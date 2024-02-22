Home » Investing Articles » I’d target an ‘autopilot’ second income without investing in the FTSE 100

I’d target an ‘autopilot’ second income without investing in the FTSE 100

A second income that runs like clockwork – that’s why many of us invest. But one problem rears its ugly head to many newbie investors.

John Fieldsend
Latest posts by John Fieldsend (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Does a second income mean a second job? An extra income stream sounds nice, but renting out a spare room or building a ‘side hustle’ over the internet sounds like a lot of work to me.

I suspect this is why the number of UK adults who have invested in stocks is now up to 27m. The stock market is a golden opportunity to earn a reliable income stream without doing anything. Once it’s set up, the whole thing runs on autopilot. 

That’s not to say creating such a portfolio of stock is easy, and anyone wanting to build a second income like this will encounter a problem straight away. What to invest in? 

Accumulation

The FTSE 100 contains the biggest businesses in Britain. I can choose from a hundred proven business models drawing income from around the globe – some of which have been plying their trade since the 19th century. 

But for newbie investors, the size and age of these companies can be a drawback rather than a benefit. Huge oil majors and banking giants shell out billions in dividends year after year, but the share prices don’t grow too much.

The thing is, we want growth, especially early on. This first period of investing is sometimes called the ‘accumulation phase’. During this phase, it can pay handsomely to invest in smaller businesses with room to grow. 

If I look beyond the FTSE 100, the London Stock Exchange is home to around 2,000 different companies from 60 countries around the world. Around 100 new ones are added each year too. 

Life changing

I won’t expect every stock to be a success. Peter Lynch took his fund from $14m to $20bn aiming for a 60% success rate. It only takes one well-chosen stock to deliver life-changing returns. 

Ashtead (LSE: AHT) is a recent example. On the surface, this is a very dull company. It rents out industrial machinery like diggers, scaffolds, or forklifts. 

But the business provides a valuable service. Other companies reduce costs by renting to cover shortfalls, emergencies, or simply not having to spend on the machinery themselves. The service Ashtead offers is so valued the stock went up 10,551% in the last 15 years. 

The success transformed Ashtead from a £221m company in 2009 to a £23bn FTSE 100 giant in 2024. Including dividends, investors would have turned a £1k stake into £202k.

Now, Ashtead is a larger, more mature enterprise with less room for growth. It may still be a good investment but I wouldn’t buy Ashtead expecting it to repeat that incredible growth.

Jumping off point

Likewise, there are no guarantees with this or any other investing strategy. But for those seeking a life-changing second income, high-quality businesses with a growth story are a terrific jumping-off point.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Fieldsend has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

BAE Systems shares still look dirt cheap to me!

| John Fieldsend

BAE Systems shares look undervalued with defence spending across the globe set to rise. Discover below whether our writer is…

Read more »

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

Are Lloyds shares an excellent buy after 2023’s record profits?

| Royston Wild

Lloyds shares are on the ropes despite news of better-than-forecast earnings for 2023. Is the FTSE bank now too cheap…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

HSBC shares have collapsed by over 8%. I’d rush to buy

| Charlie Keough

HSBC shares took a massive hit following the release of the bank's 2023 results. This Fool now sees an opportunity…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

This is how many FTSE 100 shares I’d likely need for £1,000 a month in passive income

| Mark David Hartley

I think dividend shares are a great way to build a passive income stream. I'm wondering how many I'd need…

Read more »

Investing Articles

A once-in-a-decade chance to buy FTSE 250 dividend shares this cheap?

| Alan Oscroft

The FTSE 250 might be thought of as the place to find growth share bargains. But I see some of…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Nvidia stock soars as it beats earnings estimates

| Charlie Keough

Another set of strong results has Nvidia stock on the rise. This Fool breaks down the update and explores whether…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Dividend star Legal & General’s share price is down 11%, so should I buy more?

| Simon Watkins

Legal & General’s share price looks very undervalued against its peers, pays a high dividend that is set to get…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The Rolls-Royce share price is flying on record-breaking results!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The Rolls-Royce share price has more than tripled in a year! Will it continue to fly in 2024 following its…

Read more »