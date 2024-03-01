Home » Investing Articles » Dividend Shares » Should I buy Glencore shares after a 20% fall in 2024?

Should I buy Glencore shares after a 20% fall in 2024?

Glencore shares have tanked in 2024 so far. Is this a great buying opportunity or are there better blue-chip stocks to snap up right now?

Edward Sheldon, CFA
Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Glencore (LSE: GLEN) shares are experiencing a rough patch at the moment. This year to date, they’ve fallen about 20%.

Is it worth buying a few shares in the commodity giant for my portfolio after this pullback? Let’s discuss.

Long-term potential

Taking a long-term view, I can see reasons to be bullish on Glencore.

In the years ahead, demand for many of the commodities the company produces (copper, nickel, zinc and more) is expected to rise, driven by factors such as population growth, infrastructure development, and the global shift to renewable energy. This increase in demand could potentially lead to higher commodity prices, which could in turn, boost Glencore’s revenues and its share price.

Meanwhile, the company has a history of rewarding investors with chunky dividend payments and share buybacks. Last year, for example, investors pocketed a total of 50 cents in dividends as well as buybacks. So, there could potentially be multiple sources of return here going forward.

A volatile business

On the downside, however, this is a really volatile business (and stock). This is due to the fact that Glencore’s revenues are dependent on commodity prices, and these can fluctuate wildly. The nickel price, for example, has fallen from around $30,000 per metric ton to $17,000 per metric ton in the last year.

This volatility was illustrated in the company’s 2023 results, which were posted in February. For the period, revenue fell 15% year on year to $218bn, while earnings per share fell a whopping 74% to $0.34.

These fluctuations in revenues and earnings are a turn-off for me. Because ultimately, they mean it’s really hard to make forecasts about future earnings.

And if we don’t know what future earnings are going to look like, it’s difficult to accurately value the company as price-to earnings (P/E) ratios are not very helpful.

It’s also hard to project a future share price. So, investing here is a bit of a gamble, to my mind.

The volatility can also have a big impact on dividends. In its recent full-year results, Glencore slashed its payout, proposing a base distribution of just $0.13 for 2024.

The dividend has been one of the big attractions of this stock in recent years. So, the reduction will no doubt have disappointed a lot of investors.

One other thing to note about Glencore is that it’s quite a complex business. Unlike regular commodities companies, which simply dig stuff out of the ground and sell it, Glencore is engaged in commodity trading. So, there are many moving parts to this company. And that means more things can go wrong.

My move now

Weighing up the pros and cons, I won’t be buying Glencore shares for my portfolio. For me, this business is just a little too complex and volatile.

All things considered, I think there are better (and more predictable) stocks to buy for my portfolio in 2024.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Dividend Shares

Dividend Shares

Yielding 7.4%, could Aviva shares be a great buy for my ISA?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Aviva shares currently have a low valuation and a high dividend yield. Should Edward Sheldon buy some for his investment…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I’ve bought this stock for a second income

| Charlie Keough

This Fool recently purchased shares in a FTSE 100 company to bolster his second income. He explains why he saw…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s the Barclays dividend forecast through until 2026

| James Beard

Volatile earnings makes it difficult to prepare a dividend forecast for a bank. But our writer’s been looking at Barclays…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£5,000 in savings? Here’s how I’d aim to turn that into £1,000 of annual passive income

| Charlie Carman

Charlie Carman outlines how investors may be able to generate passive income by investing spare savings in a reputable FTSE…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 stock has a 9.1% dividend yield! Can I trust it?

| Dr. James Fox

This stock is one of the best dividend-paying stocks on the FTSE 250. But down 23.4% over 12 months, can…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 stocks to consider buying for a ‘technical recession’

| John Fieldsend

Not all stocks are well suited to a recessionary environment, but here are two FTSE 100 titans that our writer…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

Last-minute ISA buys! 2 dirt-cheap dividend stocks I’d grab before April’s deadline

| Royston Wild

Aviva and Greencoat UK Wind shares look stunningly cheap at current prices. Here Royston Wild explains why he's looking to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 high-yield dividend stocks to consider for my passive income portfolio in 2024

| Mark David Hartley

I want to build a portfolio of dividend stocks that pay enough passive income to retire comfortably. Here are my…

Read more »