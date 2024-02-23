Home » Investing Articles » The Standard Chartered share price leaps on FY dividend and buyback news. Time to buy?

The Standard Chartered share price leaps on FY dividend and buyback news. Time to buy?

An 8% jump for a UK-listed bank on 2023 results? That’s what just happened to the Standard Chartered share price. Is there more to come?

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Standard Chartered plc

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Standard Chartered (LSE: STAN) made news with a £1bn share buyback on 23 February, and the share price jumped 8% in early trading.

That beats the response to Lloyds Banking Group, which revealed a buyback twice the size a day earlier.

Still, Standard Chartered isn’t exposed to the same risks as the UK’s retail banks as it focuses on global corporate finance. That seems to show in the five-year price chart, where a 7% rise isn’t bad for the sector. Will FY 2023 results lead to a sustained share price run? I think they might.

Impairment

The bank’s impairment update drew my attention. Credit impairment dropped substantially on the previous quarter, down $232m to $62m. And that, to me, is more evidence that the inflation and interest rate squeeze that’s hurting the banks is coming to an end.

In addition to the buyback, the board has upped the dividend by 50%, to 27 cents (21.3p) per share. That’s a 3.5% yield based on the previous day’s closing share price.

It’s not the biggest in the bank sector. But it’s above forecasts, and it will have contributed to the share price rise on the day.

FY 2023

These new shareholder returns are possible, in the words of CEO Bill Winters, due to “strong results in 2023, continuing to demonstrate the value of our franchise and delivering our financial objective of a 10% RoTE [Return on Tangible Equity] for the year.”

The year brought in a 10% rise in operating income, to $17.4bn. And the bank’s full-year credit impairment charge of $528m is down $308m on the previous year.

In another comparison, Standard Chartered’s RoTE figure of 10.1% is some way behind Lloyds’ 13%. But the market seemed to like it better.

Outlook

The global nature of the company shows in its latest outlook statement. The bank said: “Whilst we expect global growth to stay below potential at 2.9% in 2024, as high interest rates put a drag on consumers, as well as investment spending, Asia is likely to be the fastest-growing region continuing to drive global growth, expanding by 4.9%. Easing inflation is likely to allow major central banks to start cutting rates in the second half of 2024, with a focus on supporting softening economic activity.

Hmm, interesting that the board seems to think we won’t see interest rate cuts until the second half of the year. That could put a further drag on the UK’s domestic banks, if it’s right.

Valuation

I’m wary of putting too much faith in strong Asian growth in 2024. China is still a big unknown. And some commentators think its economic mess could be a fair bit worse than most people expect.

Saying that, I do think the current valuation pitches the Standard Chartered share price too low.

Forecasts put the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio down at 4.5 by 2025. And even bearing in mind the possibility of a worsening in the world economy, that makes the stock one to consider buying in my book.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has positions in Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc and Standard Chartered Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

View of Tower Bridge in Autumn
Investing Articles

Can Lloyds shares get any cheaper?

| Charlie Keough

Lloyds shares have fallen further following the release of the bank's 2023 results. This Fool senses now is a time…

Read more »

Aerial shot showing an aircraft shadow flying over an idyllic beach
Investing Articles

£7,000 of money to spare? Here’s how I’d aim to turn that into £1,000 in annual extra income

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how he would aim to generate a four figure income to cushion his future, all with dividend…

Read more »

British union jack flag and Parliament house at city of Westminster in the background
Investing Articles

Is this stellar dividend growth stock the only no-brainer buy on the entire FTSE 100?

| Harvey Jones

Picking shares requires careful thought and analysis, but this FTSE 100 growth stock appears to be pressing all the right…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I bought 422 Glencore shares in July and 232 in September. Here’s what they’re worth now

| Harvey Jones

Glencore shares have had a rough ride leaving Harvey Jones out of pocket. Should he cut his losses or average…

Read more »

Man smiling and working on laptop
Investing Articles

Here’s why I’m investing most of my savings in FTSE 100 shares!

| Royston Wild

I think investing in FTSE 100 shares is one of the best ways that UK investors can make long-term returns.…

Read more »

Newspaper and direction sign with investment options
Investing Articles

When cheap markets meet favourable conditions, sentiment flips very quickly

| Malcolm Wheatley

London’s stock market is cheap — some sectors, even cheaper. Given a change in sentiment, the uprating could be substantial.

Read more »

Investing Articles

Empty Stocks and Shares ISA? I’d snap up these 3 stocks to start with!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor explains how she would start to build wealth from scratch with an empty Stocks and Shares ISA and…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

7.7% yield and going cheap! Why is this unknown FTSE 250 stock flying?

| Tom Rodgers

It's no household name, but there's one FTSE 250 stock with a high dividend yield and booming profits that looks…

Read more »