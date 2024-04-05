Buying 120 shares in this FTSE 250 gem could make me £255 a month

Jon Smith explains why an under-the-radar banking stock from the FTSE 250 could be a great pick for his income portfolio at the moment.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Banking stocks have enjoyed a strong start to the year. The change in sentiment around expecting fewer interest rate cuts from developed nations has been a key factor here in the sector outperformance. I’ve spotted a FTSE 250 bank that has done well but also includes a juicy dividend yield. Here are the details.

The quick view

I’m talking about TBC Bank Group (LSE:TBCG). Of all the banks within the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250, I’d argue this is lesser known. This is because it doesn’t have large retail operations here in the UK, but rather in Georgia.

Aside from Georgia, it also operates in nearby Uzbekistan. The big push for the bank (in a similar way to the UK) is a pivot to digital banking. However, the nature of the Georgian economy means that it’s at an early stage of take-up. It’s accelerating quickly, with daily digital active users up 24% versus the end of 2022.

The bank is also well positioned to take advantage of the growing Georgian economy. In contrast to the poor GDP growth here in the UK, the Georgian economy grew by 6.8% in 2023! Banks tend to outperform when the broader economy does well. This is evident with the 38% share price growth over the past year for TBC.

Earnings help to support dividends

The latest set of financial results reflect a positive outlook for income investors. Revenue for 2023 jumped by 27.8%, with profit before tax up 7.9%. In a similar way to other banks, it benefitted from higher net interest income thanks to elevated interest rates.

As a result, a generous dividend was announced. When I combine this to the other dividend paid within the past 12 months, the total payment was £2.13 per share. Putting this together with the current share price of £31.25, I get a dividend yield of 6.81%.

This is significantly higher than the FTSE 250 average yield of 3.37%. I’m impressed as the share price has been tracking higher, which acts to push down the dividend yield. Yet thanks to the high dividend per share payments, the yield has remained above average.

However, the fact that the stock trades at a high price might put off some investors that only have a small amount of money to invest.

Building my second income

If I invested £310.25 right now, I’d have 10 shares in TBC. In theory, this would pay me £21.30 in income over the next year. If I assumed that the share price stated the same and I invested £310.25 each month for the next year, my second income would keep rising.

With 120 shares by this time next year, I could then look to pocket a tidy £255.60 for the following year. I can either spend this as it comes, or reinvest it for further benefits.

My risk here is the broad assumptions I’ve made. For example, future dividends aren’t guaranteed. If TBC has problems domestically, it could cut the income payments. After a strong run, the share price could fall in the next year, eating away at my total return.

I do have to make some kind of forecast though, and feel I’ve been realistic here. On that basis, I’m seriously considering buying this stock for my portfolio.