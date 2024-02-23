Home » Investing Articles » Can Lloyds shares get any cheaper?

Can Lloyds shares get any cheaper?

Lloyds shares have fallen further following the release of the bank’s 2023 results. This Fool senses now is a time for him to buy some cheap shares.

Charlie Keough
Latest posts by Charlie Keough (see all)
Published
| More on:
View of Tower Bridge in Autumn

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

It’s been a dire five years for Lloyds (LSE: LLOY) shares. Yesterday (22 February) its woes were compounded as the stock fell a further 1.7% following the release of its 2023 results.

The Black Horse Bank is a staple in my portfolio. And while its shares have been trading at beaten-down prices, I’ve slowly been building up my position.

As I write, they sit at 45.6p a piece. They couldn’t get any cheaper, could they?

Let’s break it down

I’m intrigued to see what’s fuelled this latest drop. Pre-tax profits jumped 57% to £7.5bn. Surely the share price should be heading in the other direction.

Well, the main driving force behind the decline was the £450m that the business has been forced to put aside for potential fines and compensation following an investigation from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) surrounding car finance commission arrangements.

While Lloyds has stated that there remains “significant uncertainty” surrounding the extent of the fines, clearly investors weren’t best pleased. Of all UK banks, Lloyds has the largest exposure to any potential penalty.

A buying opportunity?

So, that’s not the greatest news. But is this just the market overreacting? It was previously suggested Lloyds could face fines of up to £1bn, so £450m may not be too bad. Does that mean its drop is now a buying opportunity?

There are two things that spring to mind straight away that make me think it is.

First, it looks cheap. It trades on just 6.4 times earnings. That’s below the FTSE 100 average of 11. I think there’s value to be had there.

Coupled with that, it yields an impressive 7.4%. That trumps the Footsie average of 3.9%. With the dividends I’ve received from my Lloyds stock, I’ve been buying more shares.

For 2023, its dividend rose 15% to 2.76p per share. Lloyds also announced a new share buyback programme of up to £2bn.

Interest rates

There’s also the issue of interest rates to ponder.

Its net interest margin jumped to 3.11% in 2023, up 17 basis points from last year. As such, its net interest income rose 5% to £13.8bn. That’s a direct effect of higher interest rates benefitting the bank. However, hiked rates for the foreseeable future could see further defaults as customers struggle to repay loans.

What’s more, the firm predicts growth in the UK economy this year. But only a modest 0.5%. With it relying solely on the UK for its revenues, this could spell trouble. That’s especially true since the UK recently entered a recession.

Can they fall further?

But could Lloyds shares get any cheaper? Well, maybe. But they look pretty cheap to me now. And I plan to capitalise on that.

Of course, there will be lots of uncertainty surrounding the business going forward. Until we know the true extent of the FCA investigation, the real figure Lloyds will have to fork out is anyone’s guess.

But at its current price, I think Lloyds could be too good for me to turn down. I’m keen to buy some more shares in the coming weeks.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Charlie Keough has positions in Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Aerial shot showing an aircraft shadow flying over an idyllic beach
Investing Articles

£7,000 of money to spare? Here’s how I’d aim to turn that into £1,000 in annual extra income

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how he would aim to generate a four figure income to cushion his future, all with dividend…

Read more »

British union jack flag and Parliament house at city of Westminster in the background
Investing Articles

Is this stellar dividend growth stock the only no-brainer buy on the entire FTSE 100?

| Harvey Jones

Picking shares requires careful thought and analysis, but this FTSE 100 growth stock appears to be pressing all the right…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I bought 422 Glencore shares in July and 232 in September. Here’s what they’re worth now

| Harvey Jones

Glencore shares have had a rough ride leaving Harvey Jones out of pocket. Should he cut his losses or average…

Read more »

Man smiling and working on laptop
Investing Articles

Here’s why I’m investing most of my savings in FTSE 100 shares!

| Royston Wild

I think investing in FTSE 100 shares is one of the best ways that UK investors can make long-term returns.…

Read more »

Newspaper and direction sign with investment options
Investing Articles

When cheap markets meet favourable conditions, sentiment flips very quickly

| Malcolm Wheatley

London’s stock market is cheap — some sectors, even cheaper. Given a change in sentiment, the uprating could be substantial.

Read more »

Investing Articles

Empty Stocks and Shares ISA? I’d snap up these 3 stocks to start with!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor explains how she would start to build wealth from scratch with an empty Stocks and Shares ISA and…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

7.7% yield and going cheap! Why is this unknown FTSE 250 stock flying?

| Tom Rodgers

It's no household name, but there's one FTSE 250 stock with a high dividend yield and booming profits that looks…

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

I’d stop staring at the Nvidia share price and buy this FTSE 100 stock instead

| Ben McPoland

This writer reckons there is a smarter way to invest in Nvidia today without taking on stock-specific risk. Here is…

Read more »