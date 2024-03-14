Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Investing For Beginners » Should I buy the current dogs of the FTSE 250?

Should I buy the current dogs of the FTSE 250?

Jon Smith takes a look at the two worst-performing FTSE 250 stocks over the past month and weighs up whether to buy or not.

Jon Smith
Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The dogs of the FTSE 250 is a phrase used to describe the worst-performing stocks over a certain period of time. Taking a look at the firms that have underperformed in the short term can provide me with potential buying opportunities if the stocks rally back in the longer term. Here are my thoughts on the names on the list from the UK index.

Struggling with the war impact

I’m going to filter for the worst-performing names over the past month. The wooden spoon goes to Ferrexpo (LSE:FXPO), with the share price down 38% in the past four weeks. Over the last year this loss increases to 59%, showing that it has been moving lower for some time.

The business has been heavily impacted by the war in Ukraine. At the latest count, 754 employees are serving in the Ukrainian armed forces. The disruption to the iron ore pellet facilities means that of the four sites, only up to two are operational.

Naturally this is weighing on the firm. Q3 2023 total commercial production was down 50% versus the same quarter the year before. With production and revenue down, it doesn’t surprise me that the share price is also falling.

It’s a sad situation for the company. The underperformance is due to external factors outside of the management team’s control. However, I don’t see things changing at least until there is some resolution to the war. On that basis, I simply can’t justify buying at the moment.

Weak China demand hurting

The second worst performer is Genus (LSE:GNS). The biotech company focuses on improving animal genetics. Over the past month the stock is down 16% and down 39% over the past year.

The company had been guiding towards weak 2023 results throughout the year. It flagged up the weaker performance from the Chinese economy as hurting the business. This proved correct with the release of the full-year results last month. Profit before tax was down 31% year on year, with poor demand from China to blame.

Yet when I take a step back, I do think this could be a smart purchase now. North America, Latin America and Europe all delivered strong growth in operating profit for the firm. So it’s clear that Genus has the right business model. With various economists expecting the Chinese economy to recover in 2024, this area too could bounce back.

Genus is also fairly unique in what it does. Therefore, I don’t see competition as being a large threat going forward. I’m not saying the firm is a monopoly, but it has strength from its position in the marketplace.

Therefore, of the two FTSE 250 dogs right now, I’d steer clear of Ferrexpo but would consider buying some shares in Genus when I have free funds.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing For Beginners

Investing Articles

easyJet shares: is rejoining the FTSE 100 a buying opportunity?

| Stephen Wright

The FTSE 100's set to bring in easyJet in place of Endeavour Mining. So is buying shares in the airline…

Read more »

Young black man looking at phone while on the London Overground
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d start buying shares with £500, this week!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how he would start buying shares for the first time if he had never invested before and…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing For Beginners

Warren Buffett has been buying shares for 8 decades. Here are his favourites

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith takes a look at some of Warren Buffett's favourite purchases over the decades, and shares the investment lessons…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

In 83 years, could I turn $115 into $133bn, like Warren Buffett?

| James Beard

This week marks the 83rd anniversary of Warren Buffett buying his first stock. Our writer considers how difficult it would…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

5 secrets of Stocks and Shares ISA millionaires

| Alan Oscroft

How do we learn the investing secrets that have helped create more than 4,000 Stocks and Shares ISA millionaires in…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Are these the best FTSE 100 stocks for beginners?

| Charlie Keough

Investing can seem daunting. But it doesn't have to be. To get going, this Fool would target FTSE 100 stocks.…

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

The stock market bubble is ready to pop, warns this bear

| Ben McPoland

Here's what this Fool is buying while some stocks and markets remain high and talking heads warn about impending danger.

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing For Beginners

FTSE 100 stocks on my radar for the artificial intelligence boom

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith scans the FTSE 100 and researches some interesting companies using AI that could soon be set to rally.

Read more »