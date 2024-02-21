Home » Investing Articles » 3 dirt cheap FTSE 100 shares to snap up today?

3 dirt cheap FTSE 100 shares to snap up today?

The FTSE 100 is rallying, but many shares still look super cheap on fundamentals. Is our writer buying these three beaten-down stocks today?

John Fieldsend
Latest posts by John Fieldsend (see all)
Published
| More on:
View of Tower Bridge in Autumn

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

If I had to choose three seriously undervalued FTSE 100 shares today, based on fundamentals, what would they be?

Well right now, the Footsie boasts 16 stocks with a single-digit price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio and 10 stocks with a P/E of less than seven. Let’s start there and see what unloved gems we can uncover. 

Gas powered

The cheapest stock is Centrica (LSE: CNA). The shares cost 133p for a P/E of only 1.93. This is perhaps no surprise as the British Gas owner made headlines this week for making 10 times the profit it did the year before. 

Record earnings for a household utility in a cost-of-living crisis is never a good look and will invite heavy scrutiny of British Gas earnings.

Achieving billions of profits will not go down well politically when people are struggling to afford energy bills. The firm may be hit with windfall taxes.

Moreover, the Centrica share price surged over 400% as gas prices rose. I don’t think there’s as much value here as its P/E might suggest.

Banking giant

The second FTSE 100 stock to catch my eye is banking giant HSBC (LSE: HSBA). The 641p share price values the firm at a P/E of just 5.72.

While cheap valuations are commonplace in an industry with poor growth prospects, HSBC offers a little more than the other Footsie banks.

Together, Hong Kong and mainland China make up over 50% of the bank’s revenues. China, remember, is growing GDP at 5% a year and still has plenty of catching up to do with its Western peers.

Its exposure to China is also likely the bank’s biggest risk. I think we’re all hoping the rumoured conflict in the South China Sea amounts to nothing but it’s a cause for concern for HSBC. 

This better growth story is paired with solid management. I was impressed with HSBC’s acquisition of Silicon Valley Bank’s UK customers last year for a pound coin. I think I’d open a position with spare cash.

Up in the air

British Airways owner IAG (LSE: IAG) is the last stock to catch my eye after tumbling to a near 52-week low. The share price of 147p means it’s trading at a P/E of just 4.37. 

Shares in the airline dropped 75% during the pandemic. Okay, no surprise there. But the era of Covid preventing us from booking trips abroad seems a distant one now and rivals like EasyJet and Jet2 have been rocketing while IAG has stayed pretty much still. 

IAG’s biggest issue is how many of its planes fly long-haul. With air travel fares rising, it seems fewer travellers are willing to shell out on these long-distance trips.

Warren Buffett is known for hating airlines, and I can’t say I’m the biggest fan either. But in this case, the value looks very good. I’ll add IAG to my watchlist.

In summary, all three of these Footise stocks look dirt cheap at first glance, but I’d only buy one. I’ll look at this as a timely reminder to dig deeper than looking at a very low P/E ratio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. John Fieldsend has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended HSBC Holdings. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Tanker coming in to dock in calm waters and a clear sunset
Investing Articles

Glencore share price drops on results. Time to buy?

| Alan Oscroft

The Glencore share price wobbled a bit after a weak set of 2023 results. Here's why I have the stock…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

Big trouble in China sinks HSBC shares. Should I invest after record FY results?

| Royston Wild

HSBC shares have slumped following a disappointing end to 2023 for the FTSE stock. Royston Wild explains why this may…

Read more »

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 earnings: what can we expect from Rolls-Royce in 2024?

| Roland Head

The Rolls-Royce share price tripled in 2023. Roland Head wonders whether this FTSE 100 stock could continue that impressive trajectory…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

Here’s why the BAE Systems share price is down 3% today despite solid earnings

| Ben McPoland

Why is the BAE Systems share price dropping today despite reporting an exceptional 2023? Ben McPoland takes a closer look.

Read more »

Investing Articles

Should I buy the highest-yielding dividend shares on the FTSE 100?

| Charlie Keough

This Fool plans to generate passive income by buying dividend shares. Is buying the highest payers on the FTSE 100…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

Are BAE Systems shares a buy following brilliant FY trading numbers?

| Royston Wild

BAE Systems shares have failed to ignite following the release of latest financials. But Royston Wild expects the FTSE 100…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

The Rio Tinto share price falls as profits decline. Should I buy the stock?

| Charlie Keough

The Rio Tinto share price has slid 2% following the release of its 2023 results. Should this Fool rush in…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Value Shares

The £2bn risk facing the Lloyds share price

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Lloyds’ share price has taken a bit of a hit recently. And Edward Sheldon's wondering if this new development could…

Read more »