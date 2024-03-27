Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 2 picks I want to buy before the Stocks and Shares ISA deadline

2 picks I want to buy before the Stocks and Shares ISA deadline

This Fool has been tracking these two companies. With the Stocks and Shares ISA deadline coming up, he’s hoping to add them to his holdings.

Charlie Keough
Latest posts by Charlie Keough (see all)
Published
| More on:
Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Stocks and Shares ISA deadline is fast approaching. That’s because 5 April signals the end of the tax year. At that point, the £20,000 limit that investors are can invest up to each year will reset.

Many investors tend to rush into buying stocks around this time for fear of missing out on potential tax-free gains. While I’d never advocate that, I’ve had my eye on these two for a while. If I have the spare cash, I hope to pick them up over the coming days.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

Unilever

The first of these is Unilever (LSE: ULVR). The stock has got off to a strong start this year. But it’s still down 6.6% in the last 12 months, so I see an opportunity.

There are a few reasons I like the business, including its recent decision to spin off its ice cream division. It announced a plan earlier this month, which will see the company cut 7,500 jobs in a bid to save £684m over the next three years. This feeds more widely into the firm’s Growth Action Plan.

I think this is a smart play. Running its ice cream division is capital-intensive. Through streamlining, the business will be able to focus on its stronger assets. This is something that many shareholders have been hoping the business will do for years.

Steps such as these should help Unilever grow earnings in the times ahead and, as a result, grow its dividend too. Right now, it yields 3.8%. That’s in line with the FTSE 100 average and has seen steady growth over the last decade.

Unilever faces a few challenges. Inflation is an ongoing risk that has forced the firm to increase its prices. This could see consumers switch to cheaper alternatives. Its restructuring plans inevitably may further pose challenges.

However, I like its defensive nature. It sells essential products that are used by 3.4bn people every day. It’s such companies that I want to own.

Games Workshop

I’m also looking to increase my holdings in Games Workshop (LSE: GAW). In the past five years, the stock has surged. I think it can keep performing going forward.

Like Unilever, it offers a passive income opportunity through its 4.3% yield. However, that’s not the reason I want to buy more shares.

The main factor for me is its dominant market position. It’s the frontrunner in the tabletop wargaming industry and right now has little competition. Looking back at its impressive revenue growth in the last decade is evidence of how beneficial this has been for the firm.

The business attracts millions of players and many of its boxsets are sold out within just a few days of being released. Nevertheless, the firm has no plans to slow down. It’s now broadening its horizons as it vies to turn its Warhammer universe into film and TV content.

Of course, with the UK in a ‘technical recession’, there’s the threat that sales will slow in the times ahead. What’s more, it’s trading on a high 23 times trailing earnings.

However, with its loyal customer base and ambitious plans, I’m bullish on Games Workshop.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Charlie Keough has positions in Games Workshop Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Games Workshop Group Plc and Unilever Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

Just how high can the Phoenix Group share price go now?

| Alan Oscroft

After a big confidence boost for the dividend, can the Phoenix Group Holdings share price get started on the recovery…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face
Investing Articles

5 value stocks under £5 that Fools are considering buying

| The Motley Fool Staff

Five of our free-site writers dive into the market to unearth stocks that promise not just growth, but real, tangible…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

This dividend share isn’t cheap. Should I buy it anyway?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer looks at a FTSE 250 dividend share with a 30-year+ record of annual growth in the shareholder payout.…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

With its 10% yield, is this recovering FTSE 250 stock a passive earner’s dream?

| Mark David Hartley

Mark David Hartley is considering whether this struggling FTSE 250 stock can recover. Does the high dividend yield alone make…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

I’d snap up cheap FTSE 100 stocks before the UK’s premier index hits 8,000 points!

| Sumayya Mansoor

This Fool explains why FTSE 100 stocks trading at bargain levels may soon be out of reach as the UK’s…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing For Beginners

With my first £1k, I’d buy this growth stock but steer clear of this disaster

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith highlights an unusual growth stock that he feels could do very well, while staying away from a stock…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

Surprise! The FTSE 100 is closing in on 8,000 points and a new record

| Ben McPoland

It's a story of better late than never for the FTSE 100 as it finally begins to move higher in…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

2 potentially exciting penny stocks this Fool likes!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor explains why she’s bullish on these two penny stocks and feels they may not remain small caps in…

Read more »