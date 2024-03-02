Home » Investing Articles » Here’s why Nvidia stock rose 25% in February

Here’s why Nvidia stock rose 25% in February

Nvidia stock kept up its fine form in February. This Fool explores why. He also highlights why he’s eager to buy more stock.

Charlie Keough
Latest posts by Charlie Keough (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: NVIDIA

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

February was nothing short of amazing for Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock. During the month, $431bn was added to its market cap.

On 21 February, $272bn alone added to its value. For context, that’s more than FTSE 100 stalwarts BP, Unilever, and GSK combined!

Its share price rocketed a whopping 25.6% across the month. Year to date, the stock is up 64.2%. In the last 12 months, it has risen 239.3%. If I’d purchased Nvidia shares five years ago, I’d be sitting on a monumental 1,923.4% gain.

As far as returns come, it doesn’t get much better. And that has me thinking.

I own some Nvidia shares. As I write, I’ve made an 86.8% gain on my investment. But with the market clearly bullish on the future of the company, should I be rushing to buy more?

A stellar performance

The main reason for its surge was the release of its final quarter and full-year results, which blew analysts’ expectations out of the water.

In brief, it posted record revenues for the year, rising to $60.9bn, 126% higher than in 2022. Net income also climbed by an incredible 581%.

Similarly, the fourth quarter saw it post a record quarterly revenue of $22.1bn. Sales for its Data Center jumped 409% year over year.

Nvidia can’t seem to slow down.

Market leader

But where do we go from here? The stock is one of the hottest on the market right now. Can it sustain this incredible form?

There’s certainly an argument to be made that it will. That’s especially after CEO and founder Jensen Huang said the AI (artificial intelligence) industry is now at its “tipping point”.

AI has boomed in the last few years. And as a front-runner, I think Nvidia could be in store for more gains. It’s best known for manufacturing graphics processing units (GPUs). It’s forecasted the firm has between a 90% and 95% market share. Companies including Meta, Tesla, and Microsoft are just a few of the customers rushing to buy Nvidia’s GPUs.

Risks remain

But it’s not all plain sailing, although it might seem that way.

The stock has soared. But that always comes with a risk. Apollo Global Management recently said that the top 10 largest companies in the S&P 500, which includes Nvidia, are “more overvalued than the top 10 companies were during the tech bubble in the mid-1990s”. With that, there’s the risk that we see large volatility.

I must also remember that this is a fast-evolving industry. Nvidia has burst onto the scene. What’s to say one of its competitors doesn’t do the same and steal the limelight?

Long-term vision

However, I’m excited about where Nvidia could head in the next five to 10 years. And even further for that matter.

I think there’s potential we see big fluctuations in its share price in the times ahead. The market now has large expectations for the business, so any signs of slowdown could panic some investors.

But Nvidia is a market leader. In the years and decades to come, I’m expecting the business to keep thriving. I’m keen to pick up some more stock.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Charlie Keough has positions in Bp P.l.c. and Nvidia. The Motley Fool UK has recommended GSK, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, Tesla, and Unilever Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

With a 6.4% yield and up 490% in price since 2005, this passive income play looks powerful to me

| Oliver Rodzianko

Oliver Rodzianko thinks this passive income investment could be one of the best on the British market. He takes a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is the Rolls-Royce share price headed to £5 — or 50p?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane considers some bull and bear factors that could move the Rolls-Royce share price up or down in coming…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d invest a £10K Stocks & Shares ISA to target £900 in dividends annually

| Christopher Ruane

By investing a Stocks and Shares ISA the right way, our writer thinks he could aim to turn a £10K…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

I think now is a smart time to buy value stocks

| Charlie Keough

Key to this Fool's plan is buying value stocks. He picks out one that's struggled recently but he thinks could…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

Could Rolls-Royce shares still be the biggest bargain on the FTSE 100?

| Christopher Ruane

Can a FTSE 100 share that has increased eleven-fold in under four years really be a bargain? Our writer reckons…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

New to investing? I wish I’d known these 3 Warren Buffett approaches!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane discusses three lessons from the latest Warren Buffett letter that he thinks can help investors of all experience…

Read more »

Newspaper and direction sign with investment options
Investing Articles

£9,000 of savings? Here’s how I’d aim to turn that into £530 of monthly passive income

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how and why he would spend some spare money to build passive income streams by buying dividend…

Read more »

Female analyst sat at desk looking at pie charts on paper
Investing Articles

Lloyds’ shares are cheap as chips!

| G A Chester

Lloyds' shares jumped on its recent results, but the longer-term performance has been disappointing. Surely the share price will have…

Read more »