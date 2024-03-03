Home » Investing Articles » 3 reasons I’m still picking stocks for my ISA in 2024

3 reasons I’m still picking stocks for my ISA in 2024

Edward Sheldon could just invest his ISA savings in an index fund. Instead, he picks stocks for his portfolio. Here are three reasons why.

Edward Sheldon, CFA
Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

In today’s investing world, in which ‘passive’ investments such as index funds are hugely popular, picking stocks for an ISA might seem a little old school. Yet, here I am still actively selecting shares for my portfolio.

Why? Well, there are several reasons. Here’s a look at why I haven’t abandoned stock-picking just yet.

Fist-pump moments

Index funds can be a great way to get diversified exposure to the stock market. However, for me, this approach to investing is a little boring.

Personally, I enjoy spending time analysing companies, spotting trends, and unearthing hidden opportunities. This keeps me engaged and motivated.

Meanwhile, I love the euphoria that comes with landing a big winner. If I was to switch to passive investing, I would miss the ‘fist-pump’ moments that come with stock-picking.

The potential to beat the market

This leads me onto my second reason for sticking with individual shares. When picking stocks, investors can potentially generate market-beating returns.

Now, beating the market isn’t easy. In fact, a lot of professionals struggle to do it. But it’s certainly possible. All that’s really needed to outperform over the long term is a few big winners.

It only takes a handful of big winners to make a lifetime of investing worthwhile

Legendary fund manager Peter Lynch

Thankfully, I’ve had my fair share of winners in recent years.

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a good example. I started buying shares in the iPhone maker in late 2018 when they were trading for less than $40. Today, they’re trading at $180 – around 350% higher.

If I can keep picking winners like this, I may be able to achieve financial freedom faster.

So many opportunities today

Finally, picking stocks gives me the ability to customise my portfolio. My ISA isn’t just a collection of random stocks – it’s a reflection of my values, interests, and long-term vision.

I’ve invested in companies I believe in, all of which have innovative products/services and look set for strong growth in the long run.

And what excites me is that there are so many opportunities for long-term investors like myself today. With the world currently undergoing a major technology revolution, there are lucrative opportunities everywhere.

Going back to Apple, it’s likely to release artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled iPhones in the next few years. I think this could be a game-changer for the company.

It’s also likely to refine its new Vision Pro headset. In five years’ time, this headset could be far more powerful (and streamlined) than it is today.

Additionally, the company is continuing to make moves in the digital healthcare space. According to CEO Tim Cook, healthcare will be the company’s “greatest contribution to mankind”.

Given the innovation here, I plan to hold on to the stock. It’s a $2.8trn company today with a relatively high valuation, which is a risk. But I reckon it has the potential to continue delivering above-average returns in the long run, although there are no guarantees.

A rewarding experience

Of course, stock-picking isn’t for everyone. It requires time, effort, and a healthy dose of risk tolerance.

Yet for those who have the time for it, and believe in their ability to identify winning investments, it can be a very rewarding journey.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Apple. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Apple. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

£10,000 in savings? I’d buy these 2 dividend shares to hold for a decade of passive income

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks dividend shares are unbeatable for income investors. He has a UK drinks firm and a US pharma…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

I’d buy 2,284 shares of this FTSE 100 company to aim for £3,869 in passive income

| Stephen Wright

The best passive income stocks to buy are those that will still be around in 10 or 20 years. Stephen…

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett’s latest lesson should be a wake up call for UK investors

| Dr. James Fox

Warren Buffett is among the most successful investors of all time, and his latest letter to shareholders contains another gem.

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d invest £10,000 a year and aim for £1,421 of monthly passive income

| Dr. James Fox

Passive income is the holy grail for many investors. Dr James Fox explains how he'd put his money to work…

Read more »

View over Old Man Of Storr, Isle Of Skye, Scotland
Investing Articles

Best British dividend stocks to consider buying in March

| The Motley Fool Staff

We asked our writers to share their top dividend stock for March, including energy and financial companies.

Read more »

Investing Articles

This could be a once-in-decade opportunity to earn a second income by investing!

| Dr. James Fox

Markets have been rising in recent weeks, however dividend yields across certain sectors remain attractive, which could be good for…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £5k in Greggs shares one year ago here’s what I’d have today

| Harvey Jones

Greggs shares have had a brilliant run but lately returns have slowed. The bakery chain is a high street fixture…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

I reckon this UK growth stock is 38% undervalued and going to rally

| Oliver Rodzianko

Oliver Rodzianko believes Breedon Group could be an excellent growth stock to add to his portfolio. Here are the risks…

Read more »