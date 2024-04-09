Member Login
How do I build a million-pound SIPP?

With a regular savings plan and a sound long-term investment strategy, literally anyone can build a £1m SIPP, says Edward Sheldon.

Edward Sheldon, CFA
Published
| More on:
Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.

Image source: Getty Images

A million-pound SIPP (Self-Invested Personal Pension) might seem like a distant fantasy. However, building one is actually more achievable than we might think.

Here, I’m going to reveal how, with the right strategy, literally anyone can build a seven-figure pension pot. Let’s dive in.

Regular contributions

The way I see it, there are two essential things someone must do if they want to achieve a £1m SIPP.

The first thing is make regular contributions into their account. Over time, even small contributions can add up.

It’s worth noting that when someone makes a contribution to their SIPP, they usually receive tax relief (a bonus from the government for saving for retirement).

This is 20% for basic-rate taxpayers, 40% for higher-rate taxpayers, and 45% for additional-rate taxpayers.

This tax relief can make a big difference to a balance. For example, invest £10,000 as a basic-rate taxpayer and the government will add in another £2,500, taking the total contribution to £12,500.

A sound investing strategy

The other thing an investor needs to do is put a sound investment strategy in place in order to take advantage of the power of compounding (or earning a return on previous returns). When money is compounded over time, it grows much faster.

Now, there are many different investment strategies that can be pursued within a SIPP.

One simple strategy is to just invest in a low-cost global tracker fund such as the Vanguard FTSE All-World UCITS ETF (LSE: VWRP).

This is a broad global equity fund that provides exposure to large and medium-sized companies in developed countries and emerging markets. In total, it has exposure to around 3,700 stocks.

Since its inception in July 2019, this ETF has returned about 60%, which is a great return in a little under five years.

Past performance is not an indicator of future returns, of course. If global stock markets were to experience weakness due to a slowdown in economic growth, heightened geopolitical tension, or an unexpected ‘black swan’ event, this ETF could underperform.

However, history shows that with a global tracker fund like this, someone could expect to achieve returns of around 8%-10% per year over the long run.

An alternative is to pick a selection of individual stocks in the hope of achieving higher returns than this. This is a riskier approach. However, pick the right stocks, and an investor could potentially get to the £1m mark sooner.

Just a look at the long-term gains delivered by semiconductor company Nvidia. Had I invested £2,000 in the company 10 years ago, I’d now have about £500,000.

Of course, these approaches are not mutually exclusive. And personally, I like the idea of doing both.

By allocating the bulk of my SIPP savings to broad tracker funds, but putting some money into high-quality individual stocks, I could potentially generate strong market-beating returns while keeping my risk levels down.

How long to £1m?

How long would it take me to build up a £1m SIPP using this approach?

Well, it would depend on the contributions made and the returns achieved.

However, I calculate that if a basic-rate taxpayer was to put £10k a year into their SIPP (£12.5k after tax relief) and they made a 10% return over the long term, they’d hit the magical £1m mark in just 23 years.

