Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Investing For Beginners » Using the Warren Buffett approach, here are 2 British stocks I like

Using the Warren Buffett approach, here are 2 British stocks I like

Jon Smith explores two UK stocks he likes and feels Warren Buffett might like too, based on the great man’s investing style.

Jon Smith
Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
| More on:
Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo

Image source: The Motley Fool

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Warren Buffett is arguably the best-known individual in the investment world. His shrewd stock picking via his company Berkshire Hathaway over several decades make him a worthy person to be so prominent. In order to try and replicate his success this side of the pond, here are some stocks that I think could get me rolling.

Finding value shares

Among Buffett’s big focus areas are value stocks. These are companies that he believes are currently undervalued when he considers what the stock could be worth in a decade or more. For example, in the latest earnings report, Berkshire Hathaway declared a holding worth £2.4bn in Citigroup. The American bank has been in a rut for years. The share price has trailed other competitors in the US such as JP Morgan.

As a comparison, I’ve bought Barclays (LSE:BARC) shares. I feel this is a similar case to what Buffett is thinking with Citigroup. The Barclays price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is just 6.61, well below the fair value benchmark of 10 that I use. Further, the bank is actively focusing on cost-cutting and becoming more efficient.

In a February update, the CEO commented that the bank would become “simpler, better and more balanced”. I believe that over the course of the coming couple of years, the share price should rebound as the £2bn worth of cost cuts by 2026 filter down to higher profits.

Of course, I am a little concerned that if interest rates do get cut this year, they’ll negatively impact earnings for the bank. Yet (like Buffett), if I look at the long term here, I don’t see this being a material problem years down the line and I already own the stock.

Don’t forget about growth

Another area where Buffett has made a name from recently is tech growth stocks. After all, his largest holding by some distance over the past year has been Apple. This shows me that even with the strong performance recently, tech stocks could still provide me with good profits going forward.

To try and replicate this, I’m considering buying Wise (LSE:WISE). This UK FinTech firm has seen the share price jump 57% over the past year. Even with this, a trading update put out yesterday (16 April) showed that active customers grew by 29% year on year. Some 60% of business users are engaging with the firm for multiple features.

Given the growth prospects of cross-selling different products and features, I think the stock could continue to outperform.

I do need to watch out for the lofty valuation. In contrast to Barclays, the P/E ratio for Wise is 79! This does make my eyes water, but I know that future earnings are expected to jump significantly. If this is the case, the ratio should eventually come down to a more reasonable level.

By trying to mimic Buffett with his investment thinking, I think I can hopefully look to make shrewd stock picks and boost my profits.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Citigroup is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Jon Smith has shares in Barclays and Citigroup. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc and Wise Plc and Apple. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing For Beginners

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

3 things I’d do now to start buying shares

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains three steps he'd take to start buying shares for the very first time, if he'd never invested…

Read more »

Rainbow foil balloon of the number two on pink background
Investing For Beginners

2 under-the-radar FTSE 100 stocks under £2

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith identifies two FTSE 100 stocks that he believes are getting a lack of attention from some investors but…

Read more »

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

Should I buy these UK shares for my portfolio?

| Jesse Williamson

This Fool has been searching for ways to capitalise on the commodity moves via UK shares. Here’s what he’s watching.

Read more »

A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent
Investing Articles

£9,000 in savings? Here’s a FTSE 100 stock I’d buy to target a £30,652 annual second income!

| Ben McPoland

Our writer highlights one top FTSE 100 share that he thinks could help create a portfolio large enough for a…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

2 of the best FTSE 100 beginner stocks to consider buying

| Charlie Keough

The Footsie offers people just beginning their investment journey some of the best stocks to buy. Here are two to…

Read more »

Long-term vs short-term investing concept on a staircase
Investing Articles

With no savings, I’d listen to Warren Buffett to aim for long-term wealth

| Stephen Wright

Warren Buffett looks for "1-foot bars" to step over, not "7-foot bars" to jump. Stephen Wright looks at what this…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

I’d start buying shares with this pair!

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer uses his stock market experience to consider how he'd start buying shares for the first time if he…

Read more »

Aerial shot showing an aircraft shadow flying over an idyllic beach
Investing Articles

£20,000 in cash? Here’s how I’d aim to turn that into annual passive income of £53,671

| Ben McPoland

Our writer explains how he’d invest £20k in a Stocks and Shares ISA to target a very attractive passive income…

Read more »