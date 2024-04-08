Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 2 of the finest FTSE 100 value stocks to consider buying in April

2 of the finest FTSE 100 value stocks to consider buying in April

After a rallying start to 2024 for the FTSE 100, this Fool picks out two quality stocks investors should consider buying today.

Charlie Keough
Latest posts by Charlie Keough (see all)
Published
| More on:
View of Tower Bridge in Autumn

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

For investors seeking to build wealth, in my view, there’s nothing better than FTSE 100 stocks.

The UK-leading index has put together a strong performance year to date. I think April could be a good opportunity to consider these stocks.

BP

Shares in energy giant BP (LSE: BP) are down 5.6% over the last 12 months. However, they’ve regained life in 2024, climbing 7.7%.

I think at their current price they offer great value. They trade on just 7.4 times earnings, a good amount less than the Footsie average of 11.

Tensions in the Middle East have helped drive oil prices up. But if the conflict eases, as we all hope, we could see prices come down.

Nevertheless, it’s expected global demand for oil will rise this year. China’s crude oil imports in March were the highest they’ve been since June 2020. As the world’s largest importer, a Chinese recovery will without a doubt provide markets with a boost.

The business will face pressure as the charge for net zero ensues. But with it seeming likely that the 2050 target will be pushed back, fossil fuels won’t be going away any time soon.

There’s also the income angle, with the stock yielding 4.4%. In the first half of this year, it intends to buy back $3.5bn of shares. BP is targeting that to rise as high as $14bn by 2025.

As a shareholder, those are the sorts of initiatives I like to see. I think investors should strongly consider getting in on the action too.

Tesco

I also think supermarket titan Tesco (LSE: TSCO) is worth taking a closer look at. Unlike BP, it has had a slow start to the year, falling by 1.2%. The industry leader is still up 8.2% over the last 12 months.

The stock is trading at 12.1 times forward earnings, which in my opinion is good value. That figure is forecast to fall to 11.2 by 2026.

Tesco has a strong grip over the industry with more than a 27% share of the market. The closest to that is Sainsbury’s with around 15%. Despite the cost-of-living crisis, Tesco actually managed to grow its market share in the four weeks to Christmas, which is mighty impressive.

Of course, rival budget supermarkets such as Aldi and Lidl are a threat. They’ve grown in popularity in recent years. Yet its sheer size gives Tesco an edge. It has strong brand recognition and a large, loyal customer base. It further allows it to benefit from economies of scale.

With a share price of 289.5p, its yield clocks in at 3.8%. What’s more, by the end of April the business would have bought back a cumulative £1.8bn worth of shares since October 2021.

Tesco bumped its full-year guidance in its half-year results. It then upped it again in its third-quarter update earlier this year.

With its results scheduled for release on 10 April, I’ll be watching closely. Analysts expect revenue to come in at £68.84bn, 4.7% higher than last year. Earnings per share is forecasted to rise 9.2% year on year to 23.86p per share.

Should it produce these numbers, that could provide its share price with some strong momentum going forward.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Charlie Keough has positions in Bp P.l.c. The Motley Fool UK has recommended J Sainsbury Plc and Tesco Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

858 shares in this FTSE 100 dividend giant can make me £3,013 in passive income each month

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 stock looks undervalued against its peers, has a growing business, and generates big passive income for me…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Should the Tesla share price be $14 or $2,000?

| James Beard

Two investors have widely differing views on what the Tesla share price should be. Our writer wants to understand the…

Read more »

Bournemouth at night with a fireworks display from the pier
Dividend Shares

Need an income boost? Here’s 1 dividend share with an eye-catching yield

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith flags up a dividend share from the property sector with a yield almost double the FTSE 100 average…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Back below 70p, can the Vodafone share price clear £1?

| Cliff D'Arcy

The Vodafone share price has dropped below 70p again and hasn't been near £1 for over a year. But recent…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 stocks to consider buying for the new ISA year!

| Royston Wild

I'm looking to add more undervalued UK shares to my portfolio in this new tax year. Here are two (including…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Could the Barclays share price double by the end of 2026?

| James Beard

Our writer looks at whether the Barclays share price reflects the intrinsic value of the bank. And considers how it…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Beating the S&P 500! I’d consider these 3 investment trusts for a Stocks and Shares ISA in 2024

| Mark David Hartley

Planning to invest with a Stocks and Shares ISA in 2024? Here are three top index-beating investment trusts I'd think…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

I bought this income stock at £1.84. So why am I not buying it at £1.57?

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright’s concerned that rising debt suddenly makes Forterra shares risky, despite the stock looking stable from a passive income…

Read more »