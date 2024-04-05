Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Is a FTSE 100 tracker fund a good investment for an ISA this year?

Is a FTSE 100 tracker fund a good investment for an ISA this year?

FTSE 100 tracker funds have delivered underwhelming returns over the last decade. Is there a better option for long-term investors?

Edward Sheldon, CFA
Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Hand is turning a dice and changes the direction of an arrow symbolizing that the value of an ETF (Exchange Traded Fund) is going up (or vice versa)

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The UK’s FTSE 100 index has had a good run recently. Last month, for example, it jumped about 4.2%.

Is a Footsie tracker fund like the iShares Core FTSE 100 UCITS ETF (Acc) (LSE: CUKX) a good investment for my ISA though? Let’s discuss.

10-year performance

There are many companies in the FTSE 100 that have generated excellent long-term returns for investors.

From technology companies like Sage and RELX to financial companies like London Stock Exchange Group and 3i Group, there have been some big winners.

However, as a whole, the index hasn’t been a brilliant investment in recent decades.

Looking at the performance of the iShares Core FTSE 100 UCITS ETF, for the 10-year period to the end of March, it only returned 75%.

That’s only about 5.8% a year on an annualised basis, which is not a great return when one considers the risks (volatility) associated with investing in the stock market.

Of course, 5.8% a year isn’t terrible. It’s a better return that savings accounts would have delivered over the period (for a large part of that period, savings accounts were paying 1% max).

However, over that period, other kinds of tracker funds have delivered much higher returns. For example, the iShares Core MSCI World UCITS ETF (Acc), which provides exposure to companies in 23 different countries (including the UK), returned 148% over the same period – roughly twice the figure of the FTSE 100 product.

That equates to an annualised gain of 9.5%, which is a much better performance, and the kind of return expected from the stock market over the long term.

UK versus global

Now looking ahead, we could see an improvement in the performance of the FTSE 100 as a lot of Footsie stocks are trading cheaply right now.

But I’d be surprised if a Footsie tracker was able to outperform a global tracker over the next decade.

That’s because, unfortunately, the FTSE 100 is home to a lot of slow-moving businesses that are facing structural challenges (eg oil companies, tobacco businesses) and weighing the index down.

By contrast, a global tracker has significant exposure to technology companies like Apple and Microsoft which, to my mind, are poised to do well in an increasingly digital world.

Apple shares, for the record, have returned about 25% a year over the last decade.

My strategy

So personally, I don’t think a FTSE 100 tracker fund’s a great investment for my portfolio today.

Ultimately, I feel that long-term investors like myself can do better than these products.

Instead of just owning a UK tracker fund, I think I’m better off building a portfolio of global funds and then adding some high-quality stocks like Apple on top (The Motley Fool can be a great source of stock ideas).

By taking a more diversified – and adventurous – approach to investing, I reckon I can give myself a better chance of financial success.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Apple, London Stock Exchange Group Plc, Microsoft, and Sage Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Apple, Microsoft, RELX, and Sage Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Fireworks display in the shape of willow at Newcastle, Co. Down , Northern Ireland at Halloween.
Investing Articles

Up 38% since 13 February, the Barclays share price is flying!

| Cliff D'Arcy

The Barclays share price has beaten the FTSE 100 index over periods ranging from one month to five years. Yet…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

The FTSE 100 is dirt cheap, but so what? Who cares?

| Cliff D'Arcy

The FTSE 100 has lagged behind the US S&P 500 and other major market indexes for far too long. But…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

Down 60% from its 2023 high, the Ocado share price is on my radar

| Cliff D'Arcy

The Ocado share price has almost halved in 2024 so far. It has also crashed almost three-fifths from its 2023…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Yielding over 6%, is this the best FTSE REIT for juicy passive income?

| Sumayya Mansoor

Looking to boost her passive income, our writer is looking at real estate investment trusts (REITs). Is this the best…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 stocks to consider buying before interest rates get slashed

| John Fieldsend

With interest rate cuts very much on the cards for 2024, I'm tempted to buy these three stocks if they…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

2 under-the-radar growth stocks that could take off this year

| Mark David Hartley

Lately I've been too focused on value stocks, so I'm looking for some growth stocks to balance my portfolio. Here…

Read more »

2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise
Investing Articles

Could I use my £20k ISA allowance today to be a millionaire in 30 years?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer thinks using his ISA contribution allowance fully before today's deadline could realistically help him become a millionaire in…

Read more »

Abstract 3d arrows with rocket
Small-Cap Shares

At 11p, this penny stock is primed to explode higher

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith flags up a penny stock that just had the best quarterly performance on record and is well placed…

Read more »