Home » Investing Articles » Should I buy, as the Ocado share price perks up on FY results?

Should I buy, as the Ocado share price perks up on FY results?

The Ocado share price is steady, as the online retail giant reports a big fall in 2023 losses. Is it one to buy in gloomy times like today?

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young happy white woman loading groceries into the back of her car

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Ocado (LSE: OCDO) share price picked up a couple of percent early on 29 February, in response to FY 2023 results.

The shares have had a very erratic ride, soaring when the pandemic hit. Everyone stuck at home meant bumper sales for online retailers, right? Sure, until the Covid threat faded. And then Ocado shares slumped.

We’re now looking at a five-year fall of 50%. But what do these latest results say? And more importantly, is this a good time to buy?

Profit?

Ocado posted adjusted EBITDA of £51.6m. And that’s a £125.7m improvement on the £74.1m loss in 2022.

It looks like there’s still some way to go to see a positive bottom line, though. The group recorded a loss before tax of £393.6m in the 52 weeks. That’s still a £107.2m improvement on the prior year.

It all appears to be due to a rise in depreciation, amortisation & impairment charges to £395.9m. And that, it seems, is down to “internally generated intangible assets.” And “the continuing roll-out of OSP hardware and software at our CFC sites,” and things like that.

An investor could get lost digging through details of what turns a decent EBITDA into a big loss before tax. But that’s why I prefer to invest in companies whose accounts are easier to follow. I like stocks where things like operating profit and EBITDA are not a million miles away from bottom line earnings for shareholders.

Cash

The firm recorded an underlying cash outflow of £473m, which sounds like a big cash burn. But it’s actually £356m better than 2022, and “well ahead of guidance of +£200m.”

At the end of 2023, the balance sheet held cash and equivalents of £0.9bn, with gross liquidity of £1.2bn. There’s no pressing need for more cash right now, it seems.

Still, forecasts show losses continuing until at least 2025. The scale is falling, but earnings per share (EPS) losses look set to come down only slowly.

I’m still unsure about Ocado’s liquidity and the time it might take to reach sustainable profits.

Dispute

I also find a dispute with Marks & Spencer more than a bit off-putting. After Ocado Retail failed to meet some key performance targets, a contingent £191m payment from M&S will not automatically happen now.

Ocado insists the deal allowed for some target changes, and will not walk away quietly. The group says it might need to take legal action to settle the argument.

What this ultimately means in financial terms is up in the air now. But it doesn’t boost confidence to see such a high-profile partnership turning a bit sour like this.

Time to buy?

There are far too many uncertainties here for me to buy Ocado shares now. This is a far cry from the established, profitable stocks paying good dividends that I like.

Then again, for growth investors, a time like this might be a great time to buy. I think the stock could climb when interest rates fall and the economy turns round.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Ocado Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

Last-minute ISA buys! 2 dirt-cheap dividend stocks I’d grab before April’s deadline

| Royston Wild

Aviva and Greencoat UK Wind shares look stunningly cheap at current prices. Here Royston Wild explains why he's looking to…

Read more »

Illustration of flames over a black background
Investing Articles

Here’s another top buy from the FTSE 250 I’m considering

| Oliver Rodzianko

Oliver Rodzianko considers this FTSE 250 company a stellar choice for his portfolio. It's on his growth watchlist; so let's…

Read more »

A young Asian woman holding up her index finger
Investing Articles

A “once in a lifetime” opportunity for Rolls-Royce shares?

| John Fieldsend

One firm is hoping now is a “once in a lifetime” opportunity for UK nuclear companies. Our writer reveals whether…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

The IAG share price is dirt cheap and profits are flying. So why am I worried?

| Harvey Jones

After today's positive full-year results, I expected the International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG) share price to be doing better than…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is Tesla stock a steal below $200?

| Dylan Hood

Tesla stock has fallen 19% so far in 2024. Currently hovering around $200, this Fool checks if now is the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 high-yield dividend stocks to consider for my passive income portfolio in 2024

| Mark David Hartley

I want to build a portfolio of dividend stocks that pay enough passive income to retire comfortably. Here are my…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Direct Line shares soar 25% on takeover bid!

| Cliff D'Arcy

Direct Line shares surged by a quarter on Wednesday, after receiving a takeover bid from a Belgian rival. But the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Will it be too late to buy Nvidia stock in March?

| Ben McPoland

NVIDIA stock is up more than 60% since the start of 2024. Our writer considers whether it might still be…

Read more »