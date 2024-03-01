Home » Investing Articles » I’ve bought this stock for a second income

I’ve bought this stock for a second income

This Fool recently purchased shares in a FTSE 100 company to bolster his second income. He explains why he saw now as the ideal time for him to buy.

Charlie Keough
Latest posts by Charlie Keough (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I want to boost my second income. The best way to do this, I think, is to buy shares that pay a healthy dividend.

When the payments land, I could bank them. But I’ll probably reinvest them to compound my gains. By doing this, I can build my pot quicker.

I own a host of companies that reward their shareholders with meaty yields. But I’ve been keen to buy more. I’ve seen the impact it can have through the ones I already hold.

I’d been looking at the FTSE 100 for my next target. I recently found it.

What I bought

The stock in question is HSBC (LSE: HSBA). Let’s start by taking a brief look at its performance as of late.

In the last year, the stock has seen 1.3% shaved off its price. Year to date it’s down by 3.1%. That’s not great. A large reason for its fall was the 8% decline it experienced after it announced its full-year results for 2023 on 21 February. Investors saw issues with its performance. They rushed to dump the stock.

A handsome yield

But is that really a bad thing? I’m a Fool (with a capital F), so instead of worrying about its large decline, I sensed an opportunity to buy some cheap shares in a quality business.

What’s more, a declining share price means a higher yield. As I write, investors can snap up a mighty 8% yield on the stock. The FTSE 100 average is near 4%, so it clears that by a considerable margin.

I was also happy to see a rise in its dividend for 2023. It jumped from 32 cents per share in 2022 to 61 last year. I’m aware that dividends are never guaranteed, so when I target a company to buy, it’s progressive actions like these that I want to see.

Exposure to China

There are risks, of course. It has a large exposure to China. The negative impacts of this were seen in its latest results.

A $3bn writedown on its stake in China’s Bank of Communications (BoCom) had investors concerned. This dent is a result of the nation’s flagging real estate industry. At the end of 2022, BoCom had a ‘value in use’, an accounting measure of current value, of $24bn. As of the end of 2023, however, it sat at $21bn. This is an issue to keep an eye on moving ahead.

I’m still bullish

But in all honesty, that doesn’t concern me too much. And I’m actually keen on the stock due to the exposure it has to Asia. I think in the years to come, this will pay off. Asia is home to some of the most exciting economies out there.

I’ve had HSBC on my watchlist for a while now. Trading on just 6.7 times earnings, I couldn’t resist rushing in to buy some shares.

After my purchase, I’m happy with the exposure I have to the bank for now. However, if its share price remains cheap, I’ve got a feeling I’ll be topping up my position in the near future.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Charlie Keough has positions in HSBC Holdings. The Motley Fool UK has recommended HSBC Holdings. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Dividend Shares

Yielding 7.4%, could Aviva shares be a great buy for my ISA?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Aviva shares currently have a low valuation and a high dividend yield. Should Edward Sheldon buy some for his investment…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

Here’s why Barclays shares rose 12% in February

| Charlie Keough

Barclays shares had an impressive February. This Fool breaks down why, and explores if now is the time to buy…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

After earnings, here’s the question investors need to ask themselves about the Rightmove share price

| Stephen Wright

With the Rightmove share price falling despite rising revenues and profits, I think investors need to ask themselves a big…

Read more »

View of Tower Bridge in Autumn
Investing Articles

Are Lloyds shares simply too cheap to ignore?

| Charlie Keough

This Fool is watching Lloyds shares like a hawk. He already owns the stock, but he thinks it could be…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

St James Place falls 20%! Will it lose its place in the FTSE 100?

| Mark David Hartley

Mark David Hartley investigates the reasons behind the sudden fall in the St James Place share price. Down 20%, can…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

A FTSE 250 gem with a 8.5% dividend forecast? Tell me more

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through a FTSE 250 stock that pays out a generous level of income but could also offer…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Dividend Shares

Should I buy Glencore shares after a 20% fall in 2024?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Glencore shares have tanked in 2024 so far. Is this a great buying opportunity or are there better blue-chip stocks…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

With £2,000 to invest in March, 1,182 shares of this FTSE 100 stock look like a good idea to me

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks Barclays could be a good stock to buy as it restructures, reduces costs, and returns cash to…

Read more »