Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 5% yield! This dividend stock could be great for my retirement

5% yield! This dividend stock could be great for my retirement

Our writer explains why this dividend stock appeals to her as she’s investing to build wealth to enjoy in the next phase of her life.

Sumayya Mansoor
Latest posts by Sumayya Mansoor (see all)
Published
| More on:
Senior woman potting plant in garden at home

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

One dividend stock I reckon could help boost my retirement fund is Telecom Plus (LSE: TEP). Let’s take a closer look at why!

One-stop shop for utilities

Telecom offers consumers the ability to wrap all their main utilities such as energy, phone, and insurance, into one account. I’ll be honest, I get frustrated at managing different accounts and payments for different things in my life. I imagine others do, too, so this looks appealing.

The shares are down 17% over a 12-month period from 1,976p at this time last year, to current levels of 1,624p.

The pros and cons

Telecom shares dropping has offered me a better entry point. They currently trade on a price-to-earnings ratio of 18. This isn’t the cheapest, but I have no qualms paying a fair price for a solid company.

Next, it’s hard for me to ignore Telecom’s growth and performance track record in years gone by. The business has recorded excellent year-on-year growth in recent years, and analysts tip this to continue. However, I’m conscious that past performance isn’t a guarantee of the future. Plus, forecasts don’t always come to fruition.

A big reason for Telecom’s success is its stellar reputation for customer service, as well as its unique selling point of offering a one-stop shop.

Moving on, a dividend yield of 5% is very attractive. Furthermore, the business looks like it can sustain this with a healthy-looking balance sheet. Looking back, the business has increased its payouts for the past 15 years, which is a great feat.

Looking at some bearish aspects, Telecom’s selling model is a worry for me. Think of door-to-door salespeople and individuals attempting to take you away from your daily life when walking down the high street to sell you something. It has been a great success for the firm to date. However, I’ve read many stories of mis-selling practices in regards to other firms that have led to hefty fines. Changing regulation could put the brakes on this type of modus operandi, which could hurt Telecom seeing as it has worked so well.

A more general concern is the current volatility, and heightened competition in the utilities market. I’m the first to admit I love a bargain. I’ll happily have two or three separate accounts for different things if it saves me some money. With the cost-of-living crisis, and so much competition out there, perhaps the ease of one account may not be as much of a draw to everyone as in the years gone by?

Wrapping up

Dividend-paying stocks come in all shapes and sizes. Telecom looks like a good fit for me and my aims with its attractive level of return, track record, as well as defensive ability. This stems from the fact that a lot of its products are essentials, including energy, and insurance.

I’d be willing to buy some shares the next time I can to help beef up my retirement fund.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Sumayya Mansoor has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A young Asian woman holding up her index finger
Investing Articles

I’d aim for a second income of £1,000 a month with this super-reliable dividend stock

| Mark David Hartley

I think a great way to build a second income stream is by investing in dividend stocks via a Stocks…

Read more »

Tanker coming in to dock in calm waters and a clear sunset
Investing Articles

Will copper growth lift the Rio Tinto share price over £60?

| Roland Head

Roland Head takes a look at the share price of FTSE 100 miner Rio Tinto. With a dividend yield of…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Does a 30% price drop make YouGov one of the best AIM shares to buy now?

| Alan Oscroft

The YouGov share price has fallen by nearly a third in two months. So, does it now make it on…

Read more »

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

Why the ASOS share price spiked 9% today after H1 results

| Ben McPoland

With the ASOS share price up today, this Fool is wondering whether a big turnaround might be on the cards…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

Is this news just what the Entain share price needs for a fresh boost?

| Alan Oscroft

The Entain share price has fallen in the past few years. But the latest Q1 update suggests the future is…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Billionaire Warren Buffet has 43% of his Berkshire portfolio in Apple stock!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane looks at some pros and cons of Warren Buffett's biggest holding, and explains why he won't be buying…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

Even at £5+, BP’s share price still looks around 50% undervalued against its peers to me

| Simon Watkins

BP’s share price still looks very undervalued to me, given its strong core business and more pragmatic energy transition strategy.

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing For Beginners

Using the Warren Buffett approach, here are 2 British stocks I like

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explores two UK stocks he likes and feels Warren Buffett might like too, based on the great man's…

Read more »