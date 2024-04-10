Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Up 60% since February, can the Kodal Minerals share price keep on climbing?

Up 60% since February, can the Kodal Minerals share price keep on climbing?

Christopher Ruane considers why the Kodal Minerals share price has soared over the past couple of months — and whether he should invest.

Christopher Ruane
Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Back view of blue NIO EP9 electric vehicle

Image source: Sam Robson, The Motley Fool UK

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

At first glance, it has been a blistering couple of months for Kodal Minerals (LSE: KOD). The share price has shot up by 60% since February.

In reality, the gain may have been more modest had I bought in February and sold now.

Like many small companies with share prices in fractions of a penny, there can be a difference between a share price chart and what happens in practice. That is partly due to what is known as spread. That is the difference between selling and buying prices (think of this in simple terms as a form of stockbroking commission). When a share sells for less than a halfpenny – like Kodal – that can make a meaningful difference.

Even so, the Kodal share price has clearly had a strong run. As a long-term investor though, my focus is on years not weeks. There too Kodal has done well, nearly tripling in the past five years.

The share seems to have momentum – am I too late to jump aboard?

The potential of potential

Kodal is what is known as a pre-revenue company. That is a way of saying that it makes no sales. So why might investors have pushed up the share price?

Kodal is in the mining business. A lot of small miners make no sales during the development phase of their projects. Then, if a mine moves into commercial production, years of zero revenues can sometimes change quite quickly into significant sales.

In return for helping fund the upfront costs, shareholders are sometimes rewarded with big price jumps once mines are producing. Often though, that does not happen. Shareholders pour money into a hole in the ground that ends up disappointing them.

Kodal has been exciting investors thanks to a lithium project in west Africa. It has attracted substantial investment from a large Chinese miner.

Lithium is in demand for batteries to fuel electric vehicles (EVs) among other things. The project prospects look exciting and I think that helps explain why the Kodal Minerals share price has been performing strongly. For now though, the story here still strikes me as one primarily about potential.

The mine has not yet entered commercial production and it remains to be seen how economically attractive it might be in practice. Last month, the company said the project remained on course to enter production later this year.

Why I’m not buying

To what extent is buying into a business with huge potential but not yet a proven business model investment – and to what extent speculation?

Different people will each have their own answer to that. From my perspective, though, I would not yet be ready to invest in Kodal Minerals, even though I think the share price could keep moving upwards.

If the project starts production this year I think reckon that could be a driver for a higher price.

Kodal does have other projects besides its flagship lithium one, although they too are yet to prove their potential.

For now, the business model is not proven to the extent I would like before investing. A lot rides on a single project. So for now, I will not be buying Kodal shares for my portfolio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

£10,000 in savings? Here’s how I’d aim to turn that into a £42,495 annual second income

| Charlie Keough

This Fool explains how he'd go about investing £10,000 in a Stocks and Shares ISA to target a handsome second…

Read more »

Petrochemical engineer working at night with digital tablet inside oil and gas refinery plant
Dividend Shares

Why the BP share price is poised for further gains in 2024

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This year, the BP share price has already risen about 12%. However, with oil prices up , there could be…

Read more »

Girl buying groceries in the supermarket with her father.
Investing Articles

What’s going on with the Tesco share price after the latest results?

| Dr. James Fox

The Tesco share price ticked upwards after reporting a jump in annual profits and volumes. Dr James Fox takes a…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

Should investors consider sinking their teeth into Greggs shares?

| Charlie Keough

Greggs shares have been strong performers in recent times. But this Fool is wondering if the stock has more to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The Helium One share price: is the only way up?

| Alan Oscroft

The Helium One share price has had a bit of a boost from news in 2024. But it's barely started…

Read more »

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

After rising 11% in March, where will the Barclays share price go in April and beyond?

| Alan Oscroft

Is a new bull run for UK bank stocks finally under way, after a good month? And is the Barclays…

Read more »

Passive and Active: text from letters of the wooden alphabet on a green chalk board
Investing Articles

I think this might be one of the best investments for passive income

| Oliver Rodzianko

Oliver says Unilever is recession-resistant, making it a compelling choice for him to generate passive income. But the greatest risk…

Read more »

Investing Articles

With a fresh ISA, I’d fill it with these stocks for £10k in annual passive income

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reveals how he'd allocate his money for a new ISA, along with specific stocks that could set him…

Read more »