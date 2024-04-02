Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Aviva shares are soaring! Am I too late?

Aviva shares are soaring! Am I too late?

Insurance stalwart Aviva has been growing stronger of late. But has this Fool missed out on buying cheap shares? He doesn’t think so.

Charlie Keough
Latest posts by Charlie Keough (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Aviva plc

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Aviva (LSE: AV) shares have been a top performer lately, but I’m wondering if I’m too late to the party.

In the last 12 months, they’ve jumped 22.7%. After the firm released a strong set of results on 7 March, the stock is up 7.4% alone.

Safe to say they’re soaring. So much so, the share price is the highest it has been since 2018.

I said following its results that I’d strongly consider adding Aviva shares to my portfolio if I had the cash. But since then, they’re up a further 5.2%. Is there any value left in the share price?

Assessing the stock

There are a few methods I could use to help me answer this. One is the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. The P/E ratio is found by dividing a stock’s price by the company’s earnings per share. For Aviva, its trailing P/E ratio is 13.2. That’s slightly above the FTSE 100 average around 11. However, Aviva is cheaper than a host of its peers including Prudential (15.8) and Admiral Group (25.6).

The business itself

Judging by that, it seems Aviva potentially still has some growing space. But let’s take a step back. Warren Buffett says to buy businesses, not stocks. With that, I want to dig a little deeper into Aviva as a company.

In my opinion, there’s plenty to like. Kicking things off with its cost-cutting mission, the firm has made solid progress in recent years when it comes to streamlining its operations.

It’s got rid of well over a dozen of its underperforming businesses. As it continues to slim down, there are talks of it disposing of further overseas operations in the months to come, including in India and China.

I think it’s a move that makes sense. Aviva has been streamlining for over a decade. Under its current CEO Amanda Blanc this has been catalysed. Last year the company revealed that it delivered its £750m cost reduction target a year ahead of schedule. Evidently, something seems to be working.

What I also like is its progressive dividend policy. As I write, Aviva shares offer investors a 6.7% yield. Last year, the business hiked its payout by 8% to 33.4p a share while also upgrading its dividend guidance to mid-single-digit growth on average each year. To go with that, it further revealed a £300m share buyback scheme.

Not without caution

That said, I’m wary of a few potential issues.

Streamlining is a smart move. Nevertheless, it leaves the business reliant on just a few core markets. Should they falter, this could spell trouble. For example, it’s forecast that growth in the UK economy will be lacklustre this year.

There’s also the risk of competition. The insurance industry is forever evolving. Threats from rising insurtechs could create problems for Aviva.

Room for more?

Nevertheless, as Aviva shares continue their upward trajectory, I think there’s still some room for growth going forward.

I like the steps the company has taken to restructure in recent years. What’s more, it’s an industry stalwart with strong brand recognition. Those are the sort of businesses I like to own.

If I had the cash, I’d still happily snap up some shares.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Charlie Keough has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Admiral Group Plc and Prudential Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Investing For Beginners

£2k in savings? Here’s how I’d try and double it with FTSE 100 shares

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith outlines the type of FTSE 100 shares he'd target for high levels of growth, along with a specific…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

Here’s why Scottish Mortgage shares could surge when interest rates are cut

| Charlie Keough

Scottish Mortgage hasn't inspired investors in recent times, but this Fool think its shares could be set to soar. Here…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I’d buy this cheap FTSE 100 stock while it’s on sale at 135p

| Ben McPoland

Here's a FTSE 100 stock that has fallen by nearly a quarter over the last 12 months. I think the…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Could this FTSE 250 stock ever rival Ferrari?

| Dr. James Fox

This FTSE 250 stock has faced big challenges since listing, but it has incredible brand value and a turnaround could…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 excellent UK growth stocks to buy in April

| Ben McPoland

I've been hunting for under-the-radar UK stocks to buy in the next few weeks. But my portfolio already has a…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett returns 20% a year. Can I do the same?

| Charlie Keough

Fabled investor Warren Buffett has delivered consistently above average returns for decades. This Fool hopes to emulate his success.

Read more »

Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 stock halves its 11% dividend yield next year. What now?

| Mark David Hartley

After working on its turnaround, Vodafone is set to slash its generous dividend yield. So should I keep holding or…

Read more »

Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.
Growth Shares

easyJet shares are flying after getting promoted to the FTSE 100. Time to buy?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith flags up why easyJet shares are doing so well at the moment, but also why the growth stock…

Read more »