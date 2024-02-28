Home » Investing Articles » Why has the St. James’s Place share price crashed 30%, after FY results?

Why has the St. James’s Place share price crashed 30%, after FY results?

The St. James’s Place share price has just fallen off a cliff. What could have gone wrong in 2023 that’s so bad to make that happen?

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I was shocked to check on 2023 results from St. James’s Place (LSE: STJ), and find the share price fell 30% in morning trading.

Shares in the financial services firm had been soaring after the 2020 stock market crash. But they fell back in the last couple of years.

And now this, after results on 28 February, means a five-year fall of 56%. Ouch!

Disaster

The company has set aside a whopping £426m for potential refunds to clients who overpaid for fees and advice.

Oh, and the board has slashed the dividend, from 52.78p per share in 2022 to 22.83p. That’s a dividend yield of just 3.7% on the previous close, down from a forecast 8.5%. Did I already say ouch?

In the circumstances, I guess it could have been worse. I’m surprised the final 8p dividend wasn’t cut altogether.

It’s all about a growing number of customer complaints. Working with the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the firm has come up with a figure it thinks will satisfy any claims. Perhaps disturbingly, CEO Mark FitzPatrick said that “where gaps in record-keeping mean that there is a lack of evidence of the delivery of ongoing servicing, we’ve refunded these charges to clients“.

He also says “We recognise that this is a disappointing outcome for everyone.” He’s on the nail with that one.

FY performance

This shock overshadows the actual 2023 performance, which looks fine.

We have a pre-tax underlying cash result of £483m, down a little from £485.5m in 2022. I’d say that’s good in the year we’ve just had.

We also see net inflows, which is more than a few competitors achieved. That helped bring total funds under management to £168bn, up from £148bn the year before.

And in all, I think any asset manager would be happy with results like this in the horror year that was 2023.

But then, that big client refund provision knocks it all down to a £9.9m loss after tax, on IFRS terms.

What to do?

The big question now is what should investors do? Prior to this shock, forecasts had the stock on a very low valuation.

We were looking at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of nine for the current year, rising close to 10 for 2025. And analysts expect the big 2023 dividend to soften a little, but still deliver 7.4% by 2025.

I had St. James’s Place down as a candidate for my 2024 Stocks and Shares ISA for sure.

If this really is a one-off hit, the price fall might have made the stock a good long-term buy now. I mean, a payment for past overcharging shouldn’t affect the future business, right? It might put off some future customers, though.

Will I buy?

A number of other investment managers and insurance firms are also on my ISA list, without this uncertainty. So I don’t need to take the risk.

The stock could turn out to be a good buy now, but I’ll just sit back and watch.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Family in protective face masks in airport
Investing Articles

Here’s how much I’d have if I’d bought 1,000 Rolls-Royce shares 10 years ago

| Mark David Hartley

Rolls-Royce shares may be flying high this year but that wasn't always the case. I'm calculating how much I'd have…

Read more »

Investing For Beginners

2 tech treasures lurking in the FTSE 100

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith focuses on two ideas from the FTSE 100 that are investing heavily in new tech and artificial intelligence…

Read more »

A couple celebrating moving in to a new home
Investing Articles

Taylor Wimpey share price dips on FY results. Time to buy?

| Alan Oscroft

Despite a strong cash position and a 6.8% dividend yield, the Taylor Wimpey share price fell a few percent after…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Could this growth stock be a buy after more than halving it losses?

| Charlie Keough

The Aston Martin share price is falling after the growth stock released its 2023 results. This Fool breaks down its…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Is this little-known company the best growth stock in the FTSE 350?

| Simon Watkins

Shares in this FTSE 100 firm have septupled in value in 10 years but still look undervalued against their peers,…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Could buying dividend shares be the key to financial freedom?

| Charlie Keough

This Fool wants to reach the point where he doesn't have to worry about money. Could buying dividend shares play…

Read more »

Futuristic front of NIO car in Norwegian showroom
Investing Articles

NIO stock is down 31% this year: is now the time to buy?

| Dylan Hood

NIO stock has continued to fall so far in 2024, trading at less than a tenth of its all time…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How to try and turn a small ISA into £500k with this savings hack

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland outlines a straightforward ISA investment strategy that could transform £10,000 into £500,000 within 19 years.

Read more »