’t wildly out of kilter relative to the sector.

I’m holding for the long term

Overall, I think Nvidia’s a great stock and one worth considering for investors who are bullish on AI’s potential.

Granted, an underwhelming set of earnings could send the share price tumbling. After all, investor confidence has come to rely heavily on the company delivering stunning performances.

Nonetheless, that’s a risk I’m prepared to take. I don’t expect the next year and a half to be as extraordinary as the past 18 months, but I do anticipate Nvidia being a market leader for the foreseeable future.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Charlie Carman has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

