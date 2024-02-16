Home » Investing Articles » Growth Shares » 3 reasons why I think the NatWest share price rally is only just beginning

3 reasons why I think the NatWest share price rally is only just beginning

Jon Smith runs through the push towards digital banking as well as a strong set of 2023 results that should help the NatWest share price.

Posted by Jon Smith Published
| More on:

Image source: NatWest Group plc

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Following the release of its full-year 2023 report, the NatWest Group (LSE:NWG) share price is up almost 5% today (16 February). It reported its highest profit in 26 years, causing plenty of cheer for investors. Yet the stock is still down 23% over the past year.

I think that there’s plenty of room for the stock to rally further. Here’s why.

Momentum from full-year results

Pretty much everywhere I looked, financial metrics were better in 2023 than 2022. To begin with, the key drivers such as revenue, profit before tax, and the dividend per share were all up from last year.

If we breakdown what helps to push a stock higher, a key factor is larger profits based on higher revenue. So the fact that the business grew profit before tax from £5.1bn to £6.2bn should naturally feed through to a higher share price.

The jump today certainly helped, but with a low price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, I think there’s more room to run higher. When investors factor in the outlook for future earnings as well, I struggle to see how the stock won’t be higher than current levels by the end of the year.

The benefits of digital

The push towards becoming a more efficient digital bank is also working. For example, 67% of retail banking clients are now exclusively using online channels. This rose from 63% the year before.

This is really important because online self-service helps to lower costs for the group. Some of this will be through job cuts, but more will be through eliminating unneeded manual processes.

The online benefits are also being fed through to commercial and institutional customers. In 2023, 86% of that user base actively used digital channels to interact with NatWest. This is very high and impresses me.

Ultimately, this push should help the share price. A more efficient bank will record lower costs, as well as being a tool to win over new customers. The net result of this should be higher profits.

A diversified client base

A final reason why I think the stock could do well is the spread of clients that it serves. The group isn’t just NatWest, but it also includes the private bank Coutts and RBS.

This means that it serves everyone from the man on the street, to multimillionaires, to businesses, to financial institutions.

Given the uncertainty about the UK economy this year, I think investors will jump on the fact that NatWest serves such a diverse set of clients. In contrast to a retail-heavy bank like Lloyds Banking Group, NatWest should be better insulated against problems for retail consumers.

So when new investors look at the best place in the banking sector to get exposure, I think NatWest should come out top trumps.

Watch for interest rates

One risk with the bank is that it could be negatively impacted by falling interest rates. This would likely cause the interest income to fall. However, it’s still very up in the air as to if and when the base rate will drop.

Overall, I think there are plenty of reasons to find value in the share price right now. I’m thinking about adding the bank to my portfolio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Growth Shares

Investing Articles

Why I think the Rolls-Royce share price rally is just getting started

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright takes a look at the company’s history, indicating there could be a lot more to come from the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares keep rising. Here’s why I’m still not buying

| Charlie Keough

The recent Rolls-Royce share performance has been nothing short of amazing. But this Fool still won't buy the stock. Here's…

Read more »

Tabletop model of a bear sat on desk in front of monitors showing stock charts
Investing Articles

Up over 700% in a month! Here’s why I’m steering clear of this penny stock

| James Beard

Our writer explains why he doesn't want to buy this penny stock, despite its recent meteoric rise. And its lack…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Will the ARM share price triple again?

| John Fieldsend

Let’s run through three potential scenarios for the ARM share price over the next year and whether the stock can…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

2 growth stocks that could soar once economic turbulence ends!

| Sumayya Mansoor

This Fool reckons these growth stocks could benefit once volatility dissipates, and now could be a great time to buy…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

Why this fund manager expects rapid growth from UK small-cap stocks

| Kevin Godbold

Small-cap fund manager George Ensor sees a strong catalyst for Junior UK stocks and this is his fund’s top holding…

Read more »

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Investing Articles

Would I buy Aston Martin or Ferrari shares for my Stocks and Shares ISA?

| Ben McPoland

There's been a huge contrast in the returns from these two luxury carmakers. Which one is the better buy today…

Read more »

Road trip. Father and son travelling together by car
Investing Articles

Is the Tesla share price set to soar as NIO falls?

| Alan Oscroft

The Tesla share price is down 25% so far in 2024. It's starting to look like a good long-term growth…

Read more »