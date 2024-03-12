Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » There are many reasons to like and consider buying Aviva shares

There are many reasons to like and consider buying Aviva shares

Aviva shares have been provided with a boost recently. As such, they’re on this Fools radar. Here’s why he’d buy the stock today.

Charlie Keough
Latest posts by Charlie Keough (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Aviva plc

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’ve had my eye on Aviva (LSE: AV) shares for a while. I think there’s plenty to admire about the stock.

It’s had a strong start to the year. As I write, it’s up by 8.2% in 2024. During that time, the FTSE 100 is up just 0.2%.

I’m contemplating adding the insurance stalwart to my portfolio. Here’s why.

Gaining traction

Its share price has been gaining momentum recently. There are a few reasons for this.

First, it posted a better-than-expected set of results for 2023. As Aviva simply put it: “Sales are up, costs are down.” That’s what I like to see. As a result, operating profit for the year jumped 9% to just shy of £1.5bn.

In the last few years, the firm has placed a large emphasis on cutting costs and streamlining its operations. Safe to say, last year it looked like it paid off as it delivered its £750m cost reduction target a year early.

What’s also driven its price higher was the recent news that it will enter the Lloyd’s market via its acquisition of Probitas for £242m. This is the first time the firm has been in the historic Lloyd’s insurance market since 2000.

The move “opens up new opportunities to accelerate growth” in Aviva’s capital-light General Insurance business, according to CEO Amanda Blanc.

Rewarding shareholders

Another reason I’m a fan is because of its 7.2% yield. That tops the FTSE 100 average by some margin. I like to target stocks that offer a yield of 7%+ when hunting for income shares, so it covers that basis. But what’s even better is that it has been rising in recent times.

For 2023, Aviva increased its dividend by 8% to 33.4p a share, up from 31p in 2022. In tandem with that, it also announced a new £300m share buyback programme.

That takes the total returned to shareholders via capital returns and dividends to over £9bn in the last three years. Impressive.

The risks

While Aviva has streamlined in recent times, this comes with risk. It now concentrates on just a few markets. Should these suffer, this could spell trouble for the business moving forward. For example, the UK economy isn’t expected to grow much this year. On top of that, any regulatory pressures in the regions it operates in will also be an issue.

What’s more, Aviva operates in a competitive market. While its recent acquisition will help it diversify its revenue, it will face stiff competition as it attempts to continue growing.

I’m still bullish

But even so, I think there are ample reasons to like it. With a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.4, its shares are fairly priced for a business of its quality, in my opinion. In the years and decades ahead, it’s also in a good place to capitalise on rising trends such as an ageing population with the retirement products it offers.

The passive income I could make is a further attraction. If I had the investable cash, I’d strongly consider adding Aviva to my portfolio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Charlie Keough has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 growth stock just tanked despite posting higher profit. What’s going on?

| Paul Summers

The Domino's Pizza share price has dropped like a stone in early trading. Paul Summers takes a closer look at…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

I think the FTSE 100 is full to the brim with bargains!

| Charlie Keough

This Fool thinks that plenty of companies on the FTSE 100 look undervalued. With that, he's going shopping. Here's one…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

Is it too late to buy Nvidia shares?

| Stephen Wright

Despite consistently trading at high P/E multiples, Nvidia shares have provided huge returns for investors over the last five years.…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

I just can’t believe how cheap Lloyds shares are!

| Alan Oscroft

If we think Lloyds Banking Group shares look cheap now, why isn't everyone rushing for the buy button and pushing…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Growth Shares

Down 62% over the past year, is the St. James’s Place share price a dead duck?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith acknowledges the steep fall in the St. James's Place share price, but explains why there's opportunity ahead for…

Read more »

British bank notes and coins
Investing Articles

1 top dividend stock to consider buying in March

| Kevin Godbold

This cheap-looking FTSE 250 dividend-paying stock is backed by a growing business and the shareholder income keeps on rising.

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

In 83 years, could I turn $115 into $133bn, like Warren Buffett?

| James Beard

This week marks the 83rd anniversary of Warren Buffett buying his first stock. Our writer considers how difficult it would…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s what £10,000 would have made me from Rolls-Royce’s recent share price bonanza

| Simon Watkins

Although Rolls-Royce’s share price has rocketed recently, it still looks very undervalued against its peers, and the business seems set…

Read more »