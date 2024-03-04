Home » Investing Articles » Warren Buffett believes this one investing rule is key to his success

Warren Buffett believes this one investing rule is key to his success

In this article, I’ll use my position in a UK-listed ETF to help illustrate a well-known ‘investing trick’ that’s favoured by the likes of Warren Buffett!

Mark David Hartley
Latest posts by Mark David Hartley (see all)
Published
| More on:
Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo

Image source: The Motley Fool

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Warren Buffett has earned the nickname ‘the Oracle of Omaha’ due to his place of birth (Omaha) and his apparent ability to foresee the future. His amazing propensity to know which stocks to invest in seems prophetic to many people. 

Of course, there is no real magic involved. 

As Buffett admits himself, his success is largely due to something we all have the ability to harness: compound returns.

The snowball effect

Buffett describes the power of compound returns as similar to that of a snowball: as it rolls downhill, it grows exponentially larger and larger.

In investing, this is exhibited by an increasing degree of growth over time.

The exponential growth of compounding returns

Created on thecalculatorsite.com

Let’s use the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (LSE:IUSA) as an example. This UK-listed exchange-traded fund (ETF) provides exposure to major US companies listed on the S&P 500, such as Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, and Buffett’s own Berkshire Hathaway.

The ETF is weighted towards tech stocks (30%) but also includes exposure to sectors such as financials, health care, industrials, and energy.

Over the past 10 years, the ETF provided annualised returns of approximately 12% per year. It’s worth noting that it made losses in 2018 and 2022, by -4.7% and -18.4%. It has an average price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 25.5 but the price-to-book (P/B) ratio of 4.44 is quite high, suggesting the shares could be overvalued.

So, based on an average 12% rate of return, if I invested £100 in the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, I could have £112 after the first year. Does that mean after the second year I’ll have £124? And after the third, £136? 

No.

The magic of compounding returns means my total return grow even more because the initial investment now includes the accumulated returns. So after year one, I would have £112, but in year two, with £112, the returns would be £13.44, bringing my total to £125.44. In year three, the returns would be £15.05, bringing my total to £140.49.

Created on thecalculatorsite.com

Of course, this is just a simple example — in reality, these numbers would differ slightly due to price fluctuations throughout the year.

Time in the market

The magic of compounding returns is echoed in the popular saying ‘It’s not about timing the market, but about time in the market’.

Timing the market refers to the act of trying to buy and sell at opportune moments. This is opposed to ‘time in the market’, meaning being invested for a long period. Buying and selling frequently can be profitable for some but statistics show that usually it’s less profitable than simply staying invested for long periods.

Of course, it’s not all down to compounding returns. Experienced investors like Warren Buffett have a deep understanding of global markets and spend hours researching potential stock options.

For us lesser experienced investors, investments like the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF provide exposure to a well managed and diverse portfolio of stocks. I see it as a low-risk option that I hope will provide me with consistent and reliable returns for years to come.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Mark Hartley has positions in Apple, Microsoft, and iShares Public - iShares S&P 500 Ucits ETF. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon, Apple, and Microsoft. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businesswoman analyses profitability of working company with digital virtual screen
Investing Articles

Are last month’s 2 biggest FTSE 100 losers the best shares to buy today?

| Harvey Jones

Sometimes the best shares to buy are those that have taken the biggest beatings and are cheaper as a result.…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How many National Grid shares must I buy for a £100 monthly second income?

| Royston Wild

I think National Grid could be one of the safest options for investors seeking a dividend income. And today its…

Read more »

Blue NIO sports car in Oslo showroom
Investing Articles

NIO stock is down 90%. Will it recover?

| Charlie Keough

NIO stock has fallen significantly from its 2021 all-time high. But could now be a chance for this Fool to…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

These 2 UK shares could help me reach £1,000,000 in my Stocks and Shares ISA

| Stephen Wright

A FTSE 100 compounding machine and a FTSE 250 value stock are the UK shares Stephen Wright thinks could help…

Read more »

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in Lloyds shares at the start of the year, here’s what I’d have now

| Stephen Wright

The stock market is unmoved, but Stephen Wright thinks last year’s record profits might give Lloyds shares a long-term boost.

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

I’ll snap up shares in this growth stock in March if others don’t get there first

| Oliver Rodzianko

This Fool says shares in this growth stock are stable, full of profit, and might be undervalued. But there are…

Read more »

Rainbow foil balloon of the number two on pink background
Investing Articles

My 2 top energy investment trust picks for a passive income

| Gaurav Sharma

I'm aiming to buy more of these investment trusts for a passive income and the reasonably stable energy sector returns…

Read more »

Storytelling image of a multiethnic senior couple in love - Elderly married couple dating outdoors, love emotions and feelings
Investing Articles

5.5% dividend yield! Shares like these could be great for my retirement

| Oliver Rodzianko

Oliver Rodzianko thinks this company with a stellar dividend yield could be very useful when looking for income from his…

Read more »