Home » Investing Articles » Here’s what these results tell me about the Lloyds share price

Here’s what these results tell me about the Lloyds share price

A policy of progressive shareholder returns, including big dividend yields, makes the Lloyds share price look super cheap to me.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

What did I expect to happen to the Lloyds Banking Group (LSE: LLOY) share price after FY results were released on 22 February?

Well, I thought the results would be at least as good as I expected, and the share price would hardly move.

And that’s pretty much what happened. The shares did pick up a few percent in morning trading. But it’s barely a scratch on the past five years.

Results: key points

So what are the key points in these results for me, as a Lloyds shareholder?

CEO Charlie Nunn spoke of “strong progress on our strategy and delivering increased shareholder returns“. He also told us that the bank’s “performance enabled strong capital generation and increased shareholder distributions“.

And that’s what it has to be about. Banks are in the business of cash. All kinds, derivatives, related services… but at the bottom of it all, it’s cash, pure and simple.

If a bank can keep generating lots of it and handing it to its shareholders, what else matters?

2023 returns

Lloyds upped its 2023 full-year dividend by 15%, to 2.76p per share. On the previous close, that’s a dividend yield of 6.4%. And if it’s really based on a “progressive and sustainable ordinary dividend policy“, there should be more to come.

Oh, there’s a new share buyback of up to £2bn too. And total capital returns for 2023 came to £3.8bn, worth around 14% of Lloyds’ market cap.

So with all this cash flying around, what’s the risk?

Most folk will probably point to inflation, interest rates, recession, bad debt provisions, and all the things that can harm the financial sector when the economy is in the mud. And yes, those are valid concerns.

Biggest risk

But I think the biggest risk is the market itself. Or, at least, market sentiment.

When a sector has had a tough time and is out of favour, the big investing firms just don’t want to take a risk. At the end of each quarter, they want to be seen holding the recent winners. That’s what draws customers, so who can blame them?

An approach of “These shares are pants right now, but we’re sure they’ll come good eventually if you just stick with us” doesn’t cut it.

But you know what? I simply don’t care about the Lloyds share price. Well, actually, I’m glad it’s still down in the dumps — and I hope it stays there.

Income stream

You see, I’m more than happy to buy the shares while they’re cheap and pocket my 6%+ dividends. And I’ll use the cash to buy more shares while they’re still cheap… hoping they will still be cheap.

So, bottom line, what do these results tell me?

They tell me Lloyds is doing fine, raking in cash, and paying great returns to its shareholders. And more share buybacks should boost future per-share returns too.

Of course, the market might be right and I might be wrong. It wouldn’t be the first time, and not the last for sure.

But with the long-term cash return prospects I think I’m seeing here, I’ll take the risk.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has positions in Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Dividend Shares

These 3 FTSE 250 stocks offer me the highest dividend yields, but should I buy?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith considers FTSE 250 shares with a very high yield, but questions whether the income is going to be…

Read more »

View of Tower Bridge in Autumn
Investing Articles

Is FTSE 100 takeover target DS Smith a great buy?

| Tom Rodgers

A mega-merger between FTSE 100 giants DS Smith and Mondi has the City abuzz. But is there any value in…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

The WPP share price dips as profits fall. Here’s why it could be a top dividend buy

| Alan Oscroft

I'm starting to think the WPP share price undervalues the stock, especially if the long-term dividend outlook comes good.

Read more »

Black father and two young daughters dancing at home
Investing Articles

A £3K investment buys me 632 shares in 2 stocks for a second income!

| Sumayya Mansoor

This Fool explains how a second income is possible through dividend-paying stocks and details two picks that could help her.

Read more »

Couple working from home while daughter watches video on smartphone with headphones on
Investing Articles

Passive income from 9.2% yield stock could cut pressure as costs spike

| Tom Rodgers

Passive income is one way to reduce the pressure on families, especially as a new study finds a third of…

Read more »

Rainbow foil balloon of the number two on pink background
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 dividend shares I’d buy to build £15k passive income

| Ken Hall

Building long-term passive income is an important part of my investment strategy. Here’s a couple of Footsie shares that I…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Could this 2p UK penny stock be my biggest investing goldmine?

| Tom Rodgers

Picking up an unknown penny stock on the cheap -- if it has booming profits -- can give a huge…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Anglo American share price rises despite profit slump

| Roland Head

Has Anglo American’s share price bottomed out? The FTSE 100 miner has reported mixed results but value may be emerging.

Read more »