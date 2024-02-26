Home » Investing Articles » Growth Shares » This EV-linked penny stock looks dead cheap to me at 30p

This EV-linked penny stock looks dead cheap to me at 30p

Jon Smith explains why a penny stock with a unique exploration project for rare earth deposits here in the UK could be ready to move higher.

Jon Smith
Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
| More on:
Couple working from home while daughter watches video on smartphone with headphones on

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

It’s true that penny stocks usually carry a high level of risk, due to the small size and often short track records of performance. Yet when the business is UK-based and involved in a growing sector, it makes me feel more comfortable about potentially investing.

Here’s one such firm that’s just come on my radar.

Understanding the stock

The company on my radar is Pensana Metals (LSE:PRE). The business has a market-cap of £88m with a share price of 30p. Over the past year the stock’s down 45%.

Pensana explores and develops sites for rare earth deposits. It has two main projects at the moment, one in the UK and one in Angola. Its flagship Saltend rare earth refinery project in the UK is the one that could send the stock soaring if things go well.

The facility in East Yorkshire aims to process neodymium and praseodymium. If you haven’t heard of those before, don’t worry, I hadn’t either. They are critical minerals used in the creation of magnets. As such, there’s huge commercial impact here, with components linked to electric vehicles (EVs) as one of the largest benefactors.

Looking at the numbers

Let’s not beat around the bush. The business lost $5.1m in the last financial year. Most of this was driven by expenses and research involved with the two projects.

The net assets for Pensana stand at $56m, which did rise by 48% versus 2022, but most of these assets are intangible, so that doesn’t help me much.

On the positive side, it has $9.7m of cash on hand. It also has debt facilities with banks that it can draw on, for credit if cash flow gets tricky.

Given the positive benefit to the environment of utilising the rare earth deposits, the UK government is onboard. In a recent business update, the Secretary of State for Business and Trade has offered a £4m grant towards the Saltend project.

Bringing it all together

I completely understand that Pensana doesn’t have a track record to boast about to entice investors. The main risk I see is that timelines get pushed back, with hopeful investors losing patience with the business. Given the trend lower in the stock over the past few years, I think some have already thrown in the towel, fed up of waiting.

However, two things make me positive about the outlook for the penny stock. The first is that the Saltend project is unique. It has the potential to hold 5% of the world market supply of neodymium which, if realised, would have major financial implications for the stock.

The other factor is that unlike some other commodity explorers, Pensana has strong government backing. This is by grants, exposure and other support in both the UK and Angola. Although this doesn’t guarantee success, it certainly provides a helping hand.

So when I look at the market-cap and share price versus the unearthed potential value in the projects, I think the stock is cheap right now. I’m considering adding a small amount of money to the stock now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Growth Shares

Satellite on planet background
Investing Articles

Will I miss out if I don’t buy more of this star FTSE 100 growth stock?

| Simon Watkins

Despite rising steadily over recent years, this FTSE 100 stock is still undervalued against its peers and it looks set…

Read more »

Young black woman using a mobile phone in a transport facility
Investing Articles

With the Airtel Africa share price in pennies, is it a bargain?

| Christopher Ruane

With the Airtel Africa share price having slumped by a quarter in just one month, this shareholder considers some of…

Read more »

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

Should I buy NVIDIA stock as a British investor?

| Christopher Ruane

NVIDIA stock is up two-thirds this year alone. Our writer considers some pros and cons, specifically given that he is…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

How this rocketing FTSE 250 stock is tapping into the billionaire-making AI revolution

| Ben McPoland

As the AI revolution mints new billionaires, this high-flying FTSE 250 company has been making its shareholders wealthier too.

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

I’d stop staring at the Nvidia share price and buy this FTSE 100 stock instead

| Ben McPoland

This writer reckons there is a smarter way to invest in Nvidia today without taking on stock-specific risk. Here is…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Could this 2p UK penny stock be my biggest investing goldmine?

| Tom Rodgers

Picking up an unknown penny stock on the cheap -- if it has booming profits -- can give a huge…

Read more »

Mixed-race female couple enjoying themselves on a walk
Investing Articles

A once-in-a-decade chance to get rich buying growth stocks?

| Alan Oscroft

We haven't seen a good spell for growth stocks for quite a few years now. But I reckon the signs…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Could Rolls-Royce shares hit £5 in 2024?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon looks at what's driving Rolls-Royce shares higher, and discusses what it would take for them to hit £5…

Read more »