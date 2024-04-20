Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Down 6% in 2 weeks, the Lloyds share price is in reverse

Down 6% in 2 weeks, the Lloyds share price is in reverse

After hitting a one-year high on 8 April, the Lloyds share price has suddenly reversed course. But as a long-term investor, I see deep value in this stock.

Cliff D'Arcy
Latest posts by Cliff D'Arcy (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Lloyds Banking Group (LSE: LLOY) is one of the most widely held and frequently traded stocks on the London stock market. Hence, many UK investors (including me) keep a close eye on the Lloyds share price.

Looking lax

After a weak start to 2024, Lloyds then made some solid moves upwards. It ended 2023 at 47.71p, but dropped to close at 41.19p on 13 February. This left it 13.7% lower since the start of this year.

However, since Valentine’s Day, this popular stock has been on a roll. It rose steeply — and almost without retreating — to hit a 52-week high of 54.28p on 8 April. At this point, it had surged 31.8% from its 2024 low.

The Lloyds share price has since taken yet another step back. On Friday (19 April) the stock closed at 50.92p, 6.2% below its 2024 high. Meanwhile, the wider FTSE 100 index is down 0.6% over this period.

A long-term lemon?

Here’s how the shares have performed over eight timescales:

One week-0.1%
One month+2.8%
Three months+19.4%
6 months+21.6%
One year+3.4%
Two years+12.2%
Three years+16.4%
Five years-22.7%
*These figures exclude dividends

Despite its weakness since 8 April, Lloyds has produced positive returns over six periods ranging from one month to three years. To be honest, this caught me by surprise, as I’d assumed the shares had endured a much rockier ride.

Nevertheless, the stock is down almost a quarter in the last five years. During this period, the Footsie index has risen by 6.3%. Thus, the Black Horse bank’s shares have underperformed the wider market by 29 percentage points in half a decade. Oops.

What about dividends?

Then again, the above figures exclude cash dividends, which are a major contributor to the long-term returns from UK shares. Indeed, the FTSE 100 currently offers a cash yield approaching 4% a year.

Furthermore, I regard Lloyds as a value/income/dividend stock for its ability to produce market-beating cash returns over time. Right now, the stock trades on a trailing multiple of 6.8 times earnings, generating an earnings yield of 14.7%.

This means its above-average dividend yield of 5.4% a year is covered over 2.7 times by historic earnings. To me, this suggests the payout from a group valued at £32.5bn is pretty solid, if not quite ‘as safe as houses’.

What next?

I dislike predicting short-term movements in share prices, so I won’t guess where the share price heads next. What I will say is that my wife and I own this stock in our family portfolio, plus we have no intention of selling at anywhere near current levels.

That said, I’m expecting UK bank earnings (and especially UK-focused Lloyds) to be lower in 2024 than in 2023. I suspect these will be dragged down by lower demand for credit, plus rising loan losses and bad debts. Even so, we’re riding the Black Horse and the Lloyds share price for the long run!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Cliff D’Arcy has an economic interest in Lloyds Banking Group shares. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services, such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool, we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Is £4 a fair price for Rolls-Royce shares?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer runs his slide rule over last year's FTSE 100 star performer and considers whether Rolls-Royce shares might now…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d target £130 per week in dividends from a Stocks and Shares ISA

| Christopher Ruane

Using a Stocks and Shares ISA as a dividend machine does not have to be hard work. Our writer explains…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

This 1 simple investing move accelerated Warren Buffett’s wealth creation

| Christopher Ruane

Warren Buffett has used this easy to understand investing technique for decades -- and it has made him billions. Our…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£3,000 in savings? Here’s how I’d use that to start earning a monthly passive income

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer digs into the details of how spending a few thousand pounds on dividend shares now could help him…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s what dividend forecasts could do for the BP share price in the next three years

| Alan Oscroft

I can understand why the BP share price is low, as oil's increasingly seen as evil. But BP's a cash…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 Dividend Aristocrat is on sale now

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks Croda International’s impressive dividend record means it could be the best FTSE 100 stock to add to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 shares I’d buy for passive income if I was retiring early

| Roland Head

Roland Head profiles three FTSE 350 dividend shares he’d like to buy for their passive income to support an early…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how many Aviva shares I’d need for £1,000 a year in passive income

| Ben McPoland

Our writer has been buying shares of this FTSE 100 insurer, but how many would he need to aim for…

Read more »