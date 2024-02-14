Home » Investing Articles » BP share price performing well despite pushback from investors on green energy targets

BP share price performing well despite pushback from investors on green energy targets

The viability of green energy is under scrutiny. How will this affect the BP share price as the company pursues renewable options?

Posted by Mark David Hartley Published
| More on:

Image source: BP plc

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The BP (LSE:BP.) share price is trading at 479p, up 1.86% this year after a volatile few weeks.

It took a minor hit on 1 February following a site-wide electrical failure at one of its largest US refineries, but that was short-lived. Soon after, on 6 February, the price hit new highs with the release of its full-year 2023 earnings report.

Which is odd, considering…

Missed expectations

Despite falling short of some expectations, the earnings report seems to have had a positive reception, overall. At £11bn, annual profits are down from last year yet still the second-highest in a decade.

But analysts expected more.

Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) were lower than estimated, by 7.7% and 9.1%, respectively. Notably, BP’s oil production decreased by 5.3% in 2023 which undoubtedly contributed to the reduction.

BP competitor Shell has also seen a reduction in profits, down by £9.29bn compared to 2022.

Remember those devastatingly high war-induced oil prices in 2022? Well, they seem to be levelling out. Sure, Russia hasn’t withdrawn its invasion of Ukraine but at least oil supply fears seem to have subsided – for now.

Despite the lower-than-expected results, analysts haven’t drastically altered their forecasts for BP in 2024. Twelve-month price targets remain at around 613p, representing potential improvement of 27%. Revenue and EPS are now anticipated to be slightly lower than previously thought, but nothing major.

The green oil company

BP remains one of the only companies in the oil and gas sector with a solid pledge to reduce emissions and transition to green energy options. However, while the company initially aimed to cut oil and gas output by 40% by 2030, this target has already been reduced to 25%. 

To pick up the slack, BP has begun diversifying into biofuels, charging, renewables, and hydrogen.

Some investors feel this could negatively affect its future earnings but new boss, Murray Auchincloss, is adamant to stick to the plan.

It’s an admirable venture for a fossil fuel energy company to pursue. Particularly at a time when renewable energy is being heavily scrutinised. Many feel it’s simply swapping one problem for another. Renewable energy products often require the mining of rare minerals, using fossil fuels to mine them, and causing indirect environmental damage.

Others have pointed out that by cutting back on gas and oil production, other providers will simply ramp up theirs – negating any positive climate impact.

At the end of the day, the green agenda isn’t going anywhere. If BP’s efforts curry favour with the right investors, it could find profit in the renewables sector. But it’ll need to walk a fine line between staying afloat and not diluting promises to a point where it loses credibility.

My verdict

I don’t think the BP share price is going to make any significant gains in the near future. This green energy gamble will need to gain some real traction before I’m convinced.

However, I do like the 4.8% dividend yield that BP pays. The yield has been climbing consistently over the past few years and payments are fairly consistent, so – if nothing else — BP could be a decent passive income earner.

For now, I’ll stick to Shell. But I do hope BP manages to pull off a successful transition to a more renewable business model. 

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Mark Hartley has positions in Shell Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Shot of a young Black woman doing some paperwork in a modern office
Investing Articles

United Utilities share price: too cheap after this latest update?

| Alan Oscroft

The United Utilities share price has had a good few years. But it could still be cheap, with earnings and…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

I’d buy 50 shares of this FTSE 250 stock to aim to retire with £90,000-a-year

| Tom Rodgers

With a massive dividend hike and an Amazon TV deal, this FTSE 250 stock could be my best shot at…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 stocks that turned £1,000 into £300,000

| Tom Rodgers

Turning small investments in FTSE 100 stocks into mega-payers requires just two things, says Tom Rodgers. Intent, and time in…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

Is this cheap 4% yielding gold-mining penny stock a buy for me?

| Oliver Rodzianko

Oliver Rodzianko has found a penny stock he thinks could be appealing for him to buy. Here are the risks…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

I’m preparing for a stock market correction, or even a crash

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Ed Sheldon thinks a stock market correction is more likely than a crash. But he's preparing for both scenarios by…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

This investment trust has raised its dividend annually for decades. So should I buy?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane looks at an investment trust that has paid progressively more per share in dividends each year for over…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Dividend Shares

The Coca-Cola HBC share price looks like a bargain to me

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon believes the Coca-Cola HBC share price has the potential to rise significantly in the medium term.

Read more »

Abstract bull climbing indicators on stock chart
Investing Articles

Glencore’s share price looks very cheap to me, especially with the 8.9% yield

| Simon Watkins

Glencore’s share price looks undervalued to me and the business seems set to grow as commodities markets gain ground on…

Read more »