Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 2 top FTSE 250 investment trusts trading at attractive discounts!

2 top FTSE 250 investment trusts trading at attractive discounts!

This pair of discounted FTSE 250 trusts appear to be on sale right now. Here’s why I’d scoop up their shares while the going’s good.

Ben McPoland
Latest posts by Ben McPoland (see all)
Published
| More on:
Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

UK shares may have been rising lately, but there’s still great value to be found, especially in the mid-cap FTSE 250. One area is investment trusts. Most are still trading at big discounts to net asset value (NAV).

Here, I’ll consider two FTSE 250 trusts that look like smart buys for my portfolio right now.

Scottish American Investment Company

First up, we have Scottish American Investment Company (LSE: SAIN). This is run by Baillie Gifford and aims to provide both income and capital growth.

Launched in 1873, Saints (as it’s known) currently has 62 shares in its portfolio, as well as bonds and property. The emphasis is on steady earnings growth and dependability.

The dividend yield is fairly low at 2.8%. However, over the last 10 years, the dividend’s increased at a rate of 3.3% a year, above the rate of inflation (2.9% a year).

The top two holdings are Novo Nordisk, which is profiting handsomely from its obesity and diabetes drugs Wegovy and Ozempic, and Microsoft, the part-owner of ChatGPT parent OpenAI.

These are world-class companies with strong balance sheets, so I’d expect both to pay rising dividends for a long time.

Now, one issue here is the trust’s share price returns have lagged the FTSE All-World Index (its benchmark) for a number of years. Property hasn’t kept pace with equities while Saints hasn’t owned the likes of Amazon, Alphabet and Tesla. None pay dividends.

Further underperformance can’t be ruled out. That said, the £1bn trust has raised its dividend for 50 consecutive years and hasn’t cut it since the Second World War. Meanwhile, the shares are trading at a 10.1% discount.

Vietnam Enterprise Investments

Next is Vietnam Enterprise Investments (LSE: VEIL). Managed by Dragon Capital Management, this £1.4bn trust is more of a high-risk, high-reward investment as it’s focused entirely on long-term opportunities in Vietnam.

If anything goes wrong with its political system or economy, the shares could get punished.

Nevertheless, I’m optimistic about the country’s future. Foreign investment’s flooding in as companies relocate manufacturing away from China to Vietnam.

According to Statista, the nation’s gross domestic product (GDP) amounted to around $406bn in 2022, and is expected to increase to $657bn by 2028.

The demographics are also favourable, with a large, skilled labour force supported by a young and growing population. And the thriving economy is creating an expanding consumer base.

Vietnam Enterprise’s share price is up 37% over the last five years, but is down 22% since late 2021.

The top holdings aren’t well known, but that’s the point. I’d be investing to get exposure to economic growth via this portfolio.

Top 5 holdings (as of 14 March)

Sector Weighting
Hoa Phat GroupMaterials 9.9%
Asia Commercial BankBanking9.0%
Vietnam Prosperity BankBanking 8.8%
VietcombankBanking 7.3%
FPT CorporationSoftware6.4%

One gripe I have here is the 1.9% ongoing charge, which is quite high. However, the shares are trading at a 17.3% discount to NAV, so I think this one still looks very attractive.

Foolish takeaway

Finally, NAV discounts (or premiums) simply reflect prevailing market sentiment and investor demand. And this has been improving lately, meaning these sizeable discounts might not last for too much longer.

Therefore, I plan to top up my Saints holding and invest in Vietnam Enterprise with spare cash in April.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Ben McPoland has positions in Alphabet, Scottish American Investment Company P.l.c., and Tesla. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft, Novo Nordisk, and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

3 things that could push the Lloyds share price to 60p and beyond

| Alan Oscroft

The Lloyds share price has broken through 50p. Next step 60p? And then what? Here are some thoughts on what…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

£1,000 in Rolls-Royce shares a year ago would be worth this much now

| Alan Oscroft

Rolls-Royce shares have posted one of the best stock market gains of the past 12 months. But what might the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Are HSBC shares a FTSE bargain? Here’s what the charts say!

| Royston Wild

There are plenty of dirt-cheap FTSE 100 banking stocks for investors to choose from today. Our writer Royston Wild believes…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Just released: Share Advisor’s latest ‘Hold’ recommendation [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

In our Share Advisor newsletter service, we provide buy, sell, and hold guidance for our universe of recommendations.

Read more »

Investing Articles

Investing £5 a day could help me build a second income of £329 a month!

| Sumayya Mansoor

This Fool explains how £5 a day, or one less takeaway coffee, could help her build a monthly second income…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

2 FTSE income stocks investors should consider buying in April

| Sumayya Mansoor

Income stocks are a great way to build wealth. Our writer details two picks she believes investors should consider snapping…

Read more »

Investing Articles

What might the 5-year price chart tell us about BT shares?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane considers what clues the long-term performance of BT shares might offer him about business performance and whether to…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

Dividend yields of nearly 10%! I’d buy both these bargain FTSE 100 shares

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer highlights a pair of income shares from the flagship FTSE 100 index that each yield nearly 10% and…

Read more »