Home » Investing Articles » Will it be too late to buy Nvidia stock in March?

Will it be too late to buy Nvidia stock in March?

NVIDIA stock is up more than 60% since the start of 2024. Our writer considers whether it might still be worth buying after the incredible AI-fuelled surge?

Ben McPoland
Latest posts by Ben McPoland (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock has turned into one of the best investments in market history. Over a 10-year period, the share price is up an incredible 16,790%!

In hindsight, it seems obvious that artificial intelligence (AI) — and Nvidia as the lead supplier of chips that provide the necessary AI computational power — would always explode higher.

But that’s a cognitive bias based on recent events. No share is nailed on to succeed in the stock market.

However, given that Nvidia clearly is succeeding, is it too late to invest?

Not necessarily

In 2023, Nvidia shares rose 239%, ending the year at $495. Was it too late, after that run? Well, given that they’re now at $775 as I write, the answer is clearly no. They’re up more than 60% in 2024 so far!

Normally, when a stock takes off like this, it would quickly enter bubble territory. That is, the share price valuation would become totally detached from business fundamentals.

We saw this phonenomon play out in the 2021 meme stock mania when shares of companies — often with poor fundamentals — gained cult-like followings on social media.

That speculative craze didn’t end well for stocks like AMC Entertainment

However, Nvidia is different. The phenomenal share price performance has been driven by exceptional growth in the actual business.

For example, in the three months to 28 January, the chipmaker’s revenue surged 265% to $22bn from last year’s $6bn. Net income skyrocketed 769%!

When a company is printing money like this, it’s not hype driving the share price ever higher. It’s a logical response.

So, the answer is that the share price will likely carry on going up while ever the incredible demand for its products continues.

When will demand end?

In essence, Nvidia has been selling shovels during an AI gold rush. And it can’t make the shovels fast enough to meet the demand coming its way.

This month, founder and CEO Jensen Huang said: “Accelerated computing and generative AI have hit the tipping point. Demand is surging worldwide across companies, industries and nations.”

For the current quarter, the tech firm is forecasting a 233% jump in revenue. That’s more than analysts were expecting and why the stock surged again earlier this month.

However, while demand remains uber-strong, the law of large numbers dictates that the eye-popping rates of growth can’t continue forever.

At some unknown point, demand for its AI chips will normalise. We don’t know whether it will be a smooth tailing-off or a cliff-like drop. The latter would obviously present a risk to the share price.

I hold shares. Will I buy more?

Now, the question of whether to invest today comes down to expectations. Nvidia is now a $1.9trn company, the world’s fourth largest by market cap (including state-owned oil group Saudi Aramco).

Therefore, the stock is almost certainly not going to rise another 10 times from this point. Any investor hoping for this will be disappointed. Yet I do think the shares could still outperform long term as the AI revolution develops over the next few years.

So, for now, I’m holding onto my Nvidia shares. If the stock dips, I might consider investing more money. But I’m not expecting it to double or triple in value again anytime soon.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Typical street lined with terraced houses and parked cars
Investing Articles

Why did Direct Line shares just soar 27%?

| Christopher Ruane

Direct Line shares have jumped more than a quarter in the course of today's trading session. Our writer explains why…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

These 2 shares are Dividend Aristocrats. Which should I buy this March?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer likes the business model of this pair of FTSE 100 Dividend Aristocrats. So why would he only consider…

Read more »

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer
Investing Articles

I bought 49 Unilever shares in June. Here’s what they’re worth today

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones bought a modest amount of Unilever shares last summer hoping the stock would soon recover. He's having to…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

I reckon these shares, potentially 20% undervalued, are Warren Buffett’s type of investment

| Oliver Rodzianko

Oliver Rodzianko thinks Games Workshop is an absolutely stellar investment. As it's potentially undervalued, he reckons Warren Buffett would agree.

Read more »

Calendar showing the date of 5th April on desk in a house
Investing Articles

Great investing habits that can boost my Stocks and Shares ISA

| Paul Summers

Forget complicated calculations and financial jargon! Our writer uses a few simple habits to build wealth inside his Stocks and…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

Why has the St. James’s Place share price crashed 30%, after FY results?

| Alan Oscroft

The St. James's Place share price has just fallen off a cliff. What could have gone wrong in 2023 that's…

Read more »

Family in protective face masks in airport
Investing Articles

Here’s how much I’d have if I’d bought 1,000 Rolls-Royce shares 10 years ago

| Mark David Hartley

Rolls-Royce shares may be flying high this year but that wasn't always the case. I'm calculating how much I'd have…

Read more »

Investing For Beginners

2 tech treasures lurking in the FTSE 100

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith focuses on two ideas from the FTSE 100 that are investing heavily in new tech and artificial intelligence…

Read more »