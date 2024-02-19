Home » Investing Articles » £500 spare? Here’s how I’d start investing today

£500 spare? Here’s how I’d start investing today

This Fool lays out the methods he’d use to start investing in the stock market with just £500. He also tells us which stock he’d buy now.

Posted by Charlie Keough Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Contrary to belief, we don’t need thousands of pounds to start investing. In fact, we can start with very little. Take Warren Buffett as an example. He started out at age 11 with just a few dollars. Now he has a fortune worth over £120bn.

So I’m confident that with £500, I could kickstart a successful investment journey. There are however, a few things to consider.

Forming good habits

Firstly, I’d lay out what I plan to achieve. I did this when I began investing and it has proved to be incredibly beneficial. For me, I’m investing for my retirement. I know by starting now and giving myself more time, I’m more likely to achieve my goals.

Volatility in the stock market is impossible to avoid. But over the long run, the FTSE 100 has returned 7% a year on average. I know the best way to reap the rewards of the market is to play the long game.

I also target companies that offer a dividend yield. That way, I can start generating a passive income. Later down the line, I can use this income to top up my pension, or live a more comfortable life.

There are other steps I’d take with an initial £500. Diversification is key. As such, I like to spread my money across different companies and industries. For example, I’d look to buy five businesses in a range of sectors and invest £100 into each. I could also look to target vehicles such as investment trusts.

Finally, I’d make sure to add to my initial lump sum. Whether it be weekly or monthly, I’d ensure I got in the habit of saving additional money and investing it. This way, I can benefit from cost pound averaging, which beats me trying to time the market.

Sticking to what I know

When it comes to selecting my stocks, I’d take a page from Buffett’s book. He only invests in companies he understands. I like to do the same.

Take Unilever (LSE: ULVR) as an example. The stock has got off to a strong start in 2024. During this time, it’s up 5.4%.

What I most like about Unilever is it’s simple to understand how the business makes money. The products it sells are household names and everyday essentials, such as Dove and Ben & Jerry’s.

Last year, despite a tough economic backdrop, the business managed to grow total underlying sales growth by 7%. For its 30 ‘Power Brands’, sales grew 8.6%.

To add to that, it provides a yield of 3.7%, which is around the FTSE 100 average. Unilever also recently announced a new share buyback scheme worth up to €1.5bn, which shows its willingness to return value to shareholders.

Of course, investing in Unilever shares doesn’t come without risk. The cost-of-living crisis may see consumers look for cheaper alternatives than the products the business sells. Inflation could also eat into its profit margins.

However, its strong results last year highlight the resilient nature of the business. If I had money to invest, it’s companies like Unilever I would be looking to buy.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Charlie Keough has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Unilever Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Investing Articles

How I’d build a robust beginner portfolio using just FTSE shares and £5k

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explores how he’d invest £5k to build a new portfolio of FTSE shares in 2024 for both long-term…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares keep on climbing. Here’s why I’m staying away

| Oliver Rodzianko

Rolls-Royce shares have been standouts in the past year for price gains. But Oliver Rodzianko doesn't think the stock is…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Growth Shares

Can the Rolls-Royce share price keep going? Here’s what the experts say

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith considers the Rolls-Royce share price forecasts from bank analysts, but also adds his own view in deciding what…

Read more »

Windmills for electric power production.
Dividend Shares

National Grid shares could rise 31%, according to this broker

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

One broker believes National Grid shares could deliver big returns in the medium term due to a “game changer” in…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

2 compelling FTSE ‘starter’ stocks I’d invest in

| Oliver Rodzianko

These two FTSE stocks might be the first I'd buy if I were to start investing from scratch. Here's why…

Read more »

Happy couple showing relief at news
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 to surge to 10,000 by 2025! 2 stocks to consider buying before it does

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

New analyst forecasts indicate an upcoming 30% surge for the FTSE 100 over the next 18 months. Is time running…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

What next for the Vodafone share price?

| James Beard

For the Vodafone share price to return to previous levels, I think the telecoms giant needs to solve its two…

Read more »

White female supervisor working at an oil rig
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 stock pays a 30% dividend yield!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

This FTSE 250 stock is under fire from short-sellers, making its yield the highest on the London Stock Exchange. But…

Read more »