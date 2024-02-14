Home » Investing Articles » FTSE 250 dividend shares I adore: Games Workshop

FTSE 250 dividend shares I adore: Games Workshop

This investor pens a Valentine’s Day letter to the FTSE 250 stock he’s loved the most. But is he still loyal or has his head been turned?

Posted by Ben McPoland Published
| More on:
White ladder leaning on red wall with cut out heart shape.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Today is 14 February, so FTSE 250 stock Games Workshop (LSE: GAW) might not be the first thing on people’s minds.

After all, the company’s Warhammer 40K franchise centres on a fictional universe embroiled in a never-ending war. This is a grim setting, involving alien races and demonic entities, where the survival of humanity hangs in the balance. It’s a far cry from Barry White and candles!

Yet this is my favourite UK stock, one which I’ve held tightly for many moons.

Here then, I write my open love letter to it.

A Fool for love

Dear Games Workshop shares,

To start, I have a shocking confession to make: you haven’t always been my ultimate fantasy figure. Indeed, when I first encountered you years ago, I’m afraid you didn’t really catch my eye. I looked at you out there on the high street and thought you were too niche and, dare I say, old-fashioned. Even a tad – gulp – boring.

However, that soon changed once I got to know you. Underneath that somewhat geeky exterior, you were – and remain – an exceptionally attractive multichannel business.

Your 39% free cash flow margin is otherworldly. And because of this, you have been very generous, giving me as much in dividends as you can afford, in both good times and bad times. Such generosity fills my heart with joy.

Unfortunately, some worry about the sustainability of these profits and accuse you of overseeing an increasingly high-maintenance hobby. Admittedly, your plastic doesn’t come cheap.

This doesn’t worry me unduly because you continue to inspire loyalty from your devoted fans. As such, you have no real competition. I just don’t see anyone coming along to steal your tabletop wargame crown. You truly are in a league of your own, although I’m still keeping an eye on your risks.

Wine, dine and Amazon Prime

Another thing I value is how picky – some may even say prudish — you have been with your intellectual property. You don’t licence it out to any old Tom, Dick and Harry. You guard it to protect its reputation.

Therefore, it may surprise you to learn that I’m more than happy to see you jumping into bed with Amazon to make films together, especially as it involves the actor Henry Cavill (another long-time admirer of your products).

I think this will be a very fruitful additional relationship that should bring you in even more fans and money. I’m on board with that.

A rosy future

Looking ahead, I think you’re destined for a promotion to the FTSE 100 some day. Of course, this could raise your profile further and make you more sought after. At a valuation of 23 times earnings, you are already highly-priced, as your critics never tire of pointing out. I get that.

Granted, you may be expensive, but I’d argue real quality is. High standards (and margins) deserve a premium.

During our time together, I’ve always been faithful and have never sold you out. Although I admit that I have frequently had my head turned by some of those scorching-hot US stocks. And yet here I am, still loyal to you. 

Nearing 50 years old, you remain as creative and ambitious as ever. So I can see myself being committed to you for a very long time, potentially forever.

All my love.

Ben

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Ben McPoland has positions in Games Workshop Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon and Games Workshop Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Abstract bull climbing indicators on stock chart
Investing Articles

Glencore’s share price looks very cheap to me, especially with the 8.9% yield

| Simon Watkins

Glencore’s share price looks undervalued to me and the business seems set to grow as commodities markets gain ground on…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

2 of the highest-quality stocks in the FTSE 250

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

These two FTSE 250 companies are growing at a healthy rate and generate big profits in the process. They also…

Read more »

View of Tower Bridge in Autumn
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 banking stock is down 70%! Should I buy or stay away?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why a bank from the FTSE 250 has seen its share price plummet in recent years, and…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

188 shares in this FTSE dividend star could make me £552 a month in passive income

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 commodities giant looks set to benefit as China’s economy recovers and pays a high dividend that could…

Read more »

Investing Articles

10.8% yield! I’d buy British American Tobacco shares and hold for 30 years

| John Fieldsend

British American Tobacco shares offer one of the biggest yields on the FTSE 100. But are they worth buying as…

Read more »

Bournemouth at night with a fireworks display from the pier
Investing Articles

£12,000 in savings? Here’s how I’d aim to turn that into £2,000 monthly passive income

| John Fieldsend

This FTSE 100 stalwart shows that big passive income can be created from even a modest starting stake. Here’s how…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

What’s going on with the Severn Trent share price?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The Severn Trent share price has tumbled in 2024, but is management steadily turning the ship around? Zaven Boyrazian analyses…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£10k of savings? Here’s how I’d aim to turn that into a second income of £8,836 a year

| Harvey Jones

Investing a decent lump sum today can help me build a substantial second income for my retirement. There's no time…

Read more »