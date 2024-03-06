Home » Investing Articles » If I were entering retirement tomorrow, I’d buy these dividend shares

If I were entering retirement tomorrow, I’d buy these dividend shares

For a more comfortable retirement, this Fool would focus on buying dividend shares. Here are two he’d be keen to add to his portfolio.

Charlie Keough
Latest posts by Charlie Keough (see all)
Published
| More on:
Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

As life expectancies rise, we’re spending more time in retirement now than ever before. To make some extra cash to alleviate financial pressure, I’d buy dividend shares.

A report released last year by The Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association said a single person will need £31,300 a year for a moderate income in retirement, and £43,100 for a comfortable retirement. For couples, those figures jumped to £43,100 and £59,000.

If I’m in retirement, I want to generate passive income that I can rely on. That’s where the FTSE 100 comes into play. It’s home to high-quality companies. Many are household names. As such, they have stable cash flows and rising yields.

Here are two that would be at the top of my list.

International giant

First up is a company that’s a relatively new addition to my portfolio, HSBC (LSE: HSBA). I purchased shares last month after the stock took a hit following the release of its 2023 results. An international bank trading on 6.7 times earnings? I couldn’t resist that.

There’s a lot I like about HSBC. But what really caught my attention was its 8% yield. That’s more than double the FTSE 100 average.

Being in retirement, I’d also want to see a progressive dividend policy. I don’t want to buy a company only for it to cut its dividend a few years down the line. There’s always that risk with dividends. HSBC upped its payout to 61 cents per share in 2023 from 32 cents the year before. That’s what I like to see.

I’m also a big fan of its exposure to Asia. This hurt the stock last year. China’s property industry has been in crisis lately. HSBC is heavily invested there, so it’s easy to see why investors have been spooked.

However, Asia is home to fast-growing economies driven by rising middle classes. In the years to come, demand for banking services should surge.

Industry leader

I have my eye on a couple of other banking stocks. But to hedge risk in my retirement, I’d make sure to diversify. Another stock I like is Tesco (LSE: TSCO).

Tesco yields slightly lower than HSBC at 4%. However, it has experienced solid growth in the last few years, with its dividend growing from 5.77p in 2019 to 10.9p in 2023.

On top of that, what I like about the business is its defensive nature. It sells essential goods, meaning that, to an extent, it’s resistant to the wider economic environment. With the UK in a ‘technical recession’, holding stocks like Tesco in my portfolio makes sense.

Legendary investor Warren Buffett says we should invest in companies we understand. With Tesco, it’s easy to see how it generates revenue. It’s also the clear frontrunner in the supermarket industry with a 27.2% market share.

That said, it’s faced pressure from competitors recently. Budget alternatives, most notably Aldi, have entered the scene in an attempt to grab a slice of the market. So far, they’ve been pretty successful in their efforts.

However, I’m confident Tesco can keep delivering. To combat rising competition, it’s growing its physical and online presence.

Both of these are large-cap companies with progressive dividend policies. If I had the cash, it’s businesses like these I’d target to help me with my retirement.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Charlie Keough has positions in HSBC Holdings. The Motley Fool UK has recommended HSBC Holdings and Tesco Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 share looks badly undervalued to me!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains why a FTSE 250 share that's a household name looks like an ongoing bargain to him even…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Is DS Smith’s share price too cheap to ignore after a fresh trading update?

| Royston Wild

DS Smith's share price trades on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of around seven times. Is it time for FTSE 100…

Read more »

View of Tower Bridge in Autumn
Top Stocks

Best AIM stocks to consider buying in March

| The Motley Fool Staff

We asked our writers to share their best AIM-listed stocks to buy in March, featuring a double nomination for one…

Read more »

Red briefcase with the words Budget HM Treasury embossed in gold
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 shares that could benefit from the 2024 UK budget

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks Lloyds and NatWest are among the FTSE 100 shares that stand to benefit from a reduction in…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

A 10.3% yield but down 24%! Time for me to buy more of this hidden FTSE gem?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 stock has one of the highest yields in the index, met its huge cash generation target two…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Shell’s share price has dropped 12%, so should I buy more?

| Simon Watkins

Shell’s share price looks undervalued compared to its peers, and it remains well-positioned in both the fossil fuel and green…

Read more »

Young black man looking at phone while on the London Overground
Investing Articles

1 stock to consider buying that could be the next Nvidia

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reveals a stock to think about buying from the AI sector. He believes it could be the future…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I bought Fundsmith Equity last June. Should I have bought Nvidia stock instead?

| Harvey Jones

The world is full of investors who really, really wish they'd bought Nvidia stock last summer. Harvey Jones is pretending…

Read more »