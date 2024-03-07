Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » I listened to Warren Buffett when buying this stock!

I listened to Warren Buffett when buying this stock!

This Fool used Warren Buffett’s expert advice as guidance when buying this stock. He explains why he wants to continue buying more shares.

Charlie Keough
Latest posts by Charlie Keough (see all)
Published
| More on:
Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo

Image source: The Motley Fool

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

There’s plenty that retail investors can learn from Warren Buffett.

Many of us will never deal with the amounts of money he does. After all, he’s worth over $130bn. However, I still want to apply the guidelines Buffett sets out when buying a company to my portfolio.

One stock I think fits the bill is Games Workshop (LSE: GAW). I recently added to my position. Here’s why.

An industry frontrunner

Buffett says it’s smart to buy businesses that have strong competitive advantages. That’s why Berkshire Hathaway’s portfolio includes companies such as Apple. Looking at Games Workshop, I also think it ticks that box.

It manufactures tabletop miniatures. When it comes to competition, it doesn’t really have any. On top of that, it also has a loyal customer base. Users have spent large amounts of time and money on the hobby. As a result, the business is very effective at keeping people in its ecosystem.

A meaty yield

Buffett also likes to make passive income. If we look at his portfolio, a lot of the companies he owns have a healthy dividend yield. In fact, from just one of his holdings, Coca-Cola, he earns over a million pounds a day on average from dividend payments.

While it’s unlikely I’ll ever generate a second income that size, Games Workshop’s 4.6% yield is certainly enticing. By reinvesting the money I receive and benefitting from ‘dividend compounding’, I’ll also be able to build my wealth quicker.

What I like about the business is its dividend policy. Buffett, like my colleagues here at The Motley Fool, invests for the long term.

I’m wary of buying into yield traps. Just because a share has a high yield, that doesn’t always mean it’s sustainable. However, Games Workshop only uses “truly surplus cash” to pay shareholders.

Not without risks

That’s not to say investing in the stock doesn’t come without risks. I’m conscious competition will heat up as the tabletop wargaming industry continues to expand. There’s always the threat that this could hurt its ability to retain customers, which has already had to increase prices lately due to inflation.

With it trading on 22.2 times earnings, the stock could be deemed expensive. For comparison, the FTSE 250 average is around 12.

Buying the best

But that hasn’t deterred me. Buffett would rather pay a premium price for a high-quality company than a low price for a struggling business. With Games Workshop, I’m confident I’m getting quality.  

The firm has experienced impressive growth in its core revenues, but it isn’t resting on its laurels. Now it’s putting a focus on driving revenues for its licensing business.

Most notably, it has struck a deal with Amazon that will turn its Warhammer universe into film and TV content. This will no doubt help attract more attention to the brand.

In it for the long haul

I recently added to my position in Games Workshop. But if I had the spare cash, I’d happily snap up some more shares today. I’m excited to see where the business can continue going in the years and decades ahead.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Charlie Keough has positions in Apple and Games Workshop Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon, Apple, and Games Workshop Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares? I’d buy this overlooked FTSE 250 stock instead

| Alan Oscroft

Are too many eyes focused too closely on Rolls-Royce shares since their dramatic rise? Here's a stock I think is…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

If I were entering retirement tomorrow, I’d buy these 2 FTSE shares

| Sumayya Mansoor

Thinking of the best FTSE shares that could support her retirement income, our writer details these two picks she likes…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

2 UK shares I’d love to snap up to start building wealth!

| Sumayya Mansoor

This Fool explains why she’d love to buy these UK shares with their bullish traits that could help boost her…

Read more »

Bronze bull and bear figurines
Growth Shares

3 points that could halt the Rolls-Royce share price rally

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains some factors that could see the Rolls-Royce share price dip, which he would use as an opportunity…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Up 23% in a week, this FTSE 250 stock looks cheap to me

| Cliff D'Arcy

After two pieces of good news, this FTSE 250 has soared by almost a quarter since 28 February. Yet I…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

With a 44% annual return over a decade, I consider this investment one of the best in the FTSE 250

| Oliver Rodzianko

Our author considers this FTSE 250 investment one of the best in Britain. Here's his take on why and whether…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d invest my first £100 for a lifelong passive income

| John Fieldsend

If I had just £100 to start my investing journey today, I’d look no further than this option to target…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

Meet the jaw-dropping growth stock that’s up 26% in my ISA in 5 weeks

| Ben McPoland

One red-hot growth stock just keeps flying higher year after year in this Fool's Stocks and Shares ISA. Why is…

Read more »