Home » Investing Articles » Rolls-Royce shares are up 147%. Where do they go next?

Rolls-Royce shares are up 147%. Where do they go next?

Rolls-Royce shares have been on a tear. But where do they go from here? This Fool thinks they could keep rising. Here’s why.

Charlie Keough
Latest posts by Charlie Keough (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Rolls-Royce plc

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’ve watched Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR) shares rise and rise in value. But I’m yet to make a move.

In the last 12 months, they’ve posted a 147.7% gain. In 2024, they’ve risen another 20% as investors continue to pile in on the FTSE 100 constituent.

But what does that mean now? Rolls has impressed in recent times, but where will the stock go next?

A major turnaround

Rolls has been provided with a new lease of life under CEO Tufan Erginbilgic. He took over the firm at the beginning of 2023. In the early days of his tenure, he called the company a “burning platform”.

But that doesn’t seem to be the case now. In 2023, the business more than doubled its underlying operating profit to £1.6bn. It reported a record free cash flow of £1.3bn.

That’s a major U-turn from its 2020 woes. At one point, it seemed the firm was nearing bankruptcy.

This is largely down to the turnaround strategy Erginbilgic has put into place. He’s cut jobs and has major plans to continue streamlining the aviation giant.

For the upcoming year, the firm is expecting operating profit to sit somewhere between £1.7bn and £2bn. By 2027, Erginbilgic expects this figure to be closer to £2.8bn.

A sustainable rise?

But the Rolls journey is in its early days. And I’m still cautious about a few things.

While ongoing global tensions will provide its defence division with a boost, there’s always the risk they could also hinder Rolls’ operations. The business highlighted that it expects supply chain issues to persist into 2024, so this is something to watch.

On top of that, it could be argued that investor hype has been driving the stock’s performance. A near 150% jump in a year is impressive. But is it sustainable? Inevitably growth will slow in the years ahead. This could upset investors who have high expectations.

I also have questions about its dividend. It was cut back in 2020 and it’s yet to be reinstated. With free cash flows on the rise, I’d expect investors will be hoping the business looks to change that soon. That said, as long as its share price keeps performing the way it has been, I don’t think shareholders will be complaining.

What next?

So where will the Rolls share price go from here? In all honesty, I’m not sure.

On the one hand, there’s always the concern that Rolls stock has gone too far too fast. The last thing I want to do is open a position only for there to be a market correction.

On the other hand, Erginbilgic talks the talk. And in all fairness, he’s delivering so far on his ambitious vision.

It’s also reduced its debt from £3.3bn to £2bn, which is a solid step in the right direction. Previously, this was a large concern of mine.

Maybe we’re past the stage where the Rolls share price seems to be driven by hype. The business looks like it’s on track to continue performing strongly. I’m becoming more and more tempted to open a position.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Charlie Keough has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Abstract 3d arrows with rocket
Investing Articles

This stock could turn my ISA into a second income machine

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through a FTSE 250 stock with a current dividend yield of 6.46% that could offer him a…

Read more »

Red briefcase with the words Budget HM Treasury embossed in gold
Investing Articles

The FTSE 250 shares at the top of my buy list in March

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks the stock market is overlooking a pair of FTSE 250 opportunities. He’s looking to buy shares in…

Read more »

Investing Articles

With £1,000 to invest in March, I’d buy 32 shares of this FTSE 100 growth stock to aim for a million

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks investors aiming to build wealth should take a look at shares in FTSE 100 growth machine Bunzl.

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

Why I don’t believe Warren Buffett sold Apple shares in Q4 2023

| Stephen Wright

A recent filing from Berkshire Hathaway indicates that Warren Buffett made a surprising move in the stock market. But Stephen…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

3 magnificent investment trusts to consider for a Stocks and Shares ISA in 2024

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Have money to invest within a Stocks and Shares ISA? Here are three top-performing investment trusts to take a look…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Here’s how many Lloyds shares I’d need for £100 a month passive income

| Alan Oscroft

I reckon FTSE 100 dividend shares are the best way to invest for long-term passive income. Here's how I'd use…

Read more »

Midnight is celebrated along the River Thames in London with a spectacular and colourful firework display.
Investing Articles

These 10 FTSE 100 shares are making ISA investors millionaires. So how many do I hold?

| Harvey Jones

Plenty of ISA investors have made a million by investing in a balanced portfolio of FTSE 100 shares. So which…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

The Lloyds share price is 28% below target price! Opportunity beckons?

| Dr. James Fox

It's not been a bad month for this banking giant, with the stock up 9%. However, is the Lloyds share…

Read more »