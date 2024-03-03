Home » Investing Articles » Is this my once-in-a-decade chance to buy these 2 beaten-down UK shares before they rocket?

Is this my once-in-a-decade chance to buy these 2 beaten-down UK shares before they rocket?

The FTSE 100 has had a bumpy ride but these two UK shares have had it bumpier. Could now be the time for me to buy them before they fight back?

Harvey Jones
Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
| More on:
Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I spend much of my time looking for UK shares that have had a rough patch but look ripe for a recovery. The following two FTSE 100 stocks have struggled for years but this may offer me a once-in-a-decade opportunity to buy while they’re cheap.

I held insurer Prudential (LSE: PRU) a decade or so ago, and made good money from it. I can’t remember why I sold but I’m glad I did. The Prudential share price has crashed 39.54% over the last year. Over five years, it’s down 43.51%. Yet its volatility has handed me an opportunity to dive back in.

The insurer is a play on the emerging middle-class in Asia and Africa, who need to buy their own pensions and protection, rather than rely on the state. Prudential was supposed to clean up by selling to this huge and growing market.

It’s certainly cheap

Like much to do with emerging markets, the hype has failed to live up to reality. Today, Prudential looks cheap trading at 9.77 times earnings. Yet it’s a pretty poor income stock, yielding barely half the FTSE 100 average at 1.97%. I remember that the yield was low when I held it too.

Pru’s new business profits for the nine months to 30 September did grow an apparently impressive 37% to $2.14bn, but that was actually a drop from H1 growth of 39%.

The struggling Chinese economy is the real issue here. Yet as JP Morgan recently pointed out, as far as the Pru is concerned, the fear outweighs the fundamentals. I’m tempted but the stock has done so poorly for so long that I’ll watch rather than buy. That low yield doesn’t help either.

Better income play?

The commercial property sector has taken a beating, just look at British Land (LSE: BLND). Its shares are down 40.39% over five years and 18.8% over one.

It’s not quite as cheap as Prudential, trading at 12.29 times earnings, but it does yield a much juicier 6.32%. I’ve been wondering whether to buy it for months. So far, I haven’t missed much.

British Land, like the rest of the real estate investment trust (REIT) sector, has been battered by a storm of unfavourable trends. The group’s retail parks have been hit by online shopping, office blocks are threatened by working from home, while higher interest rates have hit the value of its assets.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

Yet British Land has some ballast, with occupancy rates of 96.2%, an average unexpired lease term of five years, and £472m in annual rental income at a yield of 6%. It also has £1.7bn in undrawn facilities and cash. Profits are growing but only slowly, edging up 3.4% to £142m in the year to 30 September. Few expect them to rocket suddenly. The dividend per share did rise by a solid 4.8% though.

The commercial sector property sector has seen a flight to quality, which appears to include British Land. Plus it has diversification away from the troubled London office sector. Investors will view it more favourably when interest rates start falling. There are risks, obviously, but also rewards. When I get some investable cash, I’ll buy it ahead of Prudential. I suspect that I’ll have to be patient though.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British Land Plc and Prudential Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young black man looking at phone while on the London Overground
Investing Articles

£6k bought me 3,093 shares in this overlooked FTSE passive income stock yielding 9.1% a year

| Harvey Jones

This FTSE 100 dividend stock pays one of the most generous levels of passive income on the index, yet often…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

With a 5.35% yield does it matter if the National Grid share price never rises again?

| Harvey Jones

The National Grid share price will never fly to the stars, but given the regular supply of dividends it offers,…

Read more »

Risk reward ratio / risk management concept
Investing Articles

Here’s why I think the Lloyds share price is undervalued but still not worth me buying

| Oliver Rodzianko

Oliver Rodzianko reckons the Lloyds share price is not appealing enough for him to make a long-term value investment in…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Insiders are buying Rolls-Royce shares! Should I do the same

| Stephen Wright

Two directors have been buying Rolls-Royce shares since the start of the year. Does that mean the rally has further…

Read more »

Senior woman potting plant in garden at home
Investing Articles

How I’d invest a £100K SIPP to target £8K in dividends annually

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane sets out some principles he adopts when investing his SIPP and explains how he would aim for a…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

3 cheap FTSE 100 stocks to consider buying before the ISA deadline

| Alan Oscroft

With so many FTSE 100 share prices so low, I think we could be seeing the best Stocks and Shares…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Should I buy dirt cheap Barclays shares for 2024 and beyond?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Barclays shares are trading at a huge discount to the market right now. They also offer a decent dividend. Is…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

£10,000 in savings? I’d buy these 2 dividend shares to hold for a decade of passive income

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks dividend shares are unbeatable for income investors. He has a UK drinks firm and a US pharma…

Read more »