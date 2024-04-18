Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Down 13% in April, AIM stock YouGov now looks like a top-notch bargain

Down 13% in April, AIM stock YouGov now looks like a top-notch bargain

YouGov is an AIM stock that has fallen into potential bargain territory. Its vast quantity of data sets it up to succeed in the AI revolution.

Ben McPoland
Latest posts by Ben McPoland (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young female analyst working at her desk in the office

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

In today’s strange stock market, companies either seem really overpriced or significantly undervalued. I’d say YouGov (LSE: YOU), an Alternative Investment Market — or AIM — stock, falls into the latter camp after a big share price fall.

It’s down 45% since the start of 2022, including a 13% fall so far in April. That said, the five-year return is still a very healthy 94%.

Here’s why I reckon this falling growth stock has now entered bargain territory.

Everyone has opinions

YouGov’s vision is “to be the world’s leading provider of marketing and opinion data.”

The £1bn company acts as a bridge between consumers and businesses by collecting and analysing market research data. It then offers these valuable insights to customers through subscriptions, reports, and data licensing.

These can range from the serious to the trivial. For example, two recent YouGov studies concluded that “three-quarters of Britons support wealth taxes on millionaires,” and “50% of Britons who have seen Titanic believe that there was room for both Jack and Rose to safely occupy the floating debris and survive“.

Indeed, the changing topics and use cases are almost infinite. Moreover, YouGov has accumulated mountains of data over the years. And AI models need to be ‘trained’ on large, clean datasets.

So the company’s AI products should be reliable and powerful, giving it a durable data advantage over rival upstarts.

Attractive valuation

This is a growth company, so it’s obviously important that it’s still growing. And it is, as we can see.

Financial year (ends 31 July)Revenue Earnings per share (EPS)
2025 (forecast)£423m54.8p
2024 (forecast)£342m46.0p
2023£258m33.5p
2022£221m19.1p
2021£169m13.7p
2020£152m12.1p

Management has upped its medium-term revenue goal to £650m (from £500m), with an adjusted operating profit margin of 25%.

One risk I’d highlight here is the firm’s recent €315m acquisition of Germany’s Consumer Panel Services (CPS). Its first-half FY24 statutory operating profit declined 53% to £9.5m, mainly due to this acquisition and related debt financing. This could be a large acquisition to digest.

Still, the stock is now on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 19. This is a sizeable discount to what it has traded at over the last few years. And it’s cheap for a data company.

Elections are coming

I sold my holding in YouGov in early 2023 to buy large US tech stocks, which had sold off heavily.

While I certainly don’t regret that decision financially, I did sell with a bit of a heavy heart. I think this is one of the UK’s highest-quality growth stocks.

After all, businesses need to understand what the world thinks, wants, and buys. I expect that need will only increase over time, making YouGov’s services more valuable.

As we approach elections in the UK and US, political campaign strategists and news outlets will want to gauge public opinion on various issues.

So I’d imagine the company’s trusted market research will be in demand. And with YouGov’s name attached to this polling data, it’s free advertising.

Meanwhile, expected interest rate cuts should give a boost to the valuations of growth stocks.

I don’t think any of this or YouGov’s long-term potential is properly reflected in today’s 875p share price. Therefore, I’d happily re-add the shares to my portfolio with spare cash right now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended YouGov Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

1 FTSE dividend stock I’d put 100% of my money into for passive income!

| Charlie Carman

If I could invest in just one stock to generate a regular passive income stream, I'd choose this FTSE 100…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Forecasts are down, but I see a bright future for FTSE 100 dividend stocks

| Alan Oscroft

Cash forecasts for UK dividend stocks are falling... time to panic! Actually, no. I reckon the future has never looked…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

Beating the S&P 500? I’d buy this FTSE 250 stock for my Stocks and Shares ISA

| Paul Summers

Beating the S&P 500's tricky, but Paul Summers is optimistic on this FTSE 250 stock's ability to deliver based on…

Read more »

Passive and Active: text from letters of the wooden alphabet on a green chalk board
Investing Articles

2 spectacular passive income stocks I’d feel confident going all in on

| Mark David Hartley

While it's true that diversification is key when it comes to safe and reliable investing, these two passive income stocks…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The easyJet share price is taking off. I think it could soar!

| Paul Summers

The easyJet share price is having a very good day. Paul Summers takes a look at the latest trading update…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

9 stocks that Fools have been buying!

| The Motley Fool Staff

Our Foolish freelancers are putting their money where their mouths are and buying these stocks in recent weeks.

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

As the Rentokil share price dips on Q1 news, I ask if it’s time to buy

| Alan Oscroft

The Rentokil Initial share price has disappointed investors in the past 12 months. Could this be the year we get…

Read more »

Growth Shares

Could dirt cheap Volex be one of the best UK stocks to buy today?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

When looking for stocks to buy, it can pay to seek out long-term growth potential at a reasonable price. One…

Read more »