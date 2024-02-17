Home » Investing Articles » Retirement Articles » 3 exceptional investment trusts to consider for a SIPP in 2024

3 exceptional investment trusts to consider for a SIPP in 2024

Investment trusts can be a great way to get broad exposure to global stock markets within a SIPP. Here are three with excellent track records.

Posted by Edward Sheldon, CFA Published
| More on:



Putting SIPP (Self-Invested Personal Pension) savings into investment trusts can be a savvy move. These products tend to offer diversified exposure to the stock market at a relatively low cost.

Here, I’m going to highlight three investment trusts that have excellent track records. I think they could be worth considering as part of a diversified SIPP portfolio.

Outstanding performance

First up is JP Morgan Global Growth & Income (LSE: JGGI). This is a global equity product that’s managed by banking powerhouse JP Morgan. Its aim is to combine the best ideas from the company’s global investment platform with an innovative dividend policy to deliver both gains and income.

This trust has delivered outstanding performance of late. For the five-year period to the end of 2023, for example, its share price rose 112.7% (versus 73.9% for its benchmark).

What I like about this trust is that it’s not an ‘index hugger’. Within the top 10 holdings, there are quite a few stocks that won’t be found in the top 10 holdings of a global tracker fund, such as drinks giant Coca-Cola and chip manufacturing equipment maker ASML.

Of course, this stock-picking approach could backfire. However, I’m encouraged by the excellent long-term track record here. For the 10-year period to the end of 2023, the trust beat its benchmark by about 90%.

Ongoing charges are 0.5%.

10 professional stock pickers

Next, we have Alliance Trust (LSE: ATST). Now, this trust is a little different. That’s because its investment manager, Willis Towers Watson, has appointed 10 different professional investors – all with different styles – to pick shares for the portfolio.

This unique approach seems to be working. For the five years to the end of 2023, the trust delivered a total shareholder return of 79.3% versus 73.9% for the MSCI ACWI index.

I really like the portfolio here. At the end of 2023, the top 10 holdings included names such as Microsoft, Amazon, and Nvidia. In today’s digital world, these companies are just going from strength to strength.

It’s worth noting that this trust does have a large weighting to the US, which adds some risk.

I actually think this geographic tilt is smart though. Today, the US is home to many of the world’s most dominant businesses.

Ongoing charges are 0.61% a year.

A dividend hero

Finally, I want to highlight the Brunner Investment Trust (LSE: BUT).

This is a diversified product that invests in both UK and global equities and aims to provide growth and income.

This trust has a great track record on the growth front. For the five years to the end of 2023, its share price rose 93.5%.

It also has an excellent track record on the dividend front. Believe it or not, it has increased its dividend every year for over 50 years now (meaning it’s classified as a ‘Dividend Hero’).

It’s worth pointing out that this trust does have quite a bit of exposure to cyclical areas of the market like industrial and financial companies. This adds some risk.

Overall though, I think there’s a lot to like about it.

Ongoing charges are 0.63%.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Amazon, ASML, Coca-Cola Co, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon, ASML, Microsoft, and Nvidia. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

