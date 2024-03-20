Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Is this the next big FTSE growth stock?

Is this the next big FTSE growth stock?

This FTSE firm was spun off from the UK Ministry of Defence in 2001, since when its has seen orders surge, and it looks very undervalued to me.

Simon Watkins
Latest posts by Simon Watkins (see all)
Published
| More on:
Satellite on planet background

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Unlike some better-known FTSE defence companies, QinetiQ Group’s (LSE: QQ) shares haven’t tripled in value over the past two years. The FTSE 250-listed firm has seen its share price rise by ‘just’ 42% during that time.

My experience as a former investment bank trader taught me a few things though. One is that the big, shiny names in an asset class tend to benefit first from investor funds moving into a new trend.

Another is that often even more money can be made from assets the next rung down. This is on the strict proviso that there is quality there as well, so I’ve had a long look at QintetiQ.

Rising trend of global insecurity

The new trend here, sadly, is dramatically rising global insecurity. The Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Hamas wars rumble on, and there are fears Chinese President Xi Jinping could try to seize Taiwan.

At the Munich Security Conference in February, NATO member countries vowed to increase their defence spending to at least 2% of gross domestic product.

This followed US presidential hopeful Donald Trump’s comments that his administration wouldn’t protect NATO members that didn’t meet that target.

Is the business strong and growing?

QinetiQ was formed in 2001 by the UK’s Ministry of Defence, specialising in testing and evaluation systems, among others.

Its H1 2024 results showed a 19% rise in orders over H1 2023 to a record-high £953m. And the order backlog increased to £3.13bn from £2.97bn in the same period the previous year.

Underlying revenue jumped to £883m in H1 2024 from £673m in H1 2023. And underlying operating profit during the period rose to £100m from £74m in the previous period.

A Q3 trading update on 16 January showed year-to-date orders of around £1.35bn. Its US Avantus operation – bought in November 2022 – has won $872m of new contracts in the year to date.

Analysts’ expectations are now that earnings will rise by 16% a year to end-2026. Earnings per share are projected to increase by 18% a year to that point.

One risk to these projections is that the world suddenly becomes a much less dangerous place, much as we’d all like that to happen. Another is that a major product proves substandard and requires costly redesign.

Undervalued against its peers?

On the key price-to-earnings (P/E) stock value measurement, QinetiQ trades at 19.2 against a peer group average of 35.1.

So, it looks very undervalued on this basis, despite its recent share price rise. But how undervalued?

discounted cash flow model showed it to be around 49% undervalued at its current price of £3.60. Therefore, a fair price would be about £7.06 a share.

This doesn’t automatically mean that the stock will ever reach that level. But again, it confirms to me how undervalued it still looks.

Additionally positive for the price is the planned £100m share buyback planned by the firm this year. These tend to support share price rises.

So will I buy it?

I already have a holding in the defence sector, so buying another would unbalance my portfolio.

But if I didn’t have it, I would buy QinetiQ as I think it could become a major growth star in the coming years.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended QinetiQ Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

3 top dividend stocks for passive income

| Paul Summers

Some stocks are simply safer bets than others for making passive income, says Paul Summers. Based on their track records,…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

Up 175% in 12 months: why Rolls Royce shares are still on my buy list

| Ken Hall

Our writer has been watching Rolls- Royce shares scream 177% higher in the last year. Here’s why he thinks they…

Read more »

Long-term vs short-term investing concept on a staircase
Investing Articles

Could I get rich like Warren Buffett by holding companies like this?

| Oliver Rodzianko

Oliver Rodzianko takes a look at one of Warren Buffett's longest holdings. He also looks at how he might apply…

Read more »

Working from home due to social distancing
Investing Articles

I’d consider buying this FTSE 100 dividend stock before it’s revalued for growth

| Kevin Godbold

This may be a rare opportunity for me to buy a decent dividend stock with the possibility of a valuation…

Read more »

Investing Articles

These 3 FTSE 100 shares pay 9.6%+ a year in cash!

| Cliff D'Arcy

These high-yielding FTSE 100 shares offer dividend yields as high as 11.6% a year. However, such hefty cash yields can…

Read more »

Investing Articles

6.8% yield! Here’s the dividend forecast for Lloyds shares in 2024 and 2025

| Royston Wild

Lloyds shares have exploded in recent weeks. But at below 49.4p, the FTSE 100 bank still offers magnificent dividend yields.…

Read more »

A senior man shortlisting stocks at his kitchen table
Investing Articles

7.7% yield! Here’s the dividend forecast for Aviva shares for 2024 and 2025!

| Royston Wild

Aviva shares have long been a great investment for those seeking a market-beating passive income. Can the FTSE firm keep…

Read more »

Happy couple showing relief at news
Investing Articles

How I’d target £1,000 a month in passive income from UK dividend shares

| Harshil Patel

There are multiple ways of earning passive income these days. Our writer explores how he’d do so with dividends from…

Read more »