Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » UK shares look way too cheap to ignore right now

UK shares look way too cheap to ignore right now

UK shares look cheap as chips and this Fool plans to go shopping. Here he explores one stock in which he’s keen to increase his position.

Charlie Keough
Latest posts by Charlie Keough (see all)
Published
| More on:
British union jack flag and Parliament house at city of Westminster in the background

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

We’ve seen the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 have an awesome start to the year. Nonetheless, plenty of UK shares still look like incredibly good value for money.

I want to make the most of that. With the Footsie trading on an average of just 11 times earnings, that’s way below its long-term historical average of 15.

Investing has been hard work over the last few years. But I reckon now could be a rare opportunity. This year we’ve seen the Footsie climb to record highs. With retail figures in the first few months also showing positive signs we’re heading in the right direction, I reckon UK stocks are well-positioned to keep rising over the long run.

Bumps along the way

Of course, the journey won’t be easy. There are still a few challenges the UK will face in the months ahead.

Interest rate speculation is exactly that: it’s just talk. While some members of the Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee have hinted at the prospects of rate cuts this year, others have reminded investors that inflation still remains a threat.

But even so, potential setbacks in the months ahead won’t stop me from snapping up stocks that look like great value. I’m playing the long game and I’m optimistic that by shopping in the UK I can win.

One to watch

An example of what I’m talking about is Barclays (LSE: BARC). Its share price has shot up 31% in the last year. But its shares trade on just 7.9 times earnings. That’s a mismatch I hope to capitalise on.

At its current share price, the stock is trading on just 4.3 times earnings for 2026. I can’t help but feel that right now the Blue Eagle Bank looks like an absolute steal.

As I highlighted above, 2024 will be choppy for UK banks. Falling rates not only bring uncertainty but they’ll also bring an end to the boost banks have been receiving from higher margins. We already saw this from Barclays in Q1. Barclays also took a £900m hit related to structural costs in Q4 of 2023. These are risks to bear in mind.

But I’d still buy the stock today if I had the cash. I like where the business is heading. Recently it announced plans for a strategic overhaul that will help it streamline as it vies to become more competitive. As part of this, the bank plans to make up to £2bn in savings by 2026.

I also like cheap Barclays shares because they offer passive income. The stock yields 3.9% covered comfortably by earnings. Last year it paid out £3bn via dividends, a 37% jump from 2022.

Looking ahead, the business is set to return £10bn to shareholders over the next three years via dividends and share buybacks.

A smart time to buy

I think now seems like a smart time for investors to consider undervalued UK companies. Share prices may look low, but with that comes bigger dividend yields. With the income I receive, I’ll reinvest it back into buying more shares. That’s what I plan to do with Barclays with any investable cash.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Charlie Keough has positions in Barclays Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

NatWest shares are up over 65% and still look cheap as chips!

| Charlie Keough

NatWest shares have been on a tear in recent months but still look like they've more to give. At least,…

Read more »

Two white male workmen working on site at an oil rig
Investing Articles

The Shell share price gains after bumper Q1! Have I missed my chance?

| Dr. James Fox

The Shell share price made moderate gains on 2 May after the energy giant smashed profit estimates by 18.5%. Dr…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

1 market-beating investment trust for a Stocks and Shares ISA

| Charlie Keough

Stocks and Shares ISAs are great investment vehicles to help boost gains. Here's one stock this Fool wants to add…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Below £5, are Aviva shares the best bargain on the FTSE 100?

| Charlie Keough

This Fool thinks that at their current price Aviva shares are a steal. Here he details why he'd add the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The Vodafone share price is getting cheaper. I’d still avoid it like the plague!

| Charlie Keough

The Vodafone share price is below 70p. Even so, this Fool wouldn't invest in the stock today. Here he breaks…

Read more »

Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background
Investing Articles

Below 1.4p, is this penny stock one helluva bargain?

| James Beard

Our writer considers whether the discovery of helium in Tanzania will transform the fortunes of this popular penny stock and…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 heavily-shorted UK stocks that investors should consider avoiding

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Sophisticated institutional investors are betting these UK stocks are going to fall. So Edward Sheldon believes it’s sensible to avoid…

Read more »

Investing For Beginners

Why I’m keen to buy the dip after the Aviva share price fell in April

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why investors shouldn't be spooked by the fall in the Aviva share price last month and explains…

Read more »