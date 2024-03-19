Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Should I still be cautious about Rolls-Royce shares?

Should I still be cautious about Rolls-Royce shares?

Rolls-Royce shares are flying. But is now the time for this Fool to open a position? Here, he explains why he’s more tempted than ever to buy.

Charlie Keough
Latest posts by Charlie Keough (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Rolls-Royce plc

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in. The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice.

Read More

Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR) shares have been the talk of the town. It seems like every week they continue to soar. In the last month alone, they’ve jumped 16.7%. In the last 12 months, they’ve advanced 176%!

If I’d invested £1,000 in the stock back then, today I’d have £2,760. That’s not bad at all.

On 15 March, the stock hit a fresh 52-week high of 398p. While that’s exciting news for shareholders, I’m wondering if I should be cautious about opening a position now.

Too far, too soon?

The reason for that is the speed of its rise. I’ve highlighted before my worry that the market may have got carried away and that investor sentiment was driving the stock higher. If I invested with the aim of making some quick cash, I’d be laughing. However, that’s not the approach I adopt. Its share price has surged. But is it justified?

While the market’s bullish, I still have my concerns. Rolls looks expensive, in my view. On a forward basis, the stock trades at around 27 times earnings. That’s almost triple the FTSE 100 average and considerably higher than a number of its sector peers.

Set to soar?

But should I really be thinking like this? After its latest results, it’s easy to argue that the business has proven it’s out of the woods and back on track to becoming the thriving company it once was.

Last year, the firm’s underlying profit rose a whopping 143% to £1.6bn. Free cash flows were also given a major boost, while its debt was reduced by £1.3bn.

Speaking of its debt, there have been other positive signs around the stock recently. For example, its share price jumped following the news that Standard & Poor’s had given an investment-grade credit rating to Rolls’ debt. That’s the first time in almost four years.

It raised its rating from BB+ to BBB- due to a stronger than anticipated performance in 2023. This upgrade comes off the back of CEO Tufan Erginbilgiç’s actions since taking over. He’s been tenacious in implementing changes to Rolls’ structure and business model.

He’s taken a tougher stance on contracts, avoiding unprofitable deals. Alongside that, he’s driven a cost-cutting programme that’s seen the firm let go of thousands of staff.

What I’m doing

So where do we go from here? I’m certainly more tempted to add Rolls-Royce to my portfolio than I was a few months ago. But I’m still anxious that we may see the stock recoil. Investors will have high expectations for the business going forward. Any sign of a slowdown in growth could panic some shareholders.

It’s a tough one. I’ve been sitting on the sidelines waiting for a chance to get in. But by doing so, I’ve been missing out on potential gains. I like the direction Rolls is moving in, especially with Erginbilgiç at the helm.

If we see a dip in its share price any time soon, I think I’ll be making a move and opening a position.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Charlie Keough has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

3 last-gasp value stocks I’m considering buying before the ISA deadline

| Royston Wild

Could these value stocks be too cheap to miss following recent share price weakness? Our writer Royston Wild reckons the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 shares investors should consider buying for a winning portfolio

| Sumayya Mansoor

Our writer details two FTSE 100 shares that she thinks could help build a great portfolio of stocks to boost…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Could this penny stock stage a storming recovery in 2024 and beyond?

| Sumayya Mansoor

This penny stock has seen its shares struggle recently. Could a better economic picture help boost its performance and shares?

Read more »

Investing Articles

How I’d invest just £10 a day in stocks to build a second income of £400 a month!

| Sumayya Mansoor

A second income isn’t always an additional job. This Fool explains how dividend shares could help build an additional income…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Could SoundHound AI be the next Nvidia-like growth stock at $8?

| Ben McPoland

This investor considers whether buying one increasingly popular AI growth stock today could be like investing in Nvidia back in…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

Down 50% but forecast to grow fast, this FTSE 250 technology investment looks excellent to me

| Oliver Rodzianko

Oliver Rodzianko considers Kainos Group an excellent FTSE 250 company. He reveals why he believes the investment is significantly undervalued.

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

I think they can: 2 FTSE 100 stocks that can keep chugging higher

| Oliver Rodzianko

Our author considers these two FTSE 100 companies to be excellent. But is he going to invest in them? Let's…

Read more »

Investing Articles

If the Lloyds share price doesn’t pick up soon, will I sell? No!

| Alan Oscroft

I've been losing money on the Lloyds share price for years. So is it time to sell and run now?…

Read more »