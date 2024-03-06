Home » Investing Articles » Here’s how I’m planning for a £2,300 a month second income

Here’s how I’m planning for a £2,300 a month second income

Oliver Rodzianko gives us the lowdown on his plan for a healthy second income in retirement. He reckons investing is his path to financial freedom.

Oliver Rodzianko
Latest posts by Oliver Rodzianko (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I absolutely love planning my finances. While others may find this boring, there’s something adventurous to me about slowly building a cache of money over time. My end game strategy is to have a second income in retirement that will pay all my bills, as long as my mortgage is fully paid off. Here’s how I plan to do it.

Rules of the game

The game goes like this. I have to work incredibly hard, as without that, there’s no way I can earn enough to pull off these two goals:

  1. Get a mortgage on a house and pay it off by the time I retire
  2. Build up a £500,000 investment portfolio, independent of the equity in my home

Now, that’s quite a daunting challenge, but I think it’s possible. I’d need to start with just £5,000 and invest an extra £200 a month over 25 years at a total yearly return of 12.5% including price gains and dividends. That would get me to roughly £500,000.

What’s great is that I plan to do all of my investing through a Stocks and Shares ISA. So, I won’t have to pay any tax when I come to sell my investments, or when I receive dividends.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Now, to hit my £2,300 a month dividend income target, I’d need a range of companies yielding 5.5% per year, as well as ririsng in price regularly. Of course, the risk is that this doesn’t happen.

Shares like these

I like businesses like Record (LSE:REC), which is a currency management firm in the UK. It offers a dividend yield of 6.8%. That’s more than I bargained for, but one thing I’ve learned is to have low expectations and overachieve on them.

I like that the business has a very stable balance sheet. It has less than 20% of its assets balanced by different forms of debt. Also, it’s growing very fast. Over the past three years, its earnings have grown at a 20.7% rate as an annual average.

Also, because the shares have grown in price consistently, if I’d bought them five years ago, I’d be getting 11% of my initial investment every year in dividends now. That’s because the dividend yield applies to the present price, not what I initially paid.

However, I also need to be aware of the risks if I invest in Record. One of the main ones is that its assets are growing faster than its revenues, which can be an indication that the business is becoming less efficient. Over time, this could reduce how fast the shares grow in price.

Covering my bills

If I can build up a portfolio of five to 10 quality and high-dividend businesses like Record, I’ll have great diversification that will help to protect me from anything going wrong in one company.

If all of these businesses average out to a 5.5% dividend yield, I’ll have £27,500 a year. That will also be tax-free because of my ISA.

With that, I might not be taking luxury holidays, but it will certainly give me the ability to do many of the things that I enjoy and live a nice, stress-free life without any active work. To me, that’s true financial freedom.

At the moment, Record is on my watchlist, and I might invest when I have some more spare cash.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Oliver Rodzianko has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

I bought Fundsmith Equity last June. Should I have bought Nvidia stock instead?

| Harvey Jones

The world is full of investors who really, really wish they'd bought Nvidia stock last summer. Harvey Jones is pretending…

Read more »

Happy parents playing with little kids riding in box
Investing Articles

I asked an AI about the Lloyds share price. Oh dear!

| Cliff D'Arcy

After leaping by almost 15% in a month, the Lloyds share price is showing strength. But check out the madness…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 dividend stocks down 30% this decade to consider buying right now

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks dividend stocks in the property sector are selling at extremely attractive prices. Two in particular stand out…

Read more »

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing Articles

How I’d try and turn a £20k Stocks and Shares ISA into a recurring £16,634 income

| John Fieldsend

The tax benefits of saving in a Stocks and Shares ISA opens up the possibility of earning a recurring income…

Read more »

happy senior couple using a laptop in their living room to look at their financial budgets
Investing Articles

These FTSE 250 shares look cheap! Should I grab them before prices rise?

| Mark David Hartley

I'm looking for some cheap FTSE 250 growth shares to boost my portfolio. I think these two promising options are…

Read more »

Young black man looking at phone while on the London Overground
Investing Articles

Are Lloyds or Aviva shares the greatest FTSE 100 bargain?

| Royston Wild

Lloyds is regularly celebrated as one of the FTSE 100's best value shares. But is it really a better discount…

Read more »

Red briefcase with the words Budget HM Treasury embossed in gold
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 stocks I reckon could benefit from tomorrow’s budget!

| Sumayya Mansoor

The UK budget is set to be announced tomorrow. Could these FTSE 100 stocks be primed to benefit from any…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

I think they can: 3 FTSE 100 stocks that can keep chugging higher

| Alan Oscroft

These three FTSE 100 stocks have been gaining of late. But I reckon 2024 could mark just the beginning of…

Read more »