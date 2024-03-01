Home » Investing Articles » Only 1 FTSE 250 stock pays a 31% yield!

Only 1 FTSE 250 stock pays a 31% yield!

This FTSE 250 stock offer a 31% yield with little sign of slashing payouts. Could this be a slam-dunk buy for passive income?

John Fieldsend
Latest posts by John Fieldsend (see all)
Published
| More on:
Two white male workmen working on site at an oil rig

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A 31% dividend? That’s the top end of FTSE 250 dividend yields right now. 

It’s hard to ignore a yield that might return your initial stake in less than three years – and could hand you a 10 times return in less than nine years. 

Such big yields can be a smoking gun, but this stock isn’t on the cusp of slashing its payout. Is it a buy? Let’s take a look.

Jump out

The stock in question is Diversified Energy (LSE: DEC)  – an Alabama-headquartered oil and gas company listed both in the States and over here. 

A few things jump out straight away. 

There’s the eye-catching 30.6% dividend yield, of course. Only four other FTSE 250 stocks offer above 10% to shareholders. 

The £468m market value makes it one of the smallest firms on the index too. Any drop in share price and it could be booted out. 

Lastly, the stock is cratering – down 55% in the last year. This drop will have pushed the yield up and is probably the key detail here. 

Fleeing

So why have investors been fleeing the stock?

Well, Diversified’s business model is squeezing the last drops out of ageing, and therefore cheap, oil wells. 

The practice has landed the firm in a bit of hot water. Its vast portfolio of 65,000 wells needs to be clean up and plugged at the end of their lifespan.

The Democrats are after them. They claim the firm is leaving billions of dollars of clean-up costs to the state governments. 

Snowcap Research shorted the stock after publishing a 39-page report claiming the firm had underestimated these costs. Total short interest is up five times since December. 

Diversified’s own reporting gives a $22,000 average cost per retirement. Other sources cost it at over $100,000. 

In amongst this fiasco, the business is going great guns. 50% EBITDA margins, industry-leading decline rates and net debt to EBITDA of 2.4x all look attractive. 

As for that dividend, the firm wants to pivot to buybacks, saying the share price, “does not reflect the quality of assets nor the significant opportunities for the long-term strategy”.

24% yield?

The forecast dividend yield is 24.2% although I’d say there’s too much uncertainty here to rely on that figure. 

And the uncertainty is what will guide my own decision here. How much will the well clear up cost? What kind of regulatory risk could we be looking at?

The threat here is not just to a couple of years of dividends either, it’s to the entire business itself. What if it’s simply not cost-effective to buy these older wells?

Without solid answers to these questions, I won’t be investing myself.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Fieldsend has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Down 26% but with a 7.5% dividend yield, are BT shares a screaming buy?

| Stephen Wright

BT shares have been falling as the company deals with higher input costs. But with inflation coming down, could this…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £200 a month in UK shares to target a £3K+ second income

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains how he would target a second income north of £3,000 every year in the long term by…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

I bought 294 Scottish Mortgage shares in May and 270 in August. Here’s what they’re worth now

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones bought Scottish Mortgage shares on two occasions last year, despite his better judgement. Has he made a horrible…

Read more »

Grey cat peeking out from inside a cardboard box in a house
Investing Articles

Just released: our latest small-cap stock recommendation [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

We believe the UK small-cap market offers a myriad of opportunities across a wide range of different businesses and industries.

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

I’d buy these 3 dirt-cheap dividend shares in March to earn £1,250 annual extra income

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones can see loads of FTSE 100 dividend shares he'd like to buy this month, but has narrowed down…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d invest £20K in my Stocks & Shares ISA before the April deadline!

| Sumayya Mansoor

As the April deadline to use the Stocks & Shares ISA allowance nears, our writer earmarks three stocks she’d happily…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

1 FTSE 100 passive income stock to help me retire early even without a state pension

| John Fieldsend

Passive income could be the key to retiring early even with no state pension. Here’s one big-yielding FTSE 100 stock…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

I’d start investing with just £20 a week

| Charlie Keough

Our Fool details how with a small weekly deposit he'd start investing today. He also highlights a stock that he'd…

Read more »