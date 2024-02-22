Home » Investing Articles » BAE Systems shares still look dirt cheap to me!

BAE Systems shares still look dirt cheap to me!

BAE Systems shares look undervalued with defence spending across the globe set to rise. Discover below whether our writer is buying.

John Fieldsend
Latest posts by John Fieldsend (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

BAE Systems (LSE: BA.) shares have tripled since 2020 and a lot more growth might be on the way.

Defence spending is surging. The global amount spent broke a new record last year as a perhaps complacent Europe realises more needs to be done protecting its borders. 

After his country spent 2% of GDP for the first time this year, the German defence minister declared it just the “starting point” for NATO countries. He spoke of 3% or 3.5% by the end of the decade.

Historical turning point

His chancellor called the Russian invasion of Ukraine a “historical turning point” and it’s hard to disagree. 

It’s undoubtedly a sad state of affairs – and I wouldn’t blame anyone for not wanting to invest – but the sad reality is defence companies could end up being the best investments in coming years. 

FTSE 100 member BAE Systems is the largest of these firms in the UK with a £37bn market value.

The defence giant has already seen the impact of the global conflicts with a £10bn rise in spending since June, which created 5,000 jobs. The firm upgraded its guidance too. 

Part of the rise was an “unprecedented” number of contracts from the UK government – one of the biggest defence spenders across the globe and the biggest in Europe. 

BAE has a number of contracts with the US too – a country that makes up about a third of all military spending worldwide. 

Cat out of the bag

What I believe will keep BAE’s order book strong for the long term is its state-of-the-art engineering. For example, the firm plays a key role in the development of the AUKUS nuclear-powered submarine programme between the UK, the US, and Australia. 

Moreover, BAE just agreed a deal to supply M777 Howitzer parts to the US after the weapon performed admirably in the defence of Ukraine. 

In an ideal world, that conflict and the various others around the globe will end as soon as possible. In that event, you might think it would be bad news for the BAE order book.

But the cat is out of the bag now. With leaders like Putin in the world, I suspect governments aren’t going to relax when allocating funds to defend themselves. 

My move

As far as risks go, BAE has developed a habit of completing projects on time and over budget. This could be problematic if it leads to fewer orders moving forward. 

As for valuation, BAE trades at around 20 times earnings. That’s almost double the FTSE 100 average although a little less than the UK Defence industry average of 24.7.

I’d have to say that looks dirt-cheap. I do own the shares already but will consider topping up my position soon.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Fieldsend has positions in BAE Systems. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

I’d target an ‘autopilot’ second income without investing in the FTSE 100

| John Fieldsend

A second income that runs like clockwork – that’s why many of us invest. But one problem rears its ugly…

Read more »

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

Are Lloyds shares an excellent buy after 2023’s record profits?

| Royston Wild

Lloyds shares are on the ropes despite news of better-than-forecast earnings for 2023. Is the FTSE bank now too cheap…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

HSBC shares have collapsed by over 8%. I’d rush to buy

| Charlie Keough

HSBC shares took a massive hit following the release of the bank's 2023 results. This Fool now sees an opportunity…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

This is how many FTSE 100 shares I’d likely need for £1,000 a month in passive income

| Mark David Hartley

I think dividend shares are a great way to build a passive income stream. I'm wondering how many I'd need…

Read more »

Investing Articles

A once-in-a-decade chance to buy FTSE 250 dividend shares this cheap?

| Alan Oscroft

The FTSE 250 might be thought of as the place to find growth share bargains. But I see some of…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Nvidia stock soars as it beats earnings estimates

| Charlie Keough

Another set of strong results has Nvidia stock on the rise. This Fool breaks down the update and explores whether…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Dividend star Legal & General’s share price is down 11%, so should I buy more?

| Simon Watkins

Legal & General’s share price looks very undervalued against its peers, pays a high dividend that is set to get…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The Rolls-Royce share price is flying on record-breaking results!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The Rolls-Royce share price has more than tripled in a year! Will it continue to fly in 2024 following its…

Read more »